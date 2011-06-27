Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,605
|$4,784
|$5,497
|Clean
|$3,393
|$4,495
|$5,157
|Average
|$2,969
|$3,918
|$4,476
|Rough
|$2,544
|$3,340
|$3,795
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,361
|$4,480
|$5,158
|Clean
|$3,163
|$4,210
|$4,839
|Average
|$2,767
|$3,669
|$4,200
|Rough
|$2,372
|$3,128
|$3,561
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Traverse LT2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,567
|$5,940
|$6,773
|Clean
|$4,298
|$5,582
|$6,354
|Average
|$3,760
|$4,865
|$5,515
|Rough
|$3,222
|$4,148
|$4,676
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Traverse LT1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,279
|$5,625
|$6,439
|Clean
|$4,027
|$5,286
|$6,041
|Average
|$3,523
|$4,607
|$5,243
|Rough
|$3,019
|$3,928
|$4,446
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Traverse LT2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,309
|$5,683
|$6,514
|Clean
|$4,056
|$5,340
|$6,111
|Average
|$3,548
|$4,654
|$5,304
|Rough
|$3,041
|$3,968
|$4,498
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,407
|$6,978
|$7,930
|Clean
|$5,089
|$6,557
|$7,439
|Average
|$4,452
|$5,715
|$6,457
|Rough
|$3,815
|$4,872
|$5,475
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,124
|$5,977
|$6,500
|Clean
|$4,822
|$5,616
|$6,098
|Average
|$4,219
|$4,895
|$5,293
|Rough
|$3,615
|$4,174
|$4,488
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Traverse LT1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,690
|$4,876
|$5,594
|Clean
|$3,472
|$4,582
|$5,248
|Average
|$3,038
|$3,993
|$4,555
|Rough
|$2,603
|$3,405
|$3,862