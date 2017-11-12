Used 2017 Cadillac XTS for Sale Near Me
1,345 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 32,404 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,990$4,821 Below Market
- 31,305 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,990$4,408 Below Market
- 60,023 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$14,991$3,963 Below Market
- 19,405 miles
$24,800$3,384 Below Market
- 34,341 miles
$22,455$3,771 Below Market
- 27,504 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$19,925$3,106 Below Market
- 37,332 miles
$21,500$3,597 Below Market
- 14,866 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,995$1,491 Below Market
- 32,902 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,495
- 53,014 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,398$2,629 Below Market
- 37,623 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,400$3,261 Below Market
- 6,042 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$28,991$1,816 Below Market
- 31,656 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$19,995$2,614 Below Market
- 28,932 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$25,988$1,465 Below Market
- 78,134 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$15,498$2,066 Below Market
- 16,938 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,961
- 25,290 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,995$2,784 Below Market
- 14,360 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,143$1,241 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac XTS searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac XTS
Read recent reviews for the Cadillac XTS
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating421 Reviews
Report abuse
Howard Clark,12/11/2017
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Originally I wanted a CT-6, having a 2011 DTS. I wanted my wife to sit in many sedans to find the one she preferred. We had not considered an XTS, but owning Cadillacs since 1971 we decided to look at all models again. Previous brands tried were BMW 7 Series, Mercedes E and S, and Lexus LS 460. I realize there is no comparison between the imports and the XTS, however, the price point on the XTS, it's finish and hi-tech components made me look closer. Since my wife uttered the fatal words, "I like that one", and Edmonds had already provided me the quote we purchased the XTS. It is a great car, reads almost as smoothly as my previous DTS's and DeVilles. I gave road noise a poor grade on the survey, however the noise and harsh ride was totally the fault of the tires. The original equipment tires provided great stability and drive characteristics, but I care nothing about that. From similar complaints from other Cadillac owners about tires I requested the dealer to replace them with a different brand/non performance tires. This was done at no charge to me, my ride is restored and we truly like the car. The warranty and free service is equal or better than the imports. The engine and drive train is well proven. Nice Cadillac, Nice Pricing. Update June 2018 been on several trips with the XTS, performed wonderfully. Highway mileage at 73 MPH is 29.7-31.2. The car is extremely responsive for a non-turbo V6, never any issue with lack of power for any purpose. Electronics are faultless, handling is great. I had it serviced by a out of state dealership, again very pleasant experience, no cost. Only small con's are the trunk size is smaller than a DTS and we carry a small scooter as well as luggage in the trunk. Perhaps it is my age or just maybe the seats could be a little softer. Beyond that, great car for us, have honestly enjoyed it since purchase.
Related Cadillac XTS info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Greenville NC
- Used Cadillac XT4 Chesapeake VA
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Springfield IL
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Edison NJ
- Used Cadillac XT5 Irvine CA
- Used Cadillac XT5 Aurora CO
- Used Cadillac XT4 Asheville NC
- Used Cadillac XT5 Evansville IN
- Used Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Ashburn VA
- Used Cadillac STS Ann Arbor MI
Shop used model years by city
- Used Cadillac CTS 2017 Orange CA
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2017 Nashua NH
- Used Cadillac CT4 2017 Elizabeth NJ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon