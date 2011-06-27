  1. Home
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab ZQ8 LS Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,635$3,870$4,552
Clean$2,411$3,536$4,155
Average$1,962$2,869$3,359
Rough$1,513$2,202$2,563
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab ZQ8 Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,961$3,355$4,122
Clean$1,794$3,066$3,762
Average$1,459$2,488$3,042
Rough$1,125$1,909$2,321
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab Z71 LS Rwd SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,756$5,321$6,187
Clean$3,436$4,863$5,646
Average$2,796$3,945$4,565
Rough$2,156$3,028$3,484
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab ZQ8 LS Rwd SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,607$5,123$5,961
Clean$3,300$4,681$5,440
Average$2,685$3,798$4,398
Rough$2,070$2,915$3,356
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab Z71 Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,804$4,096$4,811
Clean$2,565$3,743$4,390
Average$2,087$3,037$3,549
Rough$1,609$2,331$2,709
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab Z85 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,846$2,197$2,393
Clean$1,689$2,007$2,184
Average$1,374$1,629$1,766
Rough$1,060$1,250$1,347
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab Z85 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,576$3,767$4,425
Clean$2,357$3,442$4,039
Average$1,918$2,793$3,265
Rough$1,479$2,144$2,492
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab Z71 LS 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,010$4,342$5,078
Clean$2,753$3,968$4,635
Average$2,240$3,220$3,747
Rough$1,727$2,471$2,859
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab Z85 LS Base Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,047$4,429$5,194
Clean$2,787$4,048$4,740
Average$2,268$3,284$3,832
Rough$1,749$2,521$2,924
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab Z71 LS 4WD SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,124$5,758$6,662
Clean$3,772$5,261$6,080
Average$3,070$4,269$4,916
Rough$2,367$3,276$3,751
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab Z71 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,174$4,558$5,323
Clean$2,903$4,165$4,857
Average$2,362$3,379$3,927
Rough$1,821$2,594$2,997
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab Z71 LS Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,082$3,448$4,200
Clean$1,905$3,151$3,833
Average$1,550$2,557$3,099
Rough$1,195$1,962$2,365
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab Z71 LS Base Rwd SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,651$5,308$6,225
Clean$3,340$4,851$5,681
Average$2,717$3,936$4,593
Rough$2,095$3,021$3,505
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab ZQ8 LS Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,616$3,726$4,339
Clean$2,393$3,404$3,960
Average$1,947$2,762$3,201
Rough$1,502$2,120$2,443
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab Z85 LS Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,327$3,432$4,043
Clean$2,128$3,137$3,690
Average$1,732$2,545$2,983
Rough$1,335$1,953$2,277
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab Z85 LS 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,225$4,400$5,051
Clean$2,951$4,020$4,609
Average$2,401$3,262$3,727
Rough$1,851$2,504$2,844
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab Z85 Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,494$3,655$4,297
Clean$2,281$3,340$3,922
Average$1,856$2,710$3,171
Rough$1,431$2,080$2,420
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab ZQ8 LS Base Rwd SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,889$2,062$2,163
Clean$1,728$1,884$1,974
Average$1,406$1,529$1,596
Rough$1,084$1,173$1,218
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab Z85 LS Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,122$4,489$5,245
Clean$2,856$4,102$4,786
Average$2,324$3,328$3,870
Rough$1,792$2,554$2,953
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab Z85 LS Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,037$3,867$4,328
Clean$2,778$3,533$3,950
Average$2,261$2,867$3,194
Rough$1,743$2,200$2,437
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab Z71 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,818$4,089$4,791
Clean$2,578$3,736$4,373
Average$2,098$3,031$3,535
Rough$1,618$2,327$2,698
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab Z85 Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,985$3,045$3,629
Clean$1,816$2,783$3,312
Average$1,478$2,258$2,678
Rough$1,139$1,733$2,044
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab Z71 Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,817$4,446$5,345
Clean$2,577$4,063$4,878
Average$2,097$3,297$3,944
Rough$1,617$2,530$3,010
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab Z85 LS 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,633$5,237$6,124
Clean$3,323$4,786$5,589
Average$2,704$3,883$4,518
Rough$2,085$2,980$3,448
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab Z85 LS 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,890$4,785$5,285
Clean$3,558$4,373$4,823
Average$2,895$3,548$3,900
Rough$2,232$2,723$2,976
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab Z85 Fleet Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,965$2,942$3,482
Clean$1,797$2,688$3,178
Average$1,463$2,181$2,569
Rough$1,128$1,674$1,961
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab Z71 LS 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,457$5,132$6,058
Clean$3,162$4,690$5,528
Average$2,573$3,805$4,470
Rough$1,984$2,921$3,411
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab Z71 LS Base 4WD SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,267$4,799$5,645
Clean$2,988$4,385$5,152
Average$2,432$3,558$4,165
Rough$1,875$2,731$3,178
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab Z71 LS Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,730$3,767$4,341
Clean$2,497$3,442$3,962
Average$2,032$2,793$3,203
Rough$1,567$2,144$2,444
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab Z85 LS Base 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,505$5,064$5,926
Clean$3,206$4,628$5,409
Average$2,609$3,755$4,373
Rough$2,011$2,882$3,337
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab Z85 Fleet Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,309$3,408$4,016
Clean$2,112$3,114$3,665
Average$1,718$2,527$2,963
Rough$1,325$1,939$2,261
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab ZQ8 Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,933$4,041$4,655
Clean$2,683$3,693$4,248
Average$2,183$2,996$3,434
Rough$1,683$2,300$2,621
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Chevrolet Colorado on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,905 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,151 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Colorado is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,905 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,151 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,905 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,151 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Chevrolet Colorado. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Chevrolet Colorado and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Chevrolet Colorado ranges from $1,195 to $4,200, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Chevrolet Colorado is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.