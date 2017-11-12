Used 2017 Cadillac XTS for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Black
    used

    2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    32,404 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $16,990

    $4,821 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Black
    used

    2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    31,305 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,990

    $4,408 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    60,023 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $14,991

    $3,963 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac XTS Premium Luxury in Black
    used

    2017 Cadillac XTS Premium Luxury

    19,405 miles
    Great Deal

    $24,800

    $3,384 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Light Brown
    certified

    2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    34,341 miles
    Great Deal

    $22,455

    $3,771 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Silver
    used

    2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    27,504 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $19,925

    $3,106 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Silver
    certified

    2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    37,332 miles
    Great Deal

    $21,500

    $3,597 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Black
    certified

    2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    14,866 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $29,995

    $1,491 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    32,902 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,495

    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    53,014 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,398

    $2,629 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    37,623 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $22,400

    $3,261 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac XTS Premium Luxury in Gray
    used

    2017 Cadillac XTS Premium Luxury

    6,042 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $28,991

    $1,816 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Silver
    used

    2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    31,656 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $19,995

    $2,614 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Silver
    used

    2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    28,932 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,988

    $1,465 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Silver
    used

    2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    78,134 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $15,498

    $2,066 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    16,938 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $25,961

    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Gray
    certified

    2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    25,290 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $24,995

    $2,784 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    14,360 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $25,143

    $1,241 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac XTS

Overall Consumer Rating
421 Reviews
Did not think I would like it, Changed my mind.
Howard Clark,12/11/2017
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Originally I wanted a CT-6, having a 2011 DTS. I wanted my wife to sit in many sedans to find the one she preferred. We had not considered an XTS, but owning Cadillacs since 1971 we decided to look at all models again. Previous brands tried were BMW 7 Series, Mercedes E and S, and Lexus LS 460. I realize there is no comparison between the imports and the XTS, however, the price point on the XTS, it's finish and hi-tech components made me look closer. Since my wife uttered the fatal words, "I like that one", and Edmonds had already provided me the quote we purchased the XTS. It is a great car, reads almost as smoothly as my previous DTS's and DeVilles. I gave road noise a poor grade on the survey, however the noise and harsh ride was totally the fault of the tires. The original equipment tires provided great stability and drive characteristics, but I care nothing about that. From similar complaints from other Cadillac owners about tires I requested the dealer to replace them with a different brand/non performance tires. This was done at no charge to me, my ride is restored and we truly like the car. The warranty and free service is equal or better than the imports. The engine and drive train is well proven. Nice Cadillac, Nice Pricing. Update June 2018 been on several trips with the XTS, performed wonderfully. Highway mileage at 73 MPH is 29.7-31.2. The car is extremely responsive for a non-turbo V6, never any issue with lack of power for any purpose. Electronics are faultless, handling is great. I had it serviced by a out of state dealership, again very pleasant experience, no cost. Only small con's are the trunk size is smaller than a DTS and we carry a small scooter as well as luggage in the trunk. Perhaps it is my age or just maybe the seats could be a little softer. Beyond that, great car for us, have honestly enjoyed it since purchase.
