  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac XTS
  4. Used 2015 Cadillac XTS
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Cadillac XTS Base Features & Specs

More about the 2015 XTS
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,660
See XTS Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,660
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,660
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.0/532.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,660
Torque264 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower304 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,660
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$44,660
Summer/Winter Mat Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,660
8 total speakersyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,660
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,660
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,660
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
All Weather Cargo Matyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,660
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,660
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,660
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room40.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,660
Compact Spare Tireyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Chrome Wheel Lock Kityes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,660
Length202.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight4006 lbs.
Gross weight5346 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Height59.1 in.
EPA interior volume122.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.7 in.
Width72.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,660
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Cocoa Bronze Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Black Raven
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Black Diamond Tricoat
  • Silver Coast Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Shale w/Cocoa Accents, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,660
All season tiresyes
P245/45R19 tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,660
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,660
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
See XTS Inventory

Related Used 2015 Cadillac XTS Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles