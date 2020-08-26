Used 2018 Cadillac XTS for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Silver
    certified

    2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    37,234 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $22,994

    $5,291 Below Market
  • 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Silver
    certified

    2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    40,251 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $22,468

    $5,239 Below Market
  • 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Silver
    used

    2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    23,331 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $23,888

    $3,356 Below Market
  • 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Black
    certified

    2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    23,766 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $28,471

    $3,639 Below Market
  • 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Black
    used

    2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    34,310 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $26,995

    $2,904 Below Market
  • 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Silver
    used

    2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    47,178 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $22,068

    $2,661 Below Market
  • 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Black
    used

    2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    54,168 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $20,364

    $3,616 Below Market
  • 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Black
    used

    2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    45,807 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $24,790

  • 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Silver
    used

    2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    50,765 miles
    Great Deal

    $19,995

    $3,992 Below Market
  • 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Black
    used

    2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    12,356 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $27,407

  • 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Red
    used

    2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    14,084 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer
    Fair Deal

    $31,251

    $828 Below Market
  • 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Silver
    used

    2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    22,606 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $24,900

    $2,465 Below Market
  • 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Silver
    certified

    2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    26,767 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $28,988

  • 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Silver
    used

    2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    24,410 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $26,991

  • 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Black
    used

    2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    76,042 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $19,950

    $2,043 Below Market
  • 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    16,110 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $30,977

  • 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Gray
    used

    2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    40,620 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $23,918

    $596 Below Market
  • 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    11,946 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $35,988

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac XTS

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac XTS
Overall Consumer Rating
4.25 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (40%)
  • 4
    (40%)
  • 3
    (20%)
Great Car
Lou,01/15/2019
Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
This is the second XTS that I have owned. I would not purchase another car in this price range. It is a great value and a comfortable car to own.
Report abuse
