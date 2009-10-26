Used 2000 Plymouth Grand Voyager for Sale Near Me

Overall Consumer Rating
3.88 Reviews
  • 5
    (13%)
  • 4
    (63%)
  • 3
    (13%)
  • 2
    (13%)
Great Family Car
Coda,10/26/2009
The van has not been a problem. From my wife's point of view she has loved it. She likes the interior, very comfy and big. For tall people it is not a knee smasher or neck bender to get in. Very nice design. From a Mechanics point of view, it has been dependable. Transmission has held up, I change the trans fluid and filter every 40,000. The engine has no problems, change oil and run synthetic every 5,000. Braking is no problem for a van...this van is not a lamborgina, but if I wanted a lamb...then I would have bought it. The headlamps like all cars now are of plastic, keep them buffed or they dull the intesity of the headlights considerably. Do the maintenance,the van will take care you.
