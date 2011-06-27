  1. Home
Used 2003 Chevrolet Express Cargo Consumer Reviews

4.8
8 reviews
Repeat owner

jarhead66, 03/30/2003
Excellent work vehicle, third one in as many years, only drawback is it's poor mpg however. Even with careful driving it only gets around 10 in the city.

Haul Away!

Matt, 02/23/2008
Bought van used in 06 w/ very low mileage. Ample space and hauling capacity. Great, modern look for a work van. 4.8 V8 is reliable as they come, but underpowered for a van this size, especially if you carry a massive amount of equipment as I do. Then again, these vans are made for hauling, not speed. I will buy another Express in the future, but instead go w/ the larger 6.0L engine.

GREAT FOR BUSSINESS

chckc, 11/15/2002
This is my first Van.I bought month ago,already drive 10500 miles in one month,its great vehicle,interior is great,better then older model,more space.

Chevy Express Cargo Van

polecat, 11/03/2003
Initial problem with power steering. At 60000 miles brake cylinder leak. Terrible alignment problems with heavy loads

Work Horse

Dave`, 03/16/2004
Awesome power, good handling, interior cargo space is the largest I've seen. I'm a general contractor and after install shelving units and cabinets from American Van then loading app. 1800 pounds of tools I saw no difference in performance. A great van for the service industry.

