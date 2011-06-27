Overall rating

The Cadillac XTS is nod to the large, comfortable, older-style cruisers of yesteryear but is also packed full of enough modern technology to keep the savviest gadget user happy. The proportions are purposeful and meant to appeal to the customer who values comfort and an abundance of cabin space over all-out performance. That said, those looking for a little extra passing power have the option of moving up to the V-Sport model, which comes with all-wheel drive and doles out 410 horsepower from its turbocharged V6.

As of 2016, the XTS is no longer Cadillac's largest sedan, due to the introduction of the rear-wheel-drive CT6. However, they aren’t too far apart in size and the front-drive XTS is still quite a bit more affordable and has a slightly larger trunk. The standard engine is GM’s 3.6-liter V6, which develops 304 horsepower and 264 pound-feet of torque and runs on regular octane fuel.

Mild updates for the XTS in 2017 include a new gauge cluster, a new 20-inch wheel design for the performance-oriented V-Sport model and a Teen Driver feature to help put parents more at ease when junior is out on an “errand.”

Some alternatives to the Cadillac XTS include the Chrysler 300, which offers comparable cabin space, a choice of V6 or V8 power and optional all-wheel drive. Hyundai's Genesis sedan doesn’t offer quite as much rear legroom as the XTS, but it sports a sleek design and healthy V6 engine. Another viable option is the MKS from Lincoln that lines up well on paper and costs less than the base-model XTS. If going slightly upmarket, we’d suggest looking into the Audi A6, with its powerful and fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine and standard Quattro all-wheel drive.

The 2017 Cadillac XTS comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control and traction control, front and rear-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. The Teen Driver feature, which is standard for 2017, supports safe driving practices by muting the sound system if any front occupants aren’t wearing seat belts, presents audible and visual warnings when the vehicle is traveling faster than preset speed limits, and lets parents view how their teen was driving through an onboard display. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

Available safety features include adaptive cruise control, forward collision alert, a more advanced forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and intervention, rear cross-traffic alert, a rearview or surround-view camera system, and a vibrating driver seat that alerts the driver to an impending collision.

In Edmunds brake testing, an XTS4 came to a stop from 60 mph in 123 feet, which is average for a car in this class.

In government crash tests, the XTS received a top five-star rating overall, with five stars for total front-impact safety and five stars for total side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the XTS its highest possible rating of Good in its moderate-overlap front- impact test as well as the side-impact, roof strength and whiplash protection (seats and head restraints) tests. The IIHS also rated the XTS' optional forward collision warning and mitigation system as Superior.