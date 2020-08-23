Used 2014 Cadillac XTS for Sale Near Me

1,345 listings
XTS Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,345 listings
  • 2014 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Black
    used

    2014 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    107,500 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $2,568 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Gray
    used

    2014 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    128,783 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Silver
    used

    2014 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    43,390 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,995

    $1,745 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac XTS Premium in Silver
    used

    2014 Cadillac XTS Premium

    76,778 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,588

    $1,996 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac XTS Vsport Platinum in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Cadillac XTS Vsport Platinum

    39,413 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,500

    $2,115 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac XTS Premium in Black
    used

    2014 Cadillac XTS Premium

    77,817 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,354

    $2,117 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac XTS Premium in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Cadillac XTS Premium

    101,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,995

    $1,260 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Black
    used

    2014 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    40,814 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,995

    $2,225 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Black
    used

    2014 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    60,695 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $16,995

    $1,262 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac XTS Premium in Gray
    used

    2014 Cadillac XTS Premium

    30,013 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $21,991

    $661 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac XTS Vsport Platinum in Black
    used

    2014 Cadillac XTS Vsport Platinum

    35,488 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $22,998

    $1,104 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    59,640 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $16,995

    $1,549 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    82,604 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,952

    $684 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Gray
    used

    2014 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    41,970 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $18,941

    $866 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac XTS Premium in Silver
    used

    2014 Cadillac XTS Premium

    65,836 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $18,000

    $867 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Black
    used

    2014 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    78,490 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,374

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    48,332 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $18,998

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    85,110 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,150

    $1,034 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,345 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac XTS

Overall Consumer Rating
3.419 Reviews
  • 5
    (37%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (21%)
  • 1
    (16%)
Think twice on this car..think again and don't buy
Jerry,12/16/2016
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I own a 2014 XTS, but it's the same basic car. I started with a 2013 XTS but it was so riddled with problems that Cadillac bought it back under Lemon Law and put me in a 2014 XTS. I haven't had the problems with the 2014 that I had with the 13, but it has it's own problems that can't be corrected like a radio that won't stay off when you turn it off. Well about two times a year it will stay off, but it goes back to the "stay on" mode, and Cadillac says that's "normal" and there's nothing wrong. Well then, why does it stay off every now and then. Which version should be believed? Next would be the ride...in a word horrible! This car rides like an old pickup truck from the 50's. You feel EVERY bump and dip in the road, so much for the "Magnetic Ride Control" that's supposed to read the road a thousand times a second to avoid the bumps and dips...it doesn't! Also the tires pick up and transmit a loud noisy sound to the cabin...on even the best of roads. Last would be the resale value. My car just turned 16,000 miles and is in excellent condition, and according to Kelly Blue Book, it's worth $30,000 less than it cost in two model years. It must be a really hard sell on the used market. Potential buyers are smarter than I was, and they know what a disaster this car really is and avoid it. I wish I had. I haven't changed my feelings about this car. As the word gets out, even fewer people are buying a Cadillac XTS. Both Cadillac and their dealers are desperate trying to get rid of them without much luck. The Sales Manager at my dealership has been dogging me with never ending e mails about me trading my 14 in on a 2017 "you'll have a new 4 year bumper to bumper warranty." Yeah right...just what I want, the same exact car, with the same exact horrible ride, and all it will cost is my 14 and $31,000. Sorry, but no thanks. I do want to say the dealer is excellent, but they didn't build this horrible car. Add to that the new Cadillac CT6 which again is almost exactly like the XTS, but two inches longer, and get this...the base model is about $58,000 and it comes with a 4 cylinder engine...a Cadillac with a engine they borrowed from a Chevy Cruze...are they crazy?? By the time you upgrade to the proper V6 engine and trim package, you'll be at 70 some thousand dollars! No wonder you don't see many if ant CT6's on the road. Cadillac has lost sight of who their customers are chasing both BMW and Mercedes customers, and it hasn't worked. They just lose loyal customers like me forever. Cadillac has nothing to offer me anymore so I will go in a different direction when it's time to trade. It really is sad, but the stupid Cadillac Division Manager doesn't have a clue as to what their customers want. Haven't changed my mind on this car. With 21000 miles on the car, I have had the 3rd replacement battery. The onboard computer that controls EVERYTHING is as dependable as a $25 watch. The bumper to bumper warranty expires in January of 2018. Will see if I can buy an extended warranty just to cover this nightmare that's always causing trouble. When you buy a Cadillac, you will live with the Dealer's Service Department and 99% of your problems will be with the useless technology that was forced down your throat!
