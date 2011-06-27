1994 Plymouth Grand Voyager Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,070 - $1,861
1994 Highlights
The Grand Voyager sees a number of changes for 1994. On the outside, the vans have revised front and rear fascias, body-side molding and lower-body cladding. Inside, you'll find a new instrument panel, various revisions to the controls and a front-passenger seat that offers fore/aft adjustment. In addition, Plymouth has made improvements to sliding-door operation and the windshield wipers, and taken measures to reduce noise and vibration in the cabin. On the safety front, all vans get a standard passenger-side front airbag this year, along with side-impact beams that meet 1997 federal passenger car standards and asbestos-free brakes. Antilock brakes are now standard on all-wheel-drive models. In terms of performance, the 3.3-liter V6 benefits from additional horsepower (now up to 162) and torque (now up to 194). LE models can be optioned with a larger-displacement 3.8-liter V6, which offers just 162 hp but makes a healthy 213 pound-feet of torque. Remote keyless entry is now standard on the SE and LE and optional on the base model. The optional built-in child seats now have a recline feature to improve comfort when kids are sleeping.
Pbag,11/04/2008
Funny, when I read some reviews of 94 Grand Voyager many have transmissiom problems at around 45k to 60k's miles. I do not have any problem with my transmission yet, right now it has 202,000 original miles on it! Its still going strong!
dstiny,07/24/2002
Problems with trans at 130,000. If your not looking to put alot of money into this van look else where. Trans is almost a definite future repair. Not bad on pickup for a van though.
JEFF,12/03/2002
I bought this van used with 100,000 miles. It know has 191,000. Yes, I have replaces the norm tires, struts shocks bearings, breakes, rotors, tie rods, even the front anti sway bar snapped. I have also replaced the starter and most of the a/c componants. The van still has a ok apperance (some rust)But heck I put on 35,000 a year. I only paid $4,200 and have invested $1,800 in keeping it safely mechanicly sound. The only thing I dont like is the 3.3 engine & trany leak. But with 191,000 its cheaper to pour than to repair. I toe a 3300lb boat and snowmobile. it does all I need. This is my third chrysler mini van. And yes I would buy a 4th.
daydreamer1,02/28/2002
My v6 Voyager has 90,000+ and is the most reliable auto I've owned. I love all the travel accessories and the ride is excellent. Gas mileage is not as good as I would have liked but not bad either. Only complaint is it seems to go thru tires quickly. No repairs just maintance items so far.
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4800 rpm
