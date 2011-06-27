  1. Home
Used 2015 Cadillac XTS Consumer Reviews

Great options!

Maria ram, 06/02/2016
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

It's difficult to drive another vehicle once you've started driving a Cadillac. Other cars can't beat the comfort and options, kinda a double edged sword.

Performance
Interior
Reliability
Luxury ride with good performance

Dana Basney, 07/28/2015
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

Great leg and head room. More gadgets and electronics than you can imagine. Not a big fan of the que touch screen system. It is not intuitive and can easily and dangerously distract you from keeping your eyes on the road. I much prefer the radio and nav system in my 2016 Sierra. Cadillac should abandon the cue system and adopt the Radio/ nav system in the GMC Sierra.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
what a comfortable ride

dennis hamlin, 08/03/2015
Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

this is designed for crusing with no exterior noise . a great sound system and 3D navigation which i like how it presents itself . not desgined to be fast like the cts but if you want to shut out the noisy outside world and have the mostd acomfortable ride i have ever experienced , this is a winner. very large trunk and interior space is 2nd to none in this category

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Like driving my couch!

Don D, 10/15/2015
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

Let me start by saying I have been wary about American cars until now! I had a Chrysler 300-S witch was good but missing a few things until I drove the XTS. The seats are great, the ride, climate controlled seats, and Bose system my drive a joy! I would suggest the front wheel drive over the all wheel drive, really not needed and I can feel the difference with acceleration. The MPG is less then my prior 8 speed and XTS can use a slightly bigger gas tank but I'm sticking with this one for a while, coming from a guy who changes cars every 18-24 months!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
I love it

KevinG, 12/01/2016
Vsport Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Beautiful car with lots of gadgets and power. When you step on the gas it moves--very quickly. The CUE system is much better than my Lincoln MKS Sync system. The craftsmanship is outstanding.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
