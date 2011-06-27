  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(19)
Appraise this car

2016 Cadillac XTS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Enough rear legroom to please a livery driver
  • absorbent ride on rough roads
  • impressive array of high-tech features
  • available all-wheel drive
  • turbocharged V6 brings serious speed
  • top safety scores.
  • Underwhelming acceleration from standard V6
  • narrow trunk complicates loading of bigger items
  • all those high-tech features could turn off traditional buyers.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With all the emphasis on performance in recent years, you might find yourself wondering if any automaker even makes a good old-fashioned luxury sedan anymore. Cadillac might have what you desire, though. The 2016 XTS has the soul of a classic Caddy, thanks to its spacious interior and cushy ride quality. But it's also fitted with the latest tech and has a strong turbocharged V6 engine available. Sound like the kind of Caddy you're looking for?

Vehicle overview

Cadillac's big front-wheel-drive sedan enters its fifth year as the sole remaining old-school Caddy, built to appeal to a customer base that values comfort and roominess over performance and handling. Making good use of the brand's "art and science" design language, the 2016 Cadillac XTS is certainly an attractive package. There's performance in the XTS lineup, too, thanks to the 410-horsepower Vsport that comes with all-wheel drive (an option on lesser models). But the 2016 XTS's real leg up on the competition is its spacious interior, particularly in the backseat, as well as its cavernous trunk.

For 2016, the XTS is essentially a carryover model unless you're the tech-savvy type. In that case, you'll love the standard wireless cell phone charger, and you'll want to try out the revised CUE infotainment interface to see if you like it better than last year's version. Also worth noting is the new surround-view camera system, which Cadillac now includes with the desirable Driver Awareness package. Otherwise, the 2016 XTS is fully familiar from recent years, which means it's still a big softie with two capable V6 engines and a remarkable array of high-tech features for a traditional luxury sedan.

Among the competition, the 2016 Chrysler 300 offers a rear-wheel-drive platform, a choice of V6 or V8 power and optional all-wheel drive. Hyundai's recently redesigned Genesis sedan matches all that in a particularly attractive design. Climbing higher up the price pole, models such as the 2016 Audi A6 and the 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class are possible contenders, although both are midsize luxury sedans that can't match the XTS's interior space. Ultimately, if a modern version of the full-size luxury barges of years past is what you're looking for, the 2016 Cadillac XTS pretty much stands alone.

2016 Cadillac XTS models

The 2016 Cadillac XTS is a large luxury sedan sold in four main trim levels: base, Luxury Collection, Premium Collection and Platinum Collection. The turbocharged Vsport is only offered in Premium or Platinum trim.

Standard equipment for the base XTS includes 19-inch wheels, rear air springs, adaptive suspension dampers with automatic leveling, xenon headlamps, LED taillamps, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats (with power lumbar adjustment), a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather seating surfaces and 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks with a lockable cargo pass-through.

Standard technology features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 4G LTE connection with WiFi hotspot capability, an 8-inch color touchscreen that serves as the hub of Cadillac's CUE infotainment system, Apple CarPlay smartphone integration (Android Auto compatibility comes later in the model year), OnStar, voice controls and an eight-speaker Bose sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, HD radio, USB connectivity and an auxiliary audio input.

The XTS Luxury Collection adds visible dual-exhaust outlets in the rear fascia, illuminated door handles, rain-sensing wipers, power-folding mirrors, interior LED lighting, extended wood interior trim, a heated steering wheel, driver and front passenger memory functions, heated and ventilated front seats, a navigation system, heated rear outboard seats, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and an automated parallel-parking system (front-wheel-drive models only).

An optional Driver Awareness package for the Luxury Collection trim adds lane-departure warning, lane-departure prevention (FWD only), a blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, forward-collision alert, a vibrating safety-alert driver seat and a surround-view camera system.

The Premium Collection comes standard with the Driver Awareness package, and it adds adjustable thigh support for front passengers, automatic adaptive headlights, a head-up display, an upgraded 12.3-inch driver-configurable gauge cluster display, a 110-volt power outlet, a 14-speaker Bose audio system and tri-zone automatic climate control.

The Vsport Premium adds 20-inch wheels and an electronic limited-slip differential, though it loses the automated parking system and lane-departure prevention due to its standard all-wheel-drive configuration.

An optional Driver Assist package for the Premium Collection and Vsport Premium adds adaptive cruise control and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking. A power rear-window sunshade and manual rear side-window sunshades are also available.

Both the Luxury and Premium Collections are eligible for a panoramic sunroof.

The Platinum Collection includes the above options as standard, adding special 20-inch wheels with chrome accents, unique exterior styling (including its own grille), a faux suede headliner, upgraded leather upholstery, extended leather trim (including the center console, door panels and instrument-panel hood) and a deluxe rear armrest with audio and sunshade controls. The Vsport Platinum is similarly equipped, including the chrome-accented wheels, but otherwise shares the Vsport Premium's distinctions.

The Platinum Collection models also come standard with 22-way massaging power front seats that are optional on the Premium Collection.

Optional on Premium and Platinum models is a rear-seat Blu-ray/DVD entertainment system with dual displays, wireless headphones and a remote control.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 XTS gets standard wireless phone charging across the board and a new grille in Platinum trim, while the other trims get the Vsport grille as a hand-me-down. The CUE infotainment interface has been enhanced and now offers Apple CarPlay capability, while the Driver Awareness package adds a surround-view camera. Finally, the XTS no longer comes with an SD-card slot.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Cadillac XTS starts with front-wheel drive and a naturally aspirated 3.6-liter V6 engine that produces 304 hp and 264 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters is standard. All-wheel drive is available and can be identified by the moniker "XTS4."

In Edmunds testing, an XTS4 Platinum went from zero to 60 in 7.3 seconds, a second or so behind similarly priced and powered luxury sedans. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 22 mpg combined (18 city/28 highway) with front-wheel drive and 20 mpg combined (17 city/26 highway) with all-wheel drive.

If you want more pep, the Vsport Premium and Vsport Platinum trims come with a twin-turbocharged version of the 3.6-liter V6 that produces 410 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. It requires premium-grade gasoline. All-wheel drive is standard with the turbo V6, as is a six-speed automatic.

We clocked an XTS Vsport at 5.4 seconds from zero to 60, which is about average for a premium luxury sedan with an upgraded engine. The EPA rates the Vsport at 18 mpg combined (16 city/23 highway).

Safety

The 2016 Cadillac XTS comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control and traction control, front and rear-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

Available safety features include adaptive cruise control, forward collision alert, a more advanced forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking, a blind-spot monitor, lane departure warning and lane departure intervention, rear cross-traffic alert, a surround-view camera system and a vibrating driver seat that alerts the driver to an impending collision.

In Edmunds brake testing, an XTS4 came to a stop from 60 mph in 123.4 feet, which is average for a car in this class wearing all-season tires. The XTS Vsport required a tenth of a foot more.

In government crash tests, the XTS received a top five-star rating overall, with five stars for total frontal impact safety and five stars for total side crash safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the XTS its highest possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal offset impact test as well as the side-impact, roof-strength and whiplash protection (seats and head restraints) tests. The IIHS also rated the XTS's optional frontal collision warning and mitigation system as "Superior."

Driving

As imposing as the 2016 Cadillac XTS seems at the curb, it's a distinctly smaller car from behind the wheel. Thanks to the standard adaptive suspension and trusty steering, the XTS manages to shrink its big body around the driver.

Nonetheless, rival sedans are generally better bets in terms of driving dynamics. Comfort is king for a traditional Cadillac sedan, and the XTS doesn't disappoint. The same adaptive suspension that keeps the body composed in corners provides a buttery-smooth ride on most surfaces. It's far from the floaty Cadillac land yachts of yore, but when you're rolling down the highway in an XTS, there's no doubt you're in the lap of luxury.

In the engine room, the Vsport's turbo V6 really transforms the driving experience. Not that there's anything terribly wrong with the base engine, but the standard XTS just lacks the confident oomph of traditional Cadillacs. The muscular Vsport, on the other hand, feels more like an old Caddy V8 off the line. Springing for the upgraded engine is a no-brainer if power is a priority.

Interior

The Cadillac XTS gives you the kind of passenger volume you expect from a nearly 17-foot-long luxury sedan. Rear riders in particular will appreciate their ample accommodations. With 18 cubic feet of capacity, the XTS's trunk is one of the biggest on the market, but it's unusually narrow, so long items like golf bags may need to be creatively positioned.

Of course, we're used to Cadillacs that give us room to stretch out. The XTS's futuristic dashboard, though, is something else altogether. The optional 12.3-inch gauge cluster display is beautiful, first of all, with all manner of driver-configurable options. Then there's the CUE ("Cadillac User Experience") infotainment interface, which integrates audio, phone, optional navigation and OnStar functionality into an 8-inch touchscreen display. Those familiar with smartphone and tablet interfaces should feel at home with CUE's touchscreen, as it uses similar touch, swipe and pinch commands.

There are also auxiliary touch-sensitive buttons beneath the touchscreen, and these are a mixed bag. These buttons help control the stereo and climate systems, and they can be a challenge to use if you're trying to drive at the same time. For efficient operation, you may need to look down at the panel for a bit to see what you're pressing, which of course requires you to take your eyes off the road. As slick as this control panel looks, we're not convinced that it's practical enough for prime time.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Cadillac XTS.

5(48%)
4(21%)
3(0%)
2(26%)
1(5%)
3.8
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

XTS
Anthony Lupino,05/26/2016
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
This car is the best car that I have owned. The car rides quietly, runs great and looks great. Did I say that it produced in North America not Asia. Service just down the road with plenty of GM dealers to take care of every need. The quality of the car for the cost is excellent you will not be disappointed with the xts take a look. I've had the car for one year and it had proven to be excellent on the road in upstate New York's winter wonderland. With snows on all four wheels it will go through almost any snowy conditions. The XTS now has 27,000 miles on it and is running very well. Only routine maintenance has been preformed on the car and it is included in the price of the car so there are no out of pocket expenses in caring for this vehicle. We have taken the XTS on several long trips to the Carolina's and it gets over 30 miles per gallon while on the freeways and it is very comfortable to drive long distances. The xts has 37000 miles on it and was recently in for service for rear axle service. Was loaned a new Cadillac to drive during the service. Received excellent service from the dealer warranty is excellent. Oil changes are included with this car another great feature. Very happy with the vehicle and all of the features it offers.
Feel Young Again Drive a Cadillac XTS
Regina Corvin,09/28/2016
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Love my car. I am enjoying the ride, the music, talking on the phone, the seat adjustments are perfect, the backup camera is best thing ever, easy to park, the radio super, car locks excellent, Only negative seats to narrow and not plush enough.
Problems with the GM 6 speed transmissions
J B,01/09/2017
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Buyers should be aware that Cadillac has problems with the transmissions. I read online that other owners have had problems after 100,000 miles. Mine is already hard shifting! Dealer claims nothing is wrong. Took it to a two third party transmission shops and both said that they are aware of transmission problems with the GM 6 speed transmissions. Buyer beware.
Life with our XTS Cadillac is a beautiful thing.
big dawg,09/23/2016
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Look for what you get for the money. The XTS has a elegant appearance, it is large and comfortable thru out. Performance is every good, just drive one and note the fine brakes, steering and ride. The warranty is excellent and Cadillac dealers are not difficult to fined. If you can't fined a Cadillac service center there are GM dealerships everywhere. This car has a lot to love. Why buy a German car that cost twice as much?
See all 19 reviews of the 2016 Cadillac XTS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
304 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
304 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
304 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
304 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2016 Cadillac XTS features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Cadillac XTS

Used 2016 Cadillac XTS Overview

The Used 2016 Cadillac XTS is offered in the following submodels: XTS Sedan. Available styles include Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Vsport Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Vsport Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A), and Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Cadillac XTS?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Cadillac XTS trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Cadillac XTS Luxury is priced between $14,995 and$33,939 with odometer readings between 6638 and91501 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Cadillac XTS Premium is priced between $28,998 and$28,998 with odometer readings between 20021 and20021 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Cadillac XTSES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Cadillac XTS for sale near. There are currently 8 used and CPO 2016 XTSES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,995 and mileage as low as 6638 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Cadillac XTS.

Can't find a used 2016 Cadillac XTSs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac XTS for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $23,601.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $21,966.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac XTS for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $19,845.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,272.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Cadillac XTS?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac XTS lease specials

