Estimated values
2015 Cadillac XTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,101
|$18,120
|$21,036
|Clean
|$14,347
|$17,219
|$19,988
|Average
|$12,840
|$15,416
|$17,893
|Rough
|$11,332
|$13,614
|$15,798
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac XTS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,906
|$21,364
|$23,743
|Clean
|$17,962
|$20,301
|$22,560
|Average
|$16,075
|$18,176
|$20,195
|Rough
|$14,188
|$16,051
|$17,831
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac XTS Vsport Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,875
|$22,464
|$24,972
|Clean
|$18,883
|$21,347
|$23,728
|Average
|$16,899
|$19,112
|$21,241
|Rough
|$14,915
|$16,878
|$18,753
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac XTS Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,209
|$22,568
|$24,854
|Clean
|$19,200
|$21,446
|$23,616
|Average
|$17,183
|$19,201
|$21,140
|Rough
|$15,166
|$16,956
|$18,665
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac XTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,378
|$17,488
|$19,529
|Clean
|$14,611
|$16,618
|$18,556
|Average
|$13,076
|$14,878
|$16,611
|Rough
|$11,540
|$13,139
|$14,666
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac XTS Vsport Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,945
|$25,438
|$27,853
|Clean
|$21,800
|$24,173
|$26,466
|Average
|$19,509
|$21,642
|$23,692
|Rough
|$17,219
|$19,112
|$20,917
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac XTS Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,371
|$19,644
|$22,804
|Clean
|$15,554
|$18,667
|$21,669
|Average
|$13,919
|$16,713
|$19,397
|Rough
|$12,285
|$14,759
|$17,126
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac XTS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,392
|$16,635
|$18,806
|Clean
|$13,674
|$15,808
|$17,870
|Average
|$12,237
|$14,153
|$15,996
|Rough
|$10,800
|$12,498
|$14,123
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac XTS Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,841
|$23,167
|$25,420
|Clean
|$19,801
|$22,014
|$24,154
|Average
|$17,720
|$19,710
|$21,622
|Rough
|$15,640
|$17,406
|$19,090