Used 2017 Cadillac XTS for Sale Near Me

Faulkner Cadillac - Bethlehem / Pennsylvania

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Black Raven 2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT**First 2 Oil Changes AND Tire Rotations are included with purchase** Our unmatched service and diverse Chevrolet & Cadillac inventory have set us apart as the preferred dealer in Bethlehem. Visit us today to discover why we have the best reputation in the Bethlehem area! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 27150 miles below market average! 17/26 City/Highway MPGCadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $50* Transferable Warranty* 172 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateFaulkner Chevrolet Cadillac is a part of the Faulkner Family of dealerships all across Pennsylvania, we have been in business since 1932 and have earned the trusted name: Faulkner, To Be Sure. We have a dedicated Professional Sales Staff to meet your wants and needs for your New or Pre-Owned vehicle. Thank you for viewing our inventory, and we sincerely look forward to meeting you in our showroom!Reviews:* Spacious interior with high-quality materials throughout; impressive number of high-tech features; available all-wheel drive for cold-weather climates; optional twin-turbo V6 offers strong straight-line acceleration. Source: Edmunds

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G61N5S3XH9121276

Stock: H9121276

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-24-2020