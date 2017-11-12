Used 2017 Cadillac XTS for Sale Near Me

Originally I wanted a CT-6, having a 2011 DTS. I wanted my wife to sit in many sedans to find the one she preferred. We had not considered an XTS, but owning Cadillacs since 1971 we decided to look at all models again. Previous brands tried were BMW 7 Series, Mercedes E and S, and Lexus LS 460. I realize there is no comparison between the imports and the XTS, however, the price point on the XTS, it's finish and hi-tech components made me look closer. Since my wife uttered the fatal words, "I like that one", and Edmonds had already provided me the quote we purchased the XTS. It is a great car, reads almost as smoothly as my previous DTS's and DeVilles. I gave road noise a poor grade on the survey, however the noise and harsh ride was totally the fault of the tires. The original equipment tires provided great stability and drive characteristics, but I care nothing about that. From similar complaints from other Cadillac owners about tires I requested the dealer to replace them with a different brand/non performance tires. This was done at no charge to me, my ride is restored and we truly like the car. The warranty and free service is equal or better than the imports. The engine and drive train is well proven. Nice Cadillac, Nice Pricing. Update June 2018 been on several trips with the XTS, performed wonderfully. Highway mileage at 73 MPH is 29.7-31.2. The car is extremely responsive for a non-turbo V6, never any issue with lack of power for any purpose. Electronics are faultless, handling is great. I had it serviced by a out of state dealership, again very pleasant experience, no cost. Only small con's are the trunk size is smaller than a DTS and we carry a small scooter as well as luggage in the trunk. Perhaps it is my age or just maybe the seats could be a little softer. Beyond that, great car for us, have honestly enjoyed it since purchase.

