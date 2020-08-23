Used 2014 Cadillac XTS for Sale Near Me
1,345 listings
- 107,500 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$9,995$2,568 Below Market
- 128,783 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995
- 43,390 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,995$1,745 Below Market
- 76,778 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,588$1,996 Below Market
- 39,413 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,500$2,115 Below Market
- 77,817 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,354$2,117 Below Market
- 101,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995$1,260 Below Market
- 40,814 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,995$2,225 Below Market
- 60,695 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,995$1,262 Below Market
- 30,013 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,991$661 Below Market
- 35,488 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,998$1,104 Below Market
- 59,640 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,995$1,549 Below Market
- 82,604 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,952$684 Below Market
- 41,970 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,941$866 Below Market
- 65,836 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,000$867 Below Market
- 78,490 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,374
- 48,332 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$18,998
- 85,110 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,150$1,034 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac XTS
Read recent reviews for the Cadillac XTS
Overall Consumer Rating3.419 Reviews
Jerry,12/16/2016
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I own a 2014 XTS, but it's the same basic car. I started with a 2013 XTS but it was so riddled with problems that Cadillac bought it back under Lemon Law and put me in a 2014 XTS. I haven't had the problems with the 2014 that I had with the 13, but it has it's own problems that can't be corrected like a radio that won't stay off when you turn it off. Well about two times a year it will stay off, but it goes back to the "stay on" mode, and Cadillac says that's "normal" and there's nothing wrong. Well then, why does it stay off every now and then. Which version should be believed? Next would be the ride...in a word horrible! This car rides like an old pickup truck from the 50's. You feel EVERY bump and dip in the road, so much for the "Magnetic Ride Control" that's supposed to read the road a thousand times a second to avoid the bumps and dips...it doesn't! Also the tires pick up and transmit a loud noisy sound to the cabin...on even the best of roads. Last would be the resale value. My car just turned 16,000 miles and is in excellent condition, and according to Kelly Blue Book, it's worth $30,000 less than it cost in two model years. It must be a really hard sell on the used market. Potential buyers are smarter than I was, and they know what a disaster this car really is and avoid it. I wish I had. I haven't changed my feelings about this car. As the word gets out, even fewer people are buying a Cadillac XTS. Both Cadillac and their dealers are desperate trying to get rid of them without much luck. The Sales Manager at my dealership has been dogging me with never ending e mails about me trading my 14 in on a 2017 "you'll have a new 4 year bumper to bumper warranty." Yeah right...just what I want, the same exact car, with the same exact horrible ride, and all it will cost is my 14 and $31,000. Sorry, but no thanks. I do want to say the dealer is excellent, but they didn't build this horrible car. Add to that the new Cadillac CT6 which again is almost exactly like the XTS, but two inches longer, and get this...the base model is about $58,000 and it comes with a 4 cylinder engine...a Cadillac with a engine they borrowed from a Chevy Cruze...are they crazy?? By the time you upgrade to the proper V6 engine and trim package, you'll be at 70 some thousand dollars! No wonder you don't see many if ant CT6's on the road. Cadillac has lost sight of who their customers are chasing both BMW and Mercedes customers, and it hasn't worked. They just lose loyal customers like me forever. Cadillac has nothing to offer me anymore so I will go in a different direction when it's time to trade. It really is sad, but the stupid Cadillac Division Manager doesn't have a clue as to what their customers want. Haven't changed my mind on this car. With 21000 miles on the car, I have had the 3rd replacement battery. The onboard computer that controls EVERYTHING is as dependable as a $25 watch. The bumper to bumper warranty expires in January of 2018. Will see if I can buy an extended warranty just to cover this nightmare that's always causing trouble. When you buy a Cadillac, you will live with the Dealer's Service Department and 99% of your problems will be with the useless technology that was forced down your throat!
