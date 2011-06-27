  1. Home
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,605$4,784$5,497
Clean$3,393$4,495$5,157
Average$2,969$3,918$4,476
Rough$2,544$3,340$3,795
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Chevrolet Traverse on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Chevrolet Traverse with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,163 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,210 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Chevrolet Traverse. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Chevrolet Traverse and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Chevrolet Traverse ranges from $2,372 to $5,158, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Chevrolet Traverse is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.