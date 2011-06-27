This car is the best car that I have owned. The car rides quietly, runs great and looks great. Did I say that it produced in North America not Asia. Service just down the road with plenty of GM dealers to take care of every need. The quality of the car for the cost is excellent you will not be disappointed with the xts take a look. I've had the car for one year and it had proven to be excellent on the road in upstate New York's winter wonderland. With snows on all four wheels it will go through almost any snowy conditions. The XTS now has 27,000 miles on it and is running very well. Only routine maintenance has been preformed on the car and it is included in the price of the car so there are no out of pocket expenses in caring for this vehicle. We have taken the XTS on several long trips to the Carolina's and it gets over 30 miles per gallon while on the freeways and it is very comfortable to drive long distances. The xts has 37000 miles on it and was recently in for service for rear axle service. Was loaned a new Cadillac to drive during the service. Received excellent service from the dealer warranty is excellent. Oil changes are included with this car another great feature. Very happy with the vehicle and all of the features it offers.

