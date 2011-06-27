  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Grand Voyager
  4. Used 1994 Plymouth Grand Voyager
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car

1994 Plymouth Grand Voyager Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Plymouth Grand Voyager for Sale
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,070 - $1,861
Used Grand Voyager for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

The Grand Voyager sees a number of changes for 1994. On the outside, the vans have revised front and rear fascias, body-side molding and lower-body cladding. Inside, you'll find a new instrument panel, various revisions to the controls and a front-passenger seat that offers fore/aft adjustment. In addition, Plymouth has made improvements to sliding-door operation and the windshield wipers, and taken measures to reduce noise and vibration in the cabin. On the safety front, all vans get a standard passenger-side front airbag this year, along with side-impact beams that meet 1997 federal passenger car standards and asbestos-free brakes. Antilock brakes are now standard on all-wheel-drive models. In terms of performance, the 3.3-liter V6 benefits from additional horsepower (now up to 162) and torque (now up to 194). LE models can be optioned with a larger-displacement 3.8-liter V6, which offers just 162 hp but makes a healthy 213 pound-feet of torque. Remote keyless entry is now standard on the SE and LE and optional on the base model. The optional built-in child seats now have a recline feature to improve comfort when kids are sleeping.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Plymouth Grand Voyager.

5(33%)
4(56%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Old mini
Pbag,11/04/2008
Funny, when I read some reviews of 94 Grand Voyager many have transmissiom problems at around 45k to 60k's miles. I do not have any problem with my transmission yet, right now it has 202,000 original miles on it! Its still going strong!
ugg trans
dstiny,07/24/2002
Problems with trans at 130,000. If your not looking to put alot of money into this van look else where. Trans is almost a definite future repair. Not bad on pickup for a van though.
jusJUST KEEPS ON GOING
JEFF,12/03/2002
I bought this van used with 100,000 miles. It know has 191,000. Yes, I have replaces the norm tires, struts shocks bearings, breakes, rotors, tie rods, even the front anti sway bar snapped. I have also replaced the starter and most of the a/c componants. The van still has a ok apperance (some rust)But heck I put on 35,000 a year. I only paid $4,200 and have invested $1,800 in keeping it safely mechanicly sound. The only thing I dont like is the 3.3 engine & trany leak. But with 191,000 its cheaper to pour than to repair. I toe a 3300lb boat and snowmobile. it does all I need. This is my third chrysler mini van. And yes I would buy a 4th.
My Car
daydreamer1,02/28/2002
My v6 Voyager has 90,000+ and is the most reliable auto I've owned. I love all the travel accessories and the ride is excellent. Gas mileage is not as good as I would have liked but not bad either. Only complaint is it seems to go thru tires quickly. No repairs just maintance items so far.
See all 9 reviews of the 1994 Plymouth Grand Voyager
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1994 Plymouth Grand Voyager features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Plymouth Grand Voyager

Used 1994 Plymouth Grand Voyager Overview

The Used 1994 Plymouth Grand Voyager is offered in the following submodels: Grand Voyager Minivan. Available styles include LE 3dr Minivan, SE 3dr Minivan AWD, 3dr Minivan, LE 3dr Minivan AWD, and SE 3dr Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Plymouth Grand Voyager?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Plymouth Grand Voyagers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Plymouth Grand Voyager for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Plymouth Grand Voyager.

Can't find a used 1994 Plymouth Grand Voyagers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Plymouth Grand Voyager for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $20,689.

Find a used Plymouth for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $24,208.

Find a used certified pre-owned Plymouth Grand Voyager for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $19,492.

Find a used certified pre-owned Plymouth for sale - 4 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,375.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Plymouth Grand Voyager?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Plymouth lease specials
Check out Plymouth Grand Voyager lease specials

Related Used 1994 Plymouth Grand Voyager info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles