Used 2015 Cadillac XTS Consumer Reviews

Great options! Maria ram , 06/02/2016 Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful It's difficult to drive another vehicle once you've started driving a Cadillac. Other cars can't beat the comfort and options, kinda a double edged sword. Performance Interior Reliability

Luxury ride with good performance Dana Basney , 07/28/2015 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Great leg and head room. More gadgets and electronics than you can imagine. Not a big fan of the que touch screen system. It is not intuitive and can easily and dangerously distract you from keeping your eyes on the road. I much prefer the radio and nav system in my 2016 Sierra. Cadillac should abandon the cue system and adopt the Radio/ nav system in the GMC Sierra. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

what a comfortable ride dennis hamlin , 08/03/2015 Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful this is designed for crusing with no exterior noise . a great sound system and 3D navigation which i like how it presents itself . not desgined to be fast like the cts but if you want to shut out the noisy outside world and have the mostd acomfortable ride i have ever experienced , this is a winner. very large trunk and interior space is 2nd to none in this category Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Like driving my couch! Don D , 10/15/2015 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful Let me start by saying I have been wary about American cars until now! I had a Chrysler 300-S witch was good but missing a few things until I drove the XTS. The seats are great, the ride, climate controlled seats, and Bose system my drive a joy! I would suggest the front wheel drive over the all wheel drive, really not needed and I can feel the difference with acceleration. The MPG is less then my prior 8 speed and XTS can use a slightly bigger gas tank but I'm sticking with this one for a while, coming from a guy who changes cars every 18-24 months! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value