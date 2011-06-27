  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac XTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,101$18,120$21,036
Clean$14,347$17,219$19,988
Average$12,840$15,416$17,893
Rough$11,332$13,614$15,798
2015 Cadillac XTS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$18,906$21,364$23,743
Clean$17,962$20,301$22,560
Average$16,075$18,176$20,195
Rough$14,188$16,051$17,831
2015 Cadillac XTS Vsport Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Outstanding$19,875$22,464$24,972
Clean$18,883$21,347$23,728
Average$16,899$19,112$21,241
Rough$14,915$16,878$18,753
2015 Cadillac XTS Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$20,209$22,568$24,854
Clean$19,200$21,446$23,616
Average$17,183$19,201$21,140
Rough$15,166$16,956$18,665
2015 Cadillac XTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$15,378$17,488$19,529
Clean$14,611$16,618$18,556
Average$13,076$14,878$16,611
Rough$11,540$13,139$14,666
2015 Cadillac XTS Vsport Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Outstanding$22,945$25,438$27,853
Clean$21,800$24,173$26,466
Average$19,509$21,642$23,692
Rough$17,219$19,112$20,917
2015 Cadillac XTS Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$16,371$19,644$22,804
Clean$15,554$18,667$21,669
Average$13,919$16,713$19,397
Rough$12,285$14,759$17,126
2015 Cadillac XTS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$14,392$16,635$18,806
Clean$13,674$15,808$17,870
Average$12,237$14,153$15,996
Rough$10,800$12,498$14,123
2015 Cadillac XTS Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$20,841$23,167$25,420
Clean$19,801$22,014$24,154
Average$17,720$19,710$21,622
Rough$15,640$17,406$19,090
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Cadillac XTS on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Cadillac XTS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,674 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,808 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Cadillac XTS is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Cadillac XTS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,674 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,808 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Cadillac XTS, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Cadillac XTS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,674 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,808 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Cadillac XTS. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Cadillac XTS and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Cadillac XTS ranges from $10,800 to $18,806, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Cadillac XTS is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.