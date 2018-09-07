  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.2 / 10
Consumer Rating
(3)

2019 Cadillac XTS

#9 Large luxury sedan

What’s new

  • Adds a larger, higher-powered wireless device charging pad
  • Part of the first XTS generation introduced for 2013

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious interior has high-quality materials throughout
  • Offers plenty of standard features
  • Optional turbo V6 engine provides strong power
  • Seats are eminently comfortable
  • Standard V6 struggles to get this big car moving
  • Trunk opening is surprisingly narrow for a car of this size
  • Touch-sensitive controls can be a hassle while on the move
  • Driver aids remain exclusive to upper trims
Which XTS does Edmunds recommend?

The XTS V-Sport is a comfortable cruiser with immensely satisfying speed. It will no doubt catch your eye, but it may also catch the attention of your local highway patrol. Assuming you don't share our tolerance for traffic violations, we'd steer you to the Premium Luxury trim. Its extra standard features burnish the XTS' luxury sedan credentials and include driver assistance features (a surround-view camera, for example), an adaptive suspension and a premium Bose audio system. Pricing for the Premium Luxury is reasonable, too.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.2 / 10

The 2019 Cadillac XTS delivers on Cadillac's traditional strengths with a smooth ride, quiet cabin, a big back seat and classy styling. It's a smart pick if you want a luxury sedan without the sporty pretenses of Cadillac's sportier sedans, such as a stiffer ride.

That's not to say the XTS can't hustle. Although the standard V6 struggles to propel this big sedan with any urgency, the 304-horsepower engine does fine once up to speed. There's more magic from the 410-hp turbo V6 that comes with the top V-Sport trim, which offers the immediate pickup we love from Cadillac's past. But it's also available only in the fully loaded trim, which may be overkill for most drivers. It's fast but perhaps not feasible for your budget.

It's hard to go wrong with any of the XTS trims, whether you just want a standard set of luxury and tech features or more modern conveniences and all-wheel drive. Recent updates have included more comfortable seats and increased sound deadening for reduced road and wind noise. For 2019, the XTS gets a larger, higher-powered smartphone charging pad, but it otherwise carries over its luxury formula unchanged.

Whichever XTS you choose, you'll get a sharp luxury sedan with loads of room, especially in back, and a comfortable, quiet ride.

Cadillac XTS models

The 2019 Cadillac XTS is a five-passenger large sedan available in five trim levels: base, Luxury, Premium Luxury, Platinum and the turbocharged Platinum V-Sport. The base trim (called simply XTS) comes nicely equipped with a fair amount of luxury and tech, while the Luxury amps things up with features such as heated front and rear seats and a navigation system. The Premium Luxury adds more desirable tech features, and the Platinum loads up with the best of the Cadillac catalog. The Platinum V-Sport also comes fully loaded and adds a more powerful engine.

The XTS comes equipped with a 3.6-liter V6 engine (304 horsepower, 264 pound-feet of torque) paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is available on all but the base trim.

Standard features on the base model include 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable steering wheel, and 60/40-split folding rear seats with a cargo pass-through. Tech features include a rearview camera, Bluetooth, OnStar (with a 4G LTE data connection and Wi-Fi hotspot), an 8-inch touchscreen, two USB ports, wireless smartphone charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and an eight-speaker Bose audio system with satellite radio.

The Luxury trim adds automatic wipers, auto-dimming mirrors, ambient interior lighting, driver-seat memory settings, a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a navigation system, front parking sensors, and an automatic parking system (front-wheel-drive models only).

An optional Driver Awareness package for the Luxury trim adds lane departure warning, lane keeping assist (front-wheel-drive only), blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning, low-speed automatic emergency braking, a vibrating safety-alert driver's seat and a surround-view camera system. A panoramic sunroof is also optional.

The Premium Luxury comes standard with the Driver Awareness package and adds 20-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, adaptive headlights, automatic high beams, a head-up display, tri-zone climate control, adjustable front-seat thigh support, an upgraded driver-configurable gauge cluster display, a 110-volt power outlet, passenger-seat memory settings, and a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system. Options include rear sunshades, 22-way massaging front seats, the panoramic sunroof and the Driver Assist package, which adds adaptive cruise control, higher-speed automatic emergency braking and reverse automatic braking.

Moving up to the Platinum adds the above options plus an electronic limited-slip differential, a simulated-suede headliner, upgraded leather upholstery, extended leather trim (center console, dash panel), and a deluxe rear armrest with audio and sunshade controls.

The Platinum V-Sport is, no surprise, equipped almost identically to the regular Platinum trim, with the exception of a turbocharged 3.6-liter V6 engine underhood (410 hp, 369 lb-ft). All-wheel drive comes standard with the V-Sport, as does a six-speed automatic transmission.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Cadillac XTS V-Sport Premium (turbo 3.6L V6 | 6-speed automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2018, there have been no significant changes to the XTS.

Scorecard

Overall7.2 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort7.5
Interior7.0
Utility7.0
Technology7.5

Driving

7.5
The top-of-the-line XTS V-Sport Platinum offers enough dynamic chops to feel modern when driving at speed, which also seems out of character with the rest of the car. But with an evermore capable crop of luxury offerings in the segment, the V-Sport is losing ground in the area it shines brightest.

Acceleration

7.5
With a 410-horsepower twin-turbo V6, power isn't lacking in this engine though it peaks a little later than we'd expect. All-wheel drive makes for slip-free acceleration no matter how hard you stomp the go pedal, while the six-speed automatic is nothing fancy but offers quick and smooth upshifts.

Braking

8.0
The Brembo brakes perform well whether moving along casually in traffic or stomping the pedal to scrub speed quickly. The pedal travel is a bit long, but they were fade-free during performance testing and stopped the XTS in 118 feet from 60 mph, which is respectable for this class.

Steering

7.5
The effort of the hydraulic-assisted steering feels appropriate for a large luxury sedan. And steering accuracy and feedback promote confidence when hustling along. But it feels a tad too light at more spirited speeds, and some testers complained of encountering torque steer on the highway.

Handling

7.5
For an aging model, the XTS V-Sport feels its most youthful when it's on the move. It turns in quickly, while the adjustable MagneRide suspension helps keep body motions surprisingly tidy through corners given its size and heavy front-weight bias.

Drivability

7.0
Drivability is good for the most part. The transmission will throw an occasional hard shift every once in a while, and the kick-down response for making a lane change or pass isn't as quick as we'd like. But the V6's power and torque help make up time in avoiding a compromised position.

Comfort

7.5
A quiet cabin and seats comfortable enough for long-distance cruising are Cadillac staples. The suspension also delivers a decent level of comfort but sacrifices some pillowiness for performance gains. We were pretty underwhelmed by the climate system, though, which is a bit of a surprise considering this is a Cadillac.

Seat comfort

8.0
Front seats are pleasant for the long haul but not performance-oriented. They're cushy with a lot of adjustments but lack real lateral support. There's a massage function, but the action is comically subtle. The rear seats come close to the softness of a couch, and all armrests are nicely padded.

Ride comfort

7.5
The MagneRide suspension doesn't eliminate all undulations but does a decent job of rounding off sharp bumps and delivers a ride that feels controlled rather than floaty. We'd say it strikes a pretty good balance between comfort and sport, skewing slightly toward sport for a big luxury sedan.

Noise & vibration

8.0
The cabin is well-insulated from all but a little road noise. Most noises come from interior materials, such as the seats rubbing against the armrest or steering wheel controls that squeak when you press them. There were also a couple of faint cabin rattles that were hard to locate.

Climate control

5.5
Our tester's system lacked sufficient cooling capacity for a cabin this size and the touch-sensitive controls made adjustments a slow step-by-step process. Power seat ventilation is also pretty marginal even at its highest setting. The seat heaters are more effective but aren't all that quick to get hot.

Interior

7.0
For a car aimed at an older demographic, usability may be a challenge. The XTS suffers from a fussy tech interface, challenging visibility and a cabin that doesn't feel as roomy as it should. As with many large luxury sedans, the rear passengers likely have it best.

Ease of use

6.0
The touch-sensitive controls are responsive and refined, but it's still a clunky interface overall. Some controls are haptic while others are not, and the gloss-black surface and screen are prone to finger smudges. The touch-sensitive power storage compartment is annoyingly easy to activate unintentionally.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
An easy-entry feature really helps with access to the driver's seat. And all doors swing open wide enough to accommodate individuals of all sizes. It's big for a midsize but on the small side for a full-size sedan. There's a slight step-over, but it shouldn't be an issue for most.

Driving position

7.0
If you like being ensconced in a cabin, you'll feel a bit high in the XTS. There's a wide range of seat adjustments for side and lumbar support as well as a massage function that can be controlled through a seat-mounted knob but guided through the touchscreen. The steering wheel reach and tilt are only adequate.

Roominess

7.0
For such a large car, the interior feels far from spacious. Front passengers won't be short on room. However, a large dash and center console take up a good amount of cabin space. The backseat passengers fare a little better with a decent amount of legroom and less of the cabin wrapping around them.

Visibility

6.5
The chunky bottoms of the front pillars and sideview mirrors slightly obstruct the view forward. The view out back through a short rear window is mostly unencumbered, though the high decklid and chunky rear pillars make you thankful for excellent surround-view cameras with various view modes.

Quality

7.0
The materials quality feels nice in areas such as the leather-wrapped dash and the soft premium leather seats. But the glossy simulated-wood trim and much of the switchgear just look cheap. Panel gaps aren't bad but don't look as tight as in other luxury offerings at this price point.

Utility

7.0
The XTS boasts a trunk bigger than most close competitors and features rear-folding seats, which is rare in the large luxury sedan segment. But the Cadillac loses ground with a high liftover and narrow walls. Small-item cabin storage is also somewhat lacking, but not due to effort.

Small-item storage

7.0
There are several storage bins throughout the cabin, including an (overly) touch-sensitive power flip door in the center console, a cubby on the driver's side, a modest armrest bin, and door pockets that hold a standard water bottle. It reflects a real attempt to provide options but falls short in execution.

Cargo space

7.5
The trunk is deep, but the high liftover could pose some issues with heavy items. The covered side walls create a clean look but also a narrower luggage space that won't fit a set of golf clubs widthwise. The seats fold down, which is not too common in this segment. By the numbers, 18 cubic feet is good.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.0
The lower seat anchors are hard to access due to firm seat cushions that you need to push away to access the hooks. Good luck not scratching the leather. The headrests flip down, which helps access to the upper tethers. There should be enough legroom to fit a good-size rear-facing seat.

Technology

7.5
Cadillac may not have the best user interface, but when it comes to technology and connectivity it offers a decent package. The audio system gets creative with seat-mounted speakers, and OnStar provides off-board support for many of the systems below. We found the cameras to be most useful.

Smartphone integration

7.5
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard and work well for the most part. There were a couple of instances we could not answer an incoming call through the car or phone, but that may have been an anomaly. There's wireless charging up front and a rear 110-volt outlet in the back.

Driver aids

8.0
The lane departure system vibrates the driver's seat as a warning but does not provide steering assist. The adaptive cruise control will slow to a stop but lacks finesse. Surround-view cameras provide excellent resolution and are very helpful with multiple view modes. Blind-spot monitoring and cross-traffic alert work pretty well.

Voice control

7.5
Voice controls use your smartphone if it's plugged in but otherwise use enhanced off-board voice recognition. You can't adjust the climate, but you can sear3.5ch for locations without knowing the address. It was easy to use, even if only a few of the searches were successful in finding our request.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Cadillac XTS.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 3 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    5 out of 5 stars, Brought back the Luxury Ride
    Marvin Garrett,
    Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

    Owned 4 Cadillacs this 2019 Cadillac Luxury has the quietest and smoothest ride...my previous 2015 CTS premium had all the driver comfort and safety features....that I gave up for more room and ease of entrance and exit plus Luxury Ride...huge trunk

    5 out of 5 stars, Still Loving it.
    Mary Capra,
    Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

    I really love my Caddy. I get lot's of compliments. The best car I ever bought. My family likes driving it too. Still getting the compliments. I treat it like my baby. Love it, Love it.

    5 out of 5 stars, Stylish Driver
    Stylish Driver,
    Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

    This vehicle offers luxury & comfort.

    Write a review

    See all 3 reviews

    Features & Specs

    Luxury 4dr Sedan features & specs
    Luxury 4dr Sedan
    3.6L 6cyl 6A
    MSRP$50,895
    MPG 19 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower304 hp @ 6800 rpm
    Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD
    3.6L 6cyl 6A
    MSRP$52,895
    MPG 17 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower304 hp @ 6800 rpm
    Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan features & specs
    Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan
    3.6L 6cyl 6A
    MSRP$57,295
    MPG 19 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower304 hp @ 6800 rpm
    4dr Sedan features & specs
    4dr Sedan
    3.6L 6cyl 6A
    MSRP$46,895
    MPG 19 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower304 hp @ 6800 rpm
    See all 2019 Cadillac XTS features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite XTS safety features:

    Safety Alert Seat
    Generates vibrating pulse patterns in the driver's seat cushion to warn of potential collisions or unsafe maneuvers.
    Lane Departure Warning/Intervention
    Alerts the driver when the car drifts out of the lane without a turn signal engaged. Can automatically nudge the car back into the lane.
    Teen Driver
    Encourages safe habits with young drivers by limiting certain functions. Also monitors teen driving habits for parents.
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Cadillac XTS vs. the competition

    Cadillac XTS vs. Chrysler 300

    Chrysler has always been a more accessible competitor to its luxury rival Cadillac, but that doesn't mean the Chrysler 300 is inferior. This big sedan is packed with features, a gentle ride — unless you go for the sportier 300S trim — and an impressive level of luxury and refinement. It's also many thousands of dollars cheaper than the Cadillac. While the Caddy excels at some of the finer details, the 300 is one of the best luxury deals around.

    Compare Cadillac XTS & Chrysler 300 features

    Cadillac XTS vs. Genesis G80

    A Hyundai that costs as much as a Cadillac? Don't knock it until you've driven it. The Genesis is a relatively new luxury spin-off from parent Hyundai, but it's no also-ran. With more standard power than the Caddy (both horsepower and low-end torque) and nearly every luxury feature and convenience you could want, the G80 aims high and hits the target. It's not as roomy as the XTS or as comfy on the road — ride quality isn't particularly refined for a car at this level — but it's got the brawn and brains to make a compelling alternative to the XTS.

    Compare Cadillac XTS & Genesis G80 features

    Cadillac XTS vs. Lexus GS 350

    Rivalries don't get much better than Lexus and Cadillac. After all, the first Lexus luxury sedan knocked Cadillac and other European rivals from their perch with American buyers nearly three decades ago. With its foot in the door, Lexus stayed for good, and for good reason. The GS 350, for example, feels rich, luxurious and refined, with a spacious interior built for comfort. It's got a bit more power than the Cadillac, but not appreciably so. Instead what you'll admire are the quality, consistency and comfort. It's not a runaway favorite, but it's worth a serious look.

    Compare Cadillac XTS & Lexus GS 350 features

    Learn more

    Learn more

    Learn more

    Learn more

    More about the 2019 Cadillac XTS

    The XTS is no longer Cadillac's top-of-the-line car, and maybe that's for the best. This big front-wheel-drive cruiser seems out of place among the brand's rear-wheel-drive sport sedans. With its softly sprung suspension and library-quiet ride, the 2019 Cadillac XTS may be something of a nod to yesteryear, but we still think there's a place for it among buyers who value comfort over razor-sharp handling.

    We certainly don't mean to imply that the XTS is terrible to drive — it's actually very impressive for its size. But even though it's a big car, nearly 17 feet long, once you're behind the wheel the XTS feels smaller. With an available adaptive suspension and light steering feel, the XTS is more nimble than you might expect. The XTS can also provide a pillow-soft ride yet maintain its composure around corners. That's thanks to General Motors' magnetic shock absorbers, which use a fluid that thickens instantly when a magnetic field is applied, allowing near-instant changes in damping.

    While the XTS drives small, it certainly doesn't feel cramped. There's plenty of room to stretch out up front and even more in back. The 18-cubic-foot trunk is generous, but the narrow opening means that loading long items such as golf bags will take some creativity.

    We love the XTS' advanced dashboard, especially in higher trim levels, where a video screen replaced traditional analog gauges. And we appreciate the improvements Cadillac has made to its touchscreen system — it now responds faster, and the swipe-and-pinch gestures will be familiar to anyone who uses a smartphone or tablet. Then again, the glossy screen is a magnet for fingerprints. And the touch-sensitive buttons below the screen, which control the stereo and climate system, are not our favorite. They require too much attention to be taken from the road, and since they sense the proximity of your finger, it's easy to press a button you didn't want.

    The base engine for the XTS is a 3.6-liter V6, which produces 304 horsepower and 264 pound-feet of torque. It's available with either front- or all-wheel drive. We clocked the latter model to 60 mph in 7.3 seconds, slower than what we expect in this class. The EPA-estimated fuel economy for the front-wheel-drive version is 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway), and all-wheel drive drops the combined rating by 2 mpg. Cadillac offers a twin-turbo version of this engine in the V-Sport model. It produces 410 hp and 369 lb-ft and comes standard with all-wheel drive. Its 0-60 mph time of 5.4 seconds is much closer to times of its rivals. The V-Sport's EPA rating is 18 mpg combined (16 city/23 highway).

    Cadillac offers the XTS in base, Luxury, Premium Luxury and Platinum models, with the V-Sport only provided in Platinum trim. Base models are best left to taxi services and limo builders. The Luxury model sports more luxury must-haves, but the Premium and Platinum are the ones that really tempt us. Regardless of trim, though, Edmunds can help find the perfect 2019 Cadillac XTS for you.

    2019 Cadillac XTS Overview

    The 2019 Cadillac XTS is offered in the following submodels: XTS Sedan. Available styles include Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and Platinum V-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A).

    What do people think of the 2019 Cadillac XTS?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Cadillac XTS and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 XTS 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 XTS.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Cadillac XTS and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 XTS featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

