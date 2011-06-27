Vehicle overview

Now in its third year, the 2015 Cadillac XTS is the closest thing Cadillac has to a full-size flagship sedan, at least until the top-tier CT6 arrives. It serves up a comfortable ride, standard features galore and plenty of passenger space. Granted, the XTS may seem a bit ordinary compared to true flagship models from Europe, Japan and even Korea. But with its striking looks and supreme comfort levels, there's little question that this Cadillac is determined to earn your attention.

We were pleased with last year's addition of the XTS Vsport model, which boasts a turbocharged 410-horsepower V6. Paired exclusively with all-wheel drive, it delivers serious performance along with sure-footed traction through the seasons. The real attraction of the XTS, though, is the sheer amount of space it provides. Rear seating, in particular, is quite generous, and the trunk is one of the biggest you'll find anywhere.

One of the XTS's closest competitors is the 2015 Chrysler 300, which offers a rear-wheel-drive platform, available all-wheel drive and a choice of V6 or V8 power. The redesigned 2015 Hyundai Genesis matches the Chrysler on each count, and it adds a newfound upscale character that makes it seem like a genuine bargain. On the higher end, you could look at models like the 2015 Audi A6 and 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, but they're really midsize cars and don't come close to matching the Cadillac's interior room. At the end of the day, if you like the idea of a full-size luxury sedan in the classic American mold, the 2015 Cadillac XTS is bound to appeal.