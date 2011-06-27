  1. Home
2014 Cadillac XTS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious interior with quality materials
  • impressive number of high-tech features
  • available all-wheel drive
  • new twin-turbo V6 brings serious speed.
  • Underwhelming acceleration from standard V6
  • narrow trunk
  • tech overload could turn off traditional buyers.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Cadillac XTS's roomy, up-to-date cabin and newly available turbocharged V6 make it a compelling full-size luxury sedan.

Vehicle overview

Last year, the big news was simply that Cadillac had finally introduced a modern full-size luxury sedan. This year, though, it's all about what's under the 2014 Cadillac XTS's hood. Although we generally praised the XTS in its first year of production, we were underwhelmed by the standard 304-hp V6 engine, panning its relatively modest output given the size of the car. But the 2014 XTS has 410 reasons why power won't be an issue going forward.

That's because the new CTS sport sedan's optional turbocharged 3.6-liter V6 is available on the XTS, too. Rated at a whopping 410 hp and paired exclusively with all-wheel drive, the turbo V6 gives this dignified cruiser the authoritative acceleration it deserves. Sure, you can stick with the base V6 and still enjoy a great all-around luxury experience. But if you're with us in believing that a proper Caddy should haul the mail, the new XTS turbo, or Vsport, as Cadillac calls it, is just what the doctor ordered.

Otherwise, the 2014 Cadillac XTS is familiar from last year, and that's good news as well. This is a traditional luxury ride with a gleaming modern edge, offering age-old Cadillac virtues like comfort and space, but adding daring style outside and a festival of technology inside. Indeed, the XTS's spaceship-like cockpit and touch-sensitive control panel could be a turnoff for those who yearn for the days of simple knobs and buttons. But if you're looking for a new twist on this classic formula, few cars can compare.

Actually, few cars even compete in this segment anymore. One alternative that comes to mind is the Chrysler 300C, a fancy version of a lower-priced model; another is the Hyundai Genesis, an aging but competent rival. Then there's the Lincoln MKS, a technically similar luxury sedan that has always left us cold. On the higher end, you could look at models like the Audi A6 and Mercedes-Benz E-Class, but they're really midsize cars and don't come close to matching the Cadillac's interior room. See what we mean? There's not much else in this price range if you want a true full-size sedan. And with the new turbo V6 in the mix, the XTS's case is only getting stronger.

2014 Cadillac XTS models

The 2014 Cadillac XTS is a five-passenger luxury sedan. There are four trim levels: base, Luxury Collection, Premium Collection and Platinum Collection. Note that the Premium and Platinum Vsport versions come with the optional twin-turbo V6.

Standard equipment for the base XTS includes 19-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, xenon headlamps, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats (with power lumbar control), a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and leather/faux-suede upholstery. Standard technology features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an 8-inch center touchscreen with Cadillac's CUE interface, OnStar, voice controls and an eight-speaker Bose sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, HD radio, iPod/USB connectivity and an auxiliary input.

The XTS Luxury Collection adds LED lighting accents, visible dual-exhaust outlets in the rear fascia, illuminated door handles, rain-sensing wipers, adjustable thigh support for front passengers, extended wood interior trim, a heated steering wheel, driver and front-passenger memory functions, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, interior ambient lighting, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, an automated parallel-parking system and rain-sensing wipers.

The Premium Collection builds on those offerings with adaptive headlamps; automatic high beams; a head-up display; an upgraded driver-configurable gauge cluster display; tri-zone automatic climate control; a 110-volt power outlet; a navigation system; voice controls; a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system; rear seat audio controls; and a suite of safety features that include blind-spot detection, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alerts and front collision alerts. The Premium Vsport adds 20-inch wheels and a sportier-looking grille.

Finally, the Platinum Collection boasts 20-inch wheels with chrome accents, unique exterior styling, adaptive cruise control with low-speed automatic braking, a panoramic sunroof, a power rear sunshade, a faux suede headliner and additional cabin leather trim with upgraded upholstery for the seats. The Platinum Vsport shares the Premium Vsport's grille, but gets the same chrome-accented wheels as the regular Platinum.

Some of the extra standard features from the higher trim levels can be added to the lower trim levels via various packages. Optional for the XTS Premium and Platinum is a rear-seat Blu-ray/DVD entertainment system with dual fold-out displays.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Cadillac XTS muscles up with an optional 410-horsepower turbocharged V6. It also switches to electric power steering and offers a self-parking system and a new DVD/Blu-ray rear entertainment system with dual screens.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Cadillac XTS starts with front-wheel drive and a naturally aspirated 3.6-liter V6 engine that produces 304 hp and 264 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard. All-wheel drive is available and can be identified by the moniker "XTS4." In Edmunds testing, an XTS4 Platinum went from zero to 60 in 7.3 seconds -- a second or so behind similarly priced and powered luxury sedans. Fuel economy stands at an EPA-estimated 21 mpg combined (18 mpg city/28 mpg highway) with front-wheel drive, while all-wheel-drive models are rated at 20 mpg combined (17 mpg city/26 mpg highway).

If you want more pep, the Premium and Platinum Vsport trims come with a turbocharged version of the 3.6-liter V6 that produces 410 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel drive is standard with the turbo V6, as is a six-speed automatic. The EPA rates the XTS Vsport at 19 mpg combined (16 mpg city/24 mpg highway).

Safety

The 2014 Cadillac XTS comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control and traction control, front and rear seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation. Adaptive cruise control with low-speed automatic braking is standard on Platinum and optional on Premium.

In Edmunds brake testing, an XTS4 came to a stop from 60 mph in 123 feet, which is average for a car in this class wearing all-season tires.

Available safety features include blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warnings, forward collision warnings, rear cross-traffic alerts and a vibrating driver seat that alerts the driver to an impending collision on either side of the vehicle.

In government crash tests the 2014 Cadillac XTS earned an overall rating of five stars, with five stars in overall, frontal crash and side crash tests, and four stars in rollover tests. In IIHS tests, the 2014 Cadillac XTS earned the highest rating of "Good."

Driving

As imposing as the 2014 Cadillac XTS seems at the curb, it's a distinctly smaller car from behind the wheel. Thanks to the standard adaptive suspension, trusty steering and responsive engines, the XTS manages to shrink its big body around the driver.

Yet this full-size luxury sedan's capable handling is more of a pleasant surprise than anything else. Comfort is king for a big Cadillac, and the XTS doesn't disappoint. The same adaptive suspension that keeps the body composed in corners provides a firm yet buttery-smooth ride on most surfaces. It's far from the floaty Cadillac land yachts of yore, but when you're rolling down the highway in an XTS, there's no doubt you're in the lap of luxury.

As for the new XTS turbo V6, it really transforms the driving experience. Not that there's anything terribly wrong with the base engine, but the standard XTS lacks the confident oomph of traditional Cadillacs. The muscular Vsport, on the other hand, feels more like an old Caddy V8 off the line. Springing for the upgraded V6 is a no-brainer if power is a priority.

Interior

The Cadillac XTS gives you the kind of passenger volume you expect from a nearly 17-foot-long luxury sedan. Rear riders in particular will appreciate their ample accommodations. With 18 cubic feet of capacity, the XTS's trunk is one of the biggest on the market, but it's unusually narrow, so golf clubs will likely need to be creatively positioned alongside other luggage.

Of course, we're used to Cadillacs that give us room to stretch out. The XTS's futuristic dashboard, though, is something else altogether. The optional gauge cluster display is beautiful, first of all, with all manner of driver-configurable options. Then there's the CUE ("Cadillac User Experience") interface, which integrates audio, phone, optional navigation and OnStar functionality into an 8-inch touchscreen display. Those familiar with smartphone and tablet interfaces will feel at home with CUE's touchscreen, as it uses similar touch, swipe and pinch commands.

There are also auxiliary touch-sensitive buttons beneath the touchscreen, however, and they're a mixed bag. These buttons help control the stereo and climate systems, and they can be a challenge to use if you're trying to drive at the same time. For efficient operation, you may need to look down at the panel for a bit to see what you're pressing, which of course requires you to take your eyes off the road. As slick as this control panel looks, we're not convinced that it's practical enough for prime time.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Cadillac XTS.

5(37%)
4(15%)
3(10%)
2(21%)
1(17%)
3.4
19 reviews
19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Think twice on this car..think again and don't buy
Jerry,12/16/2016
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I own a 2014 XTS, but it's the same basic car. I started with a 2013 XTS but it was so riddled with problems that Cadillac bought it back under Lemon Law and put me in a 2014 XTS. I haven't had the problems with the 2014 that I had with the 13, but it has it's own problems that can't be corrected like a radio that won't stay off when you turn it off. Well about two times a year it will stay off, but it goes back to the "stay on" mode, and Cadillac says that's "normal" and there's nothing wrong. Well then, why does it stay off every now and then. Which version should be believed? Next would be the ride...in a word horrible! This car rides like an old pickup truck from the 50's. You feel EVERY bump and dip in the road, so much for the "Magnetic Ride Control" that's supposed to read the road a thousand times a second to avoid the bumps and dips...it doesn't! Also the tires pick up and transmit a loud noisy sound to the cabin...on even the best of roads. Last would be the resale value. My car just turned 16,000 miles and is in excellent condition, and according to Kelly Blue Book, it's worth $30,000 less than it cost in two model years. It must be a really hard sell on the used market. Potential buyers are smarter than I was, and they know what a disaster this car really is and avoid it. I wish I had. I haven't changed my feelings about this car. As the word gets out, even fewer people are buying a Cadillac XTS. Both Cadillac and their dealers are desperate trying to get rid of them without much luck. The Sales Manager at my dealership has been dogging me with never ending e mails about me trading my 14 in on a 2017 "you'll have a new 4 year bumper to bumper warranty." Yeah right...just what I want, the same exact car, with the same exact horrible ride, and all it will cost is my 14 and $31,000. Sorry, but no thanks. I do want to say the dealer is excellent, but they didn't build this horrible car. Add to that the new Cadillac CT6 which again is almost exactly like the XTS, but two inches longer, and get this...the base model is about $58,000 and it comes with a 4 cylinder engine...a Cadillac with a engine they borrowed from a Chevy Cruze...are they crazy?? By the time you upgrade to the proper V6 engine and trim package, you'll be at 70 some thousand dollars! No wonder you don't see many if ant CT6's on the road. Cadillac has lost sight of who their customers are chasing both BMW and Mercedes customers, and it hasn't worked. They just lose loyal customers like me forever. Cadillac has nothing to offer me anymore so I will go in a different direction when it's time to trade. It really is sad, but the stupid Cadillac Division Manager doesn't have a clue as to what their customers want. Haven't changed my mind on this car. With 21000 miles on the car, I have had the 3rd replacement battery. The onboard computer that controls EVERYTHING is as dependable as a $25 watch. The bumper to bumper warranty expires in January of 2018. Will see if I can buy an extended warranty just to cover this nightmare that's always causing trouble. When you buy a Cadillac, you will live with the Dealer's Service Department and 99% of your problems will be with the useless technology that was forced down your throat!
Road noise
Sposen,07/24/2018
Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Road noise is excessive , especially for the Cadillac brand
Stay away
Unhappy,01/25/2018
4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Cadillac has always in most of our minds been about luxury and beauty. Well it may still be luxurious & beautiful to look at, but that is all it offers,,, just looks... The base model offers nothing one would expect with an original sticker price of close to $50K,,,, My last 4 dr sedan, Ford Taurus, 2010, is missed terribly !!!! No heated seats, no sunroof,, the control system (radio, heater & AC) is controlled through a "CUE" system, that is like using a I-Phone while you are driving,,, and you know what they say about using your phone while driving..... Although you can adjust these in a more traditional way,, it's not anything that is easy to do,,, finger sliding & touching is still a must to operate controls.... Only using the steering wheel controls to change radio stations is the best way to insure your safety........ If you have to pull your door shut (either side) you better have real long arms (or be un-belted) because the doors open where a person under 6ft tall will have issue reaching the handle to pull shut...... Overall,,, I am very surprised GM put out such an inferior product with the Cadillac name on it....
what does caddy spend it's engineering budget on?
paul d,04/27/2017
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Worst new car I've ever bought, and I've had at least 25. Where to start. Cue system impossible, I wonder how many drivers have died trying to turn on radio. Voice recognition non existant my lg cell phone never misses a beat but caddy has never caught on, I don't even try anymore. At 500 miles had to buy a new tire that ruptured, i must have ran over something no warranyy. At 14000 miles original tires wouldn't pass inspection, worn out, no warranty because they are performance tires. So had to pay for set of tires. I bought nokian and after 15000 more miles the nokian still look like new. Glove compartment door froze shut, dealer had to tear glove door off and replace. Side detection radar stuck on and kept side marker lights on even with car off and locked, had to replace system. Head light burnt out and informed they have to take front bumper off to replace headlight. If not under warranty that's 225.00 to just remove and replace bumper for a headlight, doesn't include parts. Latest is brakes squeal so loud people on sidewalk stop and look. Had to replace all the pads and rear rotors. Rotors were "delaminating". Like the tires, pads aren't part of bumper to bumper warranty, 75.00 dollars for pads. Honestly, i'm not hard on vehicles, this car just sucks. Oh, depreciation is insane, i'm losing value at the rate of 1000.00 a month. Am I down on gm, no, I have a gmc truck that's tops. So if your thinking about this caddy run like hell....
See all 19 reviews of the 2014 Cadillac XTS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
304 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
410 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
304 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
304 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2014 Cadillac XTS features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 Cadillac XTS
More About This Model

The 2014 Cadillac XTS Vsport has steering-wheel paddle shifters for its standard six-speed automatic transmission. You will not need them. Ever.

The throttle pedal is all that's required to extract maximum acceleration from the XTS Vsport's twin-turbocharged V6, so mighty is this all-new engine's Thor's-hammer punch. Its massive torque is ready for deployment from as low as 1,900 rpm and it stays on the job all the way to 5,600 rpm. At that point, the Vsport's all-wheel drive and beefed-up automatic are earning their keep to manage what otherwise would be absolute chaos.

It might be 17 feet long, but this is the most bombastic Cadillac since the CTS-V.

2014 Cadillac XTS Vsport

The New Name for Fast
This is the first of Cadillac's new Vsport models, which aim to bridge the gap between the brand's standard offerings and its ultra-high-performance V-Series lineup. In this case, Vsport means an upgraded V6, standard all-wheel drive and a retuned suspension.

And this isn't just any V6; it's a 3.6-liter powerhouse that develops 410 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. General Motors engineers borrowed heavily from the tricks they learned from cars like the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 in the Camaro ZL1 and Cadillac CTS-V.

This engine is 90 percent new compared to the conventional 3.6-liter V6, and is structurally jacked up everywhere to handle the big boost. The net result is that there's brutal shove on top from nearly any speed. The torque drop-off at the 5,600-rpm redline is fairly pronounced, but that's of little consequence. By that time, the six-speed automatic has unobtrusively but vigorously selected the next ratio and you're realizing that the gauge cluster is vomiting three-digit readouts at an alarming pace.

No Need To Talk Numbers
Perhaps in keeping with the "gentleman's express" vibe we get from the 2014 XTS Vsport, Cadillac didn't directly provide a 0-60-mph number. So until we can get some instruments on the thing, we'll speculate that the XTS Vsport will effortlessly crank out 0-60s in the low 5-second range.

That's a vastly quicker time compared with the run we measured for the standard 2013 Cadillac XTS and its normally aspirated version of the 3.6-liter V6. After all, the twin-turbo hardware brings three-digit gains in both horsepower and torque: 106 added hp and 105 extra lb-ft of torque.

Perhaps looking over its shoulder at this state of affairs, BMW hiked the output of the 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 in its 550i for the 2014 model year. It now generates 445 hp and 480 lb-ft, an interesting development given that Richard Bartlett, assistant chief engineer for the new Cadillac engine, mentioned that BMW's V8 was used as a performance benchmark.

With the 2014 upgrade, the BMW V8 makes 35 more horses and as Bartlett concedes, "They spank us on torque." Then again, BMW should have an advantage given the German engine's considerably larger size, something that isn't lost on Bartlett.

2014 Cadillac XTS Vsport

For All You Hydraulic Holdouts
Unlike the heavily revised V6, the chassis of the 2014 Cadillac XTS Vsport is largely unchanged. So yes, you're working big power through what intrinsically is a front-wheel-drive architecture. Typically, that doesn't amount to much fun, and adding another 90 pounds over the front wheels wouldn't appear to help the situation.

But we've already been convinced that the XTS's basic layout does not keep its handling from being responsive and balanced. More power is what the XTS needed, and its chassis and handling are in no way hurt by another 100-odd horses. In fact, the newfound power is a good fix for dealing with the car's tendency to understeer.

The 2014 XTS Vsport's standard adaptive magnetorheological dampers make for a deliciously supple ride, and the Vsport-specific recalibration does a better job of stifling body roll, one of the standard model's less endearing points. As with the standard XTS, there are selectable standard and sport modes, but even the Sport setting leaves the XTS Vsport softer than the 5 Series or E-Class. The big Cadillac's fancy dampers are by no means filled with Jell-O, though, and we reckon the overall state of tune perhaps is more day-to-day appropriate for all but the hard-driving customers.

Caddy, of course, chose to also make all-wheel drive standard for the Vsport (so far, about 40 percent of all XTS buyers choose AWD anyway), and without it the car surely would be no fun. Even so, the system at times struggles to properly channel the thrust, particularly on crowned roads, when pinning the throttle will force some wiggle through the steering wheel.

Even without that kind of prodding, you may decide you are getting more feedback from the steering because the XTS Vsport (and every XTS with AWD, in fact) is one of the few new vehicles you'll find still fitted with hydraulic-assist power steering. Seems the fitting of AWD doesn't leave enough room for the electric power steering setup the front-drive XTS gets as standard. We don't find any definable degree of extra feel or feedback from the XTS Vsport's steering, but it isn't a stick in the eye, either: The overall tune, progressive and reliable, has been reengineered for the Vsport.

2014 Cadillac XTS Vsport

The XTS Vsport's brakes, meanwhile, are not significantly altered or upgraded, and that's an area where it could have used some help.

Would You Buy It?
Despite a footprint that's generally in line with midsize competitors, the 2014 Cadillac XTS Vsport is considerably longer, a physical trait that tends to push it into the big-car end of the spectrum where the "sport" orientation is less emphasized.

Nonetheless, the XTS Vsport delivers up big-league engine performance, subtle styling (a unique grille and badges are the only changes) and a pleasant if non-aggressive balance of ride and handling. If you care, its fuel economy, a combined 19 miles per gallon (16 city/24 highway) essentially is dead even with V8 rivals.

Starting at $63,020 (including $925 destination), the 2014 XTS Vsport's base price is almost a $6,000 upgrade over the standard XTS with all-wheel drive. And while its base price is a bargain in the segment, the car we tested was a lick more than $70,000, which brings it right in line with its foreign competitors.

Cadillac's 2014 XTS Vsport isn't entirely a sport sedan and it might still be too much in the American-luxury idiom for some. If you're buying horsepower and torque, you're getting your money's worth, but if you're buying cylinders and badge, you won't be as convinced.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2014 Cadillac XTS Overview

The Used 2014 Cadillac XTS is offered in the following submodels: XTS Sedan. Available styles include Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Vsport Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A), 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Vsport Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Cadillac XTS?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Cadillac XTS trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Cadillac XTS Luxury is priced between $13,608 and$19,310 with odometer readings between 27992 and104857 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Cadillac XTS Base is priced between $15,000 and$15,000 with odometer readings between 73884 and73884 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Cadillac XTS Premium is priced between $20,275 and$20,275 with odometer readings between 36871 and36871 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Cadillac XTSES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Cadillac XTS for sale near. There are currently 9 used and CPO 2014 XTSES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,608 and mileage as low as 27992 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Cadillac XTS.

Can't find a used 2014 Cadillac XTSs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac XTS for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,764.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,842.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac XTS for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,705.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,823.

