Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

A driver-side airbag is now standard on all Grand Voyagers. A lower-cost base model has been added to the lineup; it comes with a 142-horsepower, 3.0-liter V6 and a three-speed automatic. Finally, Plymouth has made an integrated child seat available to buyers with toddlers.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Mechanics dream ... my nightmare
mattmcbride_ca,12/16/2002
I have owned many older vehicles and this is by far the worst! Engine failure, unfixable ABS by Chrysler, abysmal mileage, transmission noise ( on @nd tramsmission ) and other issues. I do not trust this van for any trip over 30 km ( 20 miles ).
Good for what it is
lazarus629,02/14/2003
We use our Voyager as our (non-sport) utility vehicle. It is great for hauling antiques, yard "stuff," home improvement materials, and hauling donations to goodwill. We had a new trans put it (by the deealer for free) when we bought it and the engine-tranny has been just fine. Compared to Lexus- Honda-Toyota, reliability is not so good but acceptable. Very comfortable seating with the 4 captains chairs and I enjoy all the doo-dah gauges.
92 Plymouth Grand Voyager
whitleys,09/05/2003
Van has been very dependable; repairs have been few; most expensive was replacement of intank fuel pump $525; Little disappointed in fuel mileage ~ 20MPG on road; ~17 town. White paint beginning to peel at roof area. No oil consumption at 200,000 miles (oil & Filter changes regular at 3-5,000 miles. Very pleased with vehicle!
Good for the long haul
Bruce Sheps,08/12/2003
I've owned this car for 11 years and it has been a long solid vehicle that has not required very much maintenance. The transmission went but luckily before the warranty ended. A/C went after 8 years. The van keeps on running year after year. Great space inside. Smooth drive and powerful engine.
See all 5 reviews of the 1992 Plymouth Grand Voyager
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1992 Plymouth Grand Voyager Overview

The Used 1992 Plymouth Grand Voyager is offered in the following submodels: Grand Voyager Minivan. Available styles include 3dr Minivan, SE 3dr Minivan, LE 3dr Minivan AWD, SE 3dr Minivan AWD, and LE 3dr Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Plymouth Grand Voyager?

Which used 1992 Plymouth Grand Voyagers are available in my area?

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Plymouth Grand Voyager?

