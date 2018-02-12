The Cadillac Cue system does not function properly and apparently cannot be fixed. The Cue system in this car is a second generation - I had a Cadillac XT5 previously and that Cue system utterly failed (and was known to be defective -read the message boards). On my 2018 XTS, all of my saved "favorite" channels continually disappear. The steering wheel controls will not operate to change channels because the channels are gone, though you can see a darkened outline of the them on the screen. I have rebooted, saved, and resaved channels only to have them drop off again almost immediately. I have addressed the issue with the dealer who advises this is a known software issue and the engineers are "working on it." That was months ago and I can only assume the engineers find this problem to be beneath their dignity as there is no fix in sight (I called Cadillac two weeks ago and got the same story, they are "working on it.") Most likely the engineers have turned their attention to developing a fleet of electric cars that no one wants or needs. I would suggest that if they are unable to fix a software problem in an entertainment center, this bodes ill for their ability to manufacture a reliable and safe electric car (that no one wants or needs). A second recurring problem: the passenger side air bag seat sensor continually malfunctions. an alarm starts sounding while driving when there is no passenger in the car. I had to order a new sensor which by the way took WEEKS to come in. So, for a so-called "luxury" vehicle, this one falls short. Disappointing

