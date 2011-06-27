  1. Home
1993 Plymouth Grand Voyager Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Front occupants benefit from height-adjustable seatbelts, while rear shoulder belts get lower-mounted anchors to make them more comfortable. On vans equipped with the second-row captain's chairs, there is now a tilt feature to allow for easier access to the third row. New options include a CD player and sportier suspension tuning. Air conditioner units switch to non-CFC refrigerator and get quieter, more powerful fans. In addition, AWD models can be equipped with a rear air conditioner to keep backseat occupants happy. Finally, AWD vans are eligible for a decor package that comes with five-spoke alloy wheels.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Mountain Climber
Hotwinger,12/08/2004
This is the second AWD Plymouth Minivan that I"ve owned. The previous one a1991. It is too bad that Chrysler is no longer making AWD available on the 2005 models. These are excellent all weather vehicles and by far more useful than any SUV out there. I'm surprised the automotive press did not heap more praise on these totally capable vehicles. Besides the typical belts and hoses I've had 50,000 miles of trouble free use and now have 158,000 miles on it. It will still make someone a good winter car as I'm replacing it with a'97 Town & Country LXI AWD with less miles. The major design flaw was the rear heater tubes that rust out. I replaced them twice.
Like the Energizer bunny!
Annie R,09/13/2006
This van has 179K miles on it and is still going. We've done expected repairs and replacements on it, nothing too extensive (rebuilt transmission right after purchase, that was the most expensive). Way more comfortable than new minivans we've rented to take a couple of trips. Heater never has worked well, which is a pain if you're driving in winter at night (takes 30 minutes to warm up!). A/C only blows from the dash, so back of car can get pretty warm in summer. We will drive this until it DIES.
Great Family Car
JBJRIO,06/13/2002
The Plymouth Voyager is a well built reliable vehicle. I have enjoyed using it as a family vehicle, but it is also versatile as a vehicle for hauling materials for home improvement projects and for moving my daughter to and from college. The seats come out relatively easy revealing a huge cargo area. The third row seat is pretty large, but it is managable.
great van
steve froehlich,09/16/2002
I bought this van three years ago, and I've only had to perform routine maintanence on it.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1993 Plymouth Grand Voyager Overview

The Used 1993 Plymouth Grand Voyager is offered in the following submodels: Grand Voyager Minivan. Available styles include 3dr Minivan, LE 3dr Minivan, SE 3dr Minivan AWD, LE 3dr Minivan AWD, and SE 3dr Minivan.

