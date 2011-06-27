  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(28)
1999 Plymouth Grand Voyager Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy inside but easy to park. Optional ABS. Low price.
  • Chrysler can only dominate the segment for so long, and the competition is getting fierce.
Edmunds' Expert Review

1999 Highlights

SE models get body-color door and liftgate handles, as well as a body-colored front grille. All models add a cargo net between the front seats, and you can now get built-in child seats with the second-row captain's chairs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Plymouth Grand Voyager.

5(29%)
4(50%)
3(21%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.1
28 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 28 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

3.3 V6 is a Great engine
tmgj,08/17/2013
Our van has 189,000 miles and is still going strong, original transmission and engine. A couple times a year it needs a new part or two, but it's always small, cheap stuff. I think the transmission problem is with the 3.8 V6, not the 3.3 b/c me and everyone I know with the 3.3 hasn't had transmission problems. I splurged on new shocks/struts and tires and the thing cruises so smooth down the interstate you'd think it was new. We've been very happy with this van. Only gripe is the gas mileage, 14 around town, 20-21 on the highway, it's about the same as an SUV.
Happy Van
FEN1959,03/31/2010
I bought my 99 Grand Voyager new. It's been very reliable. While under warranty I had a problem with rear wheel bearings and with the overdrive sensor in the transmission. At about 80,000 miles, had a problem with the headlight switch. Still looks good at 151,000 miles and I plan to run it for a while yet. The 3.3 engine is very reliable and I've not had problems with the transmission that seem to plague others.
99 voyager
oldcarguy4,10/30/2012
the thing I'm mainly concerned with is the area around the strut on drive front is rusted out on mine. safety factor big hole can see strut from under the hood. Is there a recall cause if mine is that way must be others also. otherwise the van is fine
Dependable
tabbiekaye,08/15/2008
Bought vehicle in 2002 it had 80,000 miles and now has 180,000 miles. It still has all original parts. The only problem is having to change the belt every 3 months.
See all 28 reviews of the 1999 Plymouth Grand Voyager
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
158 hp @ 4850 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
158 hp @ 4850 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
158 hp @ 4850 rpm
See all Used 1999 Plymouth Grand Voyager features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
