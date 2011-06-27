Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab ZQ8 LS Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,635
|$3,870
|$4,552
|Clean
|$2,411
|$3,536
|$4,155
|Average
|$1,962
|$2,869
|$3,359
|Rough
|$1,513
|$2,202
|$2,563
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab ZQ8 Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,961
|$3,355
|$4,122
|Clean
|$1,794
|$3,066
|$3,762
|Average
|$1,459
|$2,488
|$3,042
|Rough
|$1,125
|$1,909
|$2,321
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab Z71 LS Rwd SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,756
|$5,321
|$6,187
|Clean
|$3,436
|$4,863
|$5,646
|Average
|$2,796
|$3,945
|$4,565
|Rough
|$2,156
|$3,028
|$3,484
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab ZQ8 LS Rwd SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,607
|$5,123
|$5,961
|Clean
|$3,300
|$4,681
|$5,440
|Average
|$2,685
|$3,798
|$4,398
|Rough
|$2,070
|$2,915
|$3,356
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab Z71 Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,804
|$4,096
|$4,811
|Clean
|$2,565
|$3,743
|$4,390
|Average
|$2,087
|$3,037
|$3,549
|Rough
|$1,609
|$2,331
|$2,709
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab Z85 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,846
|$2,197
|$2,393
|Clean
|$1,689
|$2,007
|$2,184
|Average
|$1,374
|$1,629
|$1,766
|Rough
|$1,060
|$1,250
|$1,347
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab Z85 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,576
|$3,767
|$4,425
|Clean
|$2,357
|$3,442
|$4,039
|Average
|$1,918
|$2,793
|$3,265
|Rough
|$1,479
|$2,144
|$2,492
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab Z71 LS 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,010
|$4,342
|$5,078
|Clean
|$2,753
|$3,968
|$4,635
|Average
|$2,240
|$3,220
|$3,747
|Rough
|$1,727
|$2,471
|$2,859
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab Z85 LS Base Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,047
|$4,429
|$5,194
|Clean
|$2,787
|$4,048
|$4,740
|Average
|$2,268
|$3,284
|$3,832
|Rough
|$1,749
|$2,521
|$2,924
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab Z71 LS 4WD SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,124
|$5,758
|$6,662
|Clean
|$3,772
|$5,261
|$6,080
|Average
|$3,070
|$4,269
|$4,916
|Rough
|$2,367
|$3,276
|$3,751
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab Z71 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,174
|$4,558
|$5,323
|Clean
|$2,903
|$4,165
|$4,857
|Average
|$2,362
|$3,379
|$3,927
|Rough
|$1,821
|$2,594
|$2,997
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab Z71 LS Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,082
|$3,448
|$4,200
|Clean
|$1,905
|$3,151
|$3,833
|Average
|$1,550
|$2,557
|$3,099
|Rough
|$1,195
|$1,962
|$2,365
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab Z71 LS Base Rwd SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,651
|$5,308
|$6,225
|Clean
|$3,340
|$4,851
|$5,681
|Average
|$2,717
|$3,936
|$4,593
|Rough
|$2,095
|$3,021
|$3,505
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab ZQ8 LS Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,616
|$3,726
|$4,339
|Clean
|$2,393
|$3,404
|$3,960
|Average
|$1,947
|$2,762
|$3,201
|Rough
|$1,502
|$2,120
|$2,443
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab Z85 LS Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,327
|$3,432
|$4,043
|Clean
|$2,128
|$3,137
|$3,690
|Average
|$1,732
|$2,545
|$2,983
|Rough
|$1,335
|$1,953
|$2,277
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab Z85 LS 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,225
|$4,400
|$5,051
|Clean
|$2,951
|$4,020
|$4,609
|Average
|$2,401
|$3,262
|$3,727
|Rough
|$1,851
|$2,504
|$2,844
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab Z85 Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,494
|$3,655
|$4,297
|Clean
|$2,281
|$3,340
|$3,922
|Average
|$1,856
|$2,710
|$3,171
|Rough
|$1,431
|$2,080
|$2,420
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab ZQ8 LS Base Rwd SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,889
|$2,062
|$2,163
|Clean
|$1,728
|$1,884
|$1,974
|Average
|$1,406
|$1,529
|$1,596
|Rough
|$1,084
|$1,173
|$1,218
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab Z85 LS Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,122
|$4,489
|$5,245
|Clean
|$2,856
|$4,102
|$4,786
|Average
|$2,324
|$3,328
|$3,870
|Rough
|$1,792
|$2,554
|$2,953
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab Z85 LS Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,037
|$3,867
|$4,328
|Clean
|$2,778
|$3,533
|$3,950
|Average
|$2,261
|$2,867
|$3,194
|Rough
|$1,743
|$2,200
|$2,437
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab Z71 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,818
|$4,089
|$4,791
|Clean
|$2,578
|$3,736
|$4,373
|Average
|$2,098
|$3,031
|$3,535
|Rough
|$1,618
|$2,327
|$2,698
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab Z85 Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,985
|$3,045
|$3,629
|Clean
|$1,816
|$2,783
|$3,312
|Average
|$1,478
|$2,258
|$2,678
|Rough
|$1,139
|$1,733
|$2,044
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab Z71 Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,817
|$4,446
|$5,345
|Clean
|$2,577
|$4,063
|$4,878
|Average
|$2,097
|$3,297
|$3,944
|Rough
|$1,617
|$2,530
|$3,010
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab Z85 LS 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,633
|$5,237
|$6,124
|Clean
|$3,323
|$4,786
|$5,589
|Average
|$2,704
|$3,883
|$4,518
|Rough
|$2,085
|$2,980
|$3,448
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab Z85 LS 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,890
|$4,785
|$5,285
|Clean
|$3,558
|$4,373
|$4,823
|Average
|$2,895
|$3,548
|$3,900
|Rough
|$2,232
|$2,723
|$2,976
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab Z85 Fleet Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,965
|$2,942
|$3,482
|Clean
|$1,797
|$2,688
|$3,178
|Average
|$1,463
|$2,181
|$2,569
|Rough
|$1,128
|$1,674
|$1,961
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab Z71 LS 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,457
|$5,132
|$6,058
|Clean
|$3,162
|$4,690
|$5,528
|Average
|$2,573
|$3,805
|$4,470
|Rough
|$1,984
|$2,921
|$3,411
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab Z71 LS Base 4WD SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,267
|$4,799
|$5,645
|Clean
|$2,988
|$4,385
|$5,152
|Average
|$2,432
|$3,558
|$4,165
|Rough
|$1,875
|$2,731
|$3,178
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab Z71 LS Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,730
|$3,767
|$4,341
|Clean
|$2,497
|$3,442
|$3,962
|Average
|$2,032
|$2,793
|$3,203
|Rough
|$1,567
|$2,144
|$2,444
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab Z85 LS Base 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,505
|$5,064
|$5,926
|Clean
|$3,206
|$4,628
|$5,409
|Average
|$2,609
|$3,755
|$4,373
|Rough
|$2,011
|$2,882
|$3,337
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab Z85 Fleet Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,309
|$3,408
|$4,016
|Clean
|$2,112
|$3,114
|$3,665
|Average
|$1,718
|$2,527
|$2,963
|Rough
|$1,325
|$1,939
|$2,261
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab ZQ8 Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,933
|$4,041
|$4,655
|Clean
|$2,683
|$3,693
|$4,248
|Average
|$2,183
|$2,996
|$3,434
|Rough
|$1,683
|$2,300
|$2,621