Used 2000 Chrysler Grand Voyager Consumer Reviews

Awful van Tammie , 09/21/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We have been so frustrated with this van. The second day we had it we had to have it towed to the dealership because of a belt breaking. We should have know then to just take it back. Anyway, it is now on the 3rd transmission at 108,000 miles. I can't even begin to say how many times the belts have broken. We will NEVER buy a Chrysler Van again. Report Abuse

Great car except for the rust family_guy1 , 03/10/2012 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I got it at 80k now has 105k replaced front brakes, water pump and several pulleys as well as the belt. The big stuff was corrosion issues. The rear brake lines were rusted out at the ABS Pump which is under the van. I also had to have the power steering lines replaced from corrosion. Also one of the gas tank straps rusted through and snapped in half. The body has rust issues at the bottom of the liftgate, above the rear wheel wells and the rocker panels by the rear wheel and under the front drivers door. The front hood is also prone to rust as well. The weird thing is many of these issues are caused by factory installed plastic stickers covering the drain holes. Report Abuse

Great car, very fun & reliable ! raindance74 , 10/14/2011 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car back in 2005 with 160,000 miles on it. It now has over 250,000 and still runs strong. Its the base model without all the bells and whistles, and in the 6 years I've owned it, I only had to replace the fuel pump. I've never replaced the transmission or engine, and it get good gas mileage. When you remove the rear seats, it has more room than a truck bed. They did have a recall on this model year for the clock spring but I repaired mine myself and Chrysler USA reimbursed me for the costs and sent me a check (you can also take it into any Chrysler dealer for free to be fixed). Highly recommend this auto. Report Abuse

So very disappointed bob&ginger , 04/28/2002 1 of 3 people found this review helpful Never have I been more disappointed with a vehicle. The gas mileage is poor, the vehicle has been terribly unreliable and we have had over the past year 3 significant issues with our transmission. The power of the engine leaves much to be desired, the tires wear inconsistently which our dealership tells us has been an issue with the Voyager. In total it has been to the garage about 15 different times in the short time we have had it. I will NEVER buy another Voyager/Caravan again. Report Abuse