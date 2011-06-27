Estimated values
2000 Chrysler Grand Voyager 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$634
|$1,157
|$1,424
|Clean
|$581
|$1,059
|$1,307
|Average
|$473
|$863
|$1,073
|Rough
|$366
|$667
|$839
Estimated values
2000 Chrysler Grand Voyager SE 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$698
|$1,179
|$1,424
|Clean
|$639
|$1,079
|$1,307
|Average
|$521
|$879
|$1,073
|Rough
|$402
|$679
|$839