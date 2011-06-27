  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac XTS
  4. Used 2017 Cadillac XTS
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(21)
Appraise this car

2017 Cadillac XTS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious interior with high-quality materials throughout
  • Impressive number of high-tech features
  • Available all-wheel drive for cold-weather climates
  • Optional twin-turbo V6 offers strong straight-line acceleration
  • Standard V6 struggles to get the big sedan moving
  • Surprisingly narrow trunk opening
  • Touch-sensitive controls can be a hassle to use while driving
Other years
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
Cadillac XTS for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
List Price Range
$19,563 - $34,500
Used XTS for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The Cadillac XTS is nod to the large, comfortable, older-style cruisers of yesteryear but is also packed full of enough modern technology to keep the savviest gadget user happy. The proportions are purposeful and meant to appeal to the customer who values comfort and an abundance of cabin space over all-out performance. That said, those looking for a little extra passing power have the option of moving up to the V-Sport model, which comes with all-wheel drive and doles out 410 horsepower from its turbocharged V6. 

As of 2016, the XTS is no longer Cadillac's largest sedan, due to the introduction of the rear-wheel-drive CT6. However, they aren’t too far apart in size and the front-drive XTS is still quite a bit more affordable and has a slightly larger trunk. The standard engine is GM’s 3.6-liter V6, which develops 304 horsepower and 264 pound-feet of torque and runs on regular octane fuel.

Mild updates for the XTS in 2017 include a new gauge cluster, a new 20-inch wheel design for the performance-oriented V-Sport model and a Teen Driver feature to help put parents more at ease when junior is out on an “errand.”

Some alternatives to the Cadillac XTS include the Chrysler 300, which offers comparable cabin space, a choice of V6 or V8 power and optional all-wheel drive. Hyundai's Genesis sedan doesn’t offer quite as much rear legroom as the XTS, but it sports a sleek design and healthy V6 engine. Another viable option is the MKS from Lincoln that lines up well on paper and costs less than the base-model XTS. If going slightly upmarket, we’d suggest looking into the Audi A6, with its powerful and fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine and standard Quattro all-wheel drive.  

The 2017 Cadillac XTS comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control and traction control, front and rear-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. The Teen Driver feature, which is standard for 2017, supports safe driving practices by muting the sound system if any front occupants aren’t wearing seat belts, presents audible and visual warnings when the vehicle is traveling faster than preset speed limits, and lets parents view how their teen was driving through an onboard display. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

Available safety features include adaptive cruise control, forward collision alert, a more advanced forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and intervention, rear cross-traffic alert, a rearview or surround-view camera system, and a vibrating driver seat that alerts the driver to an impending collision.

In Edmunds brake testing, an XTS4 came to a stop from 60 mph in 123 feet, which is average for a car in this class.

In government crash tests, the XTS received a top five-star rating overall, with five stars for total front-impact safety and five stars for total side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the XTS its highest possible rating of Good in its moderate-overlap front- impact test as well as the side-impact, roof strength and whiplash protection (seats and head restraints) tests. The IIHS also rated the XTS' optional forward collision warning and mitigation system as Superior.

2017 Cadillac XTS models

The 2017 Cadillac XTS is a large luxury sedan sold in four main trim levels: base, Luxury Collection, Premium Collection and Platinum Collection. The turbocharged V-Sport is only offered in Premium or Platinum trim.

Standard equipment for the base XTS includes 19-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, rear air springs with automatic leveling, HID headlamps, LED taillamps, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats (with power lumbar adjustment), a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather seating surfaces, and 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks with a lockable cargo pass-through.

Standard technology features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 4G LTE connection with Wi-Fi hot spot capability, an 8-inch color touchscreen user interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, OnStar, voice controls and an eight-speaker Bose sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, HD radio, USB connectivity and an auxiliary audio input.

The XTS Luxury Collection adds dual-exhaust outlets in the rear fascia, illuminated door handles, rain-sensing wipers, power-folding mirrors, interior LED lighting, extended wood interior trim, a heated steering wheel, driver and front-passenger memory functions, heated and ventilated front seats, a navigation system, heated rear outboard seats, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and an automated parallel-parking system (front-wheel-drive models only).

An optional Driver Awareness package for the Luxury Collection trim adds lane departure warning, lane departure prevention (FWD only), blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision alert, a vibrating safety-alert driver seat and a surround-view camera system.

The Premium Collection comes standard with the Driver Awareness package, and it adds adjustable thigh support for front passengers, automatic adaptive headlights, a reconfigurable color head-up display, an upgraded 12.3-inch, driver-configurable gauge cluster display, a 110-volt power outlet, a 14-speaker surround sound Bose audio system and tri-zone automatic climate control.

The V-Sport Premium adds 20-inch wheels and an electronic limited-slip differential, though it loses the automated parking system and lane departure prevention due to its standard all-wheel-drive configuration.

An optional Driver Assist package for the Premium Collection and V-Sport Premium adds adaptive cruise control and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking. A power rear-window sunshade and manual rear side-window sunshades are also available.

Both the Luxury and Premium Collections are eligible for a panoramic sunroof.

The Platinum Collection includes the above options as standard, adding special 20-inch wheels with chrome accents, unique exterior styling (including its own grille), a faux suede headliner, upgraded leather upholstery, extended leather trim (including the center console, door panels and instrument panel hood) and a deluxe rear armrest with audio and sunshade controls. The V-Sport Platinum is similarly equipped, including the chrome-accented wheels, but otherwise shares the V-Sport Premium's distinctions.

The Platinum Collection models also come standard with 22-way power-adjustable, massaging front seats that are optional on the Premium Collection.

The 2017 Cadillac XTS comes standard with front-wheel drive and a 3.6-liter V6 engine that produces 304 hp and 264 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters is standard. All-wheel drive is available and can be identified by the moniker "XTS4."

In Edmunds testing, an XTS4 Platinum went from zero to 60 mph in 7.3 seconds, a second or so behind similarly priced and powered luxury sedans. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 22 mpg combined (18 city/28 highway) with front-wheel drive and 20 mpg combined (17 city/26 highway) with all-wheel drive.

If you want more pep, the V-Sport Premium and V-Sport Platinum trims come with a twin-turbocharged version of the 3.6-liter V6 that produces 410 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. It requires premium-grade gasoline. All-wheel drive is standard with the turbo V6, as is a six-speed automatic.

We clocked an XTS V-Sport at 5.4 seconds from zero to 60 mph, which is about average for a premium luxury sedan with an upgraded engine. The EPA rates the V-Sport at 18 mpg combined (16 city/23 highway).

Driving

As imposing as the 2017 Cadillac XTS seems at the curb, it has a distinctly smaller feel from behind the wheel. Thanks to the standard adaptive suspension and feather-light steering, the XTS manages to shrink its big body around the driver.

Nonetheless, rival sedans are generally better bets in terms of driving dynamics. Comfort is king for a traditional Cadillac sedan, and the XTS doesn't disappoint. The same magnetically controlled adaptive suspension that keeps the body composed in corners provides a buttery-smooth ride on most surfaces. It's far from floaty, but when you're rolling down the highway in an XTS, there's no doubt luxury is its main mission.

When it comes to power, the V-Sport's turbocharged V6 completely transforms the driving experience. There's nothing fundamentally wrong with the base engine, but the standard V6 lacks the confident oomph Cadillacs are usually associated with. The V-Sport, on the other hand, feels more like an old, muscular Caddy V8 off the line. Springing for the upgraded engine is a no-brainer if you like the idea of having power to spare.

Interior

The Cadillac XTS provides the kind of passenger volume you expect from a nearly 17-foot-long luxury sedan. Rear passengers in particular will appreciate their ample accommodations. With 18 cubic feet of capacity, the XTS' trunk is one of the biggest on the market, but it's unusually narrow, so long items such as golf bags might need to be creatively positioned.

Of course, we're used to Cadillacs that give us room to stretch out. The XTS' futuristic dashboard, though, is something else altogether. For 2017 the standard gauge cluster gets a face-lift, but it’s the optional 12.3-inch gauge cluster that gets our attention. Then there's the CUE (Cadillac User Experience) infotainment interface, which integrates audio, phone, optional navigation and OnStar functionality into an 8-inch haptic touchscreen display. Cadillac has improved CUE’s response time significantly from when it was initially introduced, and the current system is finally something we’d call user-friendly. Those familiar with smartphone and tablet interfaces should feel at home with the CUE touchscreen because it uses similar touch, swipe and pinch gesture commands.

There are also touch-sensitive buttons beneath the touchscreen. These buttons control things such as the stereo and climate systems, and they can be a challenge to use if you're trying to drive at the same time. For efficient operation, you might need to look down at the panel to see what you're pressing, which of course requires you to take your eyes off the road. As slick as this control panel looks, we're not convinced that the touch controls are the way to go.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Cadillac XTS.

5(48%)
4(28%)
3(5%)
2(19%)
1(0%)
4.0
21 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Did not think I would like it, Changed my mind.
Howard Clark,12/11/2017
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Originally I wanted a CT-6, having a 2011 DTS. I wanted my wife to sit in many sedans to find the one she preferred. We had not considered an XTS, but owning Cadillacs since 1971 we decided to look at all models again. Previous brands tried were BMW 7 Series, Mercedes E and S, and Lexus LS 460. I realize there is no comparison between the imports and the XTS, however, the price point on the XTS, it's finish and hi-tech components made me look closer. Since my wife uttered the fatal words, "I like that one", and Edmonds had already provided me the quote we purchased the XTS. It is a great car, reads almost as smoothly as my previous DTS's and DeVilles. I gave road noise a poor grade on the survey, however the noise and harsh ride was totally the fault of the tires. The original equipment tires provided great stability and drive characteristics, but I care nothing about that. From similar complaints from other Cadillac owners about tires I requested the dealer to replace them with a different brand/non performance tires. This was done at no charge to me, my ride is restored and we truly like the car. The warranty and free service is equal or better than the imports. The engine and drive train is well proven. Nice Cadillac, Nice Pricing. Update June 2018 been on several trips with the XTS, performed wonderfully. Highway mileage at 73 MPH is 29.7-31.2. The car is extremely responsive for a non-turbo V6, never any issue with lack of power for any purpose. Electronics are faultless, handling is great. I had it serviced by a out of state dealership, again very pleasant experience, no cost. Only small con's are the trunk size is smaller than a DTS and we carry a small scooter as well as luggage in the trunk. Perhaps it is my age or just maybe the seats could be a little softer. Beyond that, great car for us, have honestly enjoyed it since purchase.
Cadillac xts..old skool cool!
James,03/08/2017
4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
This is by far the nicest vehicle ive ever owned! Simply put, its DA BOMB!!! Huge...Sleek...powerful...refined...super comfortable..roomy...eye catching....just beautiful! We first drove the new CT5 and really liked it, but the ride was nothing compared to the xts which we drove afterwards. Got the base model in black with black interior and dark tinted windows, it looks like the top of the line model but for much less. She drives like a dream, like floating on a magic carpet...but also handles surprisingly well for such a large car. It has tons of high tech stuff that I could care less about, but it does look nice. The other thing is very few peeps have one where I live, so its something different and special as well. Ginormous interior, but drives like a smaller car....silky smooth and I get compliments everywhere I go. And since most peeps are buying suv/cuvs now, sedans have much larger rebates...the xts is no different, with the gm card...giant gm rebates and dealer discounts, I bought this beauty for less then you could buy a new bmw 320i for...the xts is much nicer, larger, more powerful...getting 30mpg on the highway as well...only downside is slightly restricted side and rear view, put a couple of those stick on convex mirrors and your good to go! I feel like a rock star driving it and Highly recommended!
Beautiful car/super comfortable
George Woodruff,04/23/2017
Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
We went to Lexus for our last new purchase......ES350. It is also a good value. The Caddy is bigger and quieter w more features and 20K more dollars. I haven't had the Caddy very long but so far we love it. The massaging seats are a must and the driver safety features are quite useful. The adaptive cruise control takes some getting used to. It adds safety. The down side is that I approach the vehicle in front and my car slows so inconspicuously that I find myself following at the prescribed distance at 5mph slower when I don't have to. Change lanes and you're off again to the set speed.//////After 1 1/2 yr....still love the car. No problems. I still like the massage feature, but the seats are not that comfortable for me. I have an ATS also that is comfortable. The safety features make me a better driver. I like the lane departure warning and the seat vibration if I am too close to a vehicle or the garage wall. The backup lights are weak. They make you have to use the camera. The computer interface is fine and Onstar is quite useful.
A geezer's delight!
Chuck W,01/02/2018
Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
GM apparently sells a large number of Luxury optioned XTS's to fleets. They don't have all the goodies of the Premium or Platinum Luxury editions, but they come back on the market as one year old cars dirt cheap. I considered many of them but decided we needed the extras that come with the Premium Luxury model. We were able to buy a dealer demo with only 3400 miles on it with a $20K discount. We have driven Cadillacs for 30 years but always bought used ones. This is our first new Cadillac and it is stunning. The fact that SUVs, pickup trucks, and "sport" sedans are so popular make this traditional luxury sedan a great buy. Ours is a 2017 model and I note there is heavy dealer discounting on 2018 models. If you want a luxury sedan at a bargain price compare the XTS with what you get can get for the same price. Love the adaptive cruise control. Haven't gotten up the nerve to try the auto parallel part feature. Now for the not so great. The CUE touchscreen controls are hard to operate. If someone came up with an aftermarket on/off/scroll button, every owner would have it installed. On top of being anything but intuitive, the screen retains your fingerprint every time you touch it. It looks messy and at some times of the day can actually obscure the controls. The power window controls are placed too far forward. The switch for the driver's side window should be right where your hand falls, but you tend to hit the rear window button instead. This car has more road noise than previous DTS and SLS we have owned. The Goodyear Eagle tires may be part of the problem, but you would think GM would want a quiet ride in a luxury car. One year in to ownership of this car I couldn't stand the road noise any more. I was shopping for replacement tires and was very annoyed that GM would equip a luxury car with tires this obtrusive. I drove a CT6 and decided that was what I should have bought. I am much happier with the CT6 all around. The XTS is an excellent value, but it's not Cadillac's best.
See all 21 reviews of the 2017 Cadillac XTS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
304 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
304 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
304 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
304 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2017 Cadillac XTS features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Cadillac XTS

Used 2017 Cadillac XTS Overview

The Used 2017 Cadillac XTS is offered in the following submodels: XTS Sedan. Available styles include Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Premium Luxury V-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A), and Platinum V-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Cadillac XTS?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Cadillac XTS trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury is priced between $19,563 and$26,398 with odometer readings between 24692 and56883 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Cadillac XTS Platinum is priced between $34,500 and$34,500 with odometer readings between 28878 and28878 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Cadillac XTSES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Cadillac XTS for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2017 XTSES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $19,563 and mileage as low as 24692 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Cadillac XTS.

Can't find a used 2017 Cadillac XTSs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac XTS for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $15,544.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $22,121.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac XTS for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,903.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,101.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Cadillac XTS?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac XTS lease specials

Related Used 2017 Cadillac XTS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles