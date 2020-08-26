Used 2018 Cadillac XTS for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Cadillac Port Richey - Port Richey / Florida

Leather Seats Navigation System Tire; Compact Spare; T135/70R18; Blackwall Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Black Raven Cadillac User Experience With Embedded Navigation Engine; 3.6L Sidi Dohc V6 Vvt Luxury Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket; 8-Way Power Driver And Front Passenger Seat Adjusters Shale With Jet Black Accents; Leather Seating Surfaces With Mini-Perforation Tool Kit; Road Emergency Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Wheel; 18" X 4" (45.7 Cm X 10.2 Cm) Aluminum Spare Wheels; 19" X 8.5" (48.3 Cm X 21.6 Cm) Sterling Silver Premium Painted Finish Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ** 2-Owner CarFax ** There is still plenty of tread left on the tires. This vehicle was tastefully optioned. With just 54,168 miles, this car is barely broken in. Very clean interior! Very smooth ride! All interior components are in good working order. A XTS in this condition, with these options and this color combination is an absolute rarity! Our Buy it Now price is priced to move fast---act quickly! The perfect blend of luxury and performance. ** AutoNation Cadillac prices every vehicle based on what they are actually selling for in the Market. This makes negotiations here at our Dealership Easy! We do the homework for you! We always ensure you receive a Worry-Free Purchase Experience! We also back all of our Pre-Owned Vehicles with a 5 Day 250 Mile Money Back Guarantee! ** All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G61M5S36J9132767

Stock: J9132767

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020