Used 2018 Cadillac XTS for Sale Near Me

- 37,234 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$22,994$5,291 Below Market
Stephen Wade Cadillac - St George / Utah
** WE CARE, and are ready to help you with your transportation needs! **** Call us to discuss your vehicle preference* Option to ship documents to your home or office (Sign and Ship Back)* Vehicle shipping options available* Test drive from home (Call for Details) *****Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 19/28 City/Highway MPGAt Stephen Wade Cadillac, we take pride in offering quality used cars with up to date maintenance. Our recent vehicle inspection included a state safety inspection, Stephen Wade 101-point Gold Medallion Inspection, engine oil and filter change, new air filter, new wiper blades, fuel injection system service, and Cadillac 172-Point CPO Inspection - a $572.35 value.Contact our friendly and knowledgeable sales team at (435) 986-7996 to get additional information or schedule a test drive!2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury FWD in Radiant Silver Metallic with Jet Black Leather Seating Surfaces. 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT and 6-Speed Automatic Electronic. 4-Way Driver Power Lumbar Control, 4-Way Front Passenger Power Lumbar Control, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feature, Brake assist, Compass, Dual-Outlet Stainless-Steel Exhaust, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Luxury Package 1SB, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Cadillac User Experience w/Embedded Nav, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio & HD Radio, Speed control, Steering wheel memory, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Upper & Lower Auxiliary Daytime Running Lamps, Wheels: 19" x 8.5" Sterling Silver Aluminum.Cadillac Details:* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Warranty Deductible: $50* 172 Point Inspection*Online Prices Only Available Upon Customer Request and Employees, Former Employees and Friends, Family, Vendors, of Stephen Wade, Dealers and Wholesalers may not Qualify for Online Pricing. Contact Dealer for Details. All offers are subject to change at any time. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61M5S38J9160893
Stock: 0928720
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 40,251 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$22,468$5,239 Below Market
Seaside Cadillac - Seaside / California
Clean CARFAX. Radiant Silver Metallic 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT **Navigation**, **Leather**, Navigation System, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Premium Wheels, Security Package, Leather, 4-Way Driver Power Lumbar Control, 4-Way Front Passenger Power Lumbar Control, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feature, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Outlet Stainless-Steel Exhaust, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Package 1SB, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac User Experience w/Embedded Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Road Emergency Tool Kit, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio & HD Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Upper & Lower Auxiliary Daytime Running Lamps, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter.Recent Arrival! 19/28 City/Highway MPG2018 Cadillac XTS Proudly serving Seaside, Salinas, San Jose, Monterey, Carmel, Gilroy, Mountain View,Pacific Grove, Sand City,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61M5S3XJ9117835
Stock: SV2522
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 23,331 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$23,888$3,356 Below Market
Mazzei Chevrolet - Vacaville / California
FROM OUR FLOOR, TO YOUR DOOR!!!!!*APPRAISALS OVER PHONE/E-MAIL/EVEN TEXT-YOUR CHOICE WE ARE HERE FOR YOU!!!!! Blue tooth, Back UP Camera, XTS Luxury, 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT. FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic Odometer is 10775 miles below market average! 19/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61M5S30J9116595
Stock: P2763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-27-2020
- 23,766 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$28,471$3,639 Below Market
Ed Morse Sawgrass Cadillac - Sunrise / Florida
AWD LUXURY XTS IS THE CAR FOR YOU WITH A CLEAN CARFAX THIS CAR WILL GET YOU THERE IN STYLE WE HERE AT ED MORSE SAWGRASS RECONDITION ALL OF OUR RETAIL UNITS, OUR FACTORY TRAINED A.S.E. CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS DOES A MINIMUM INSPECTION OF 120 POINT INSPECTION SO BE ASSURE YOUR BUYING A WORTHY CAR THAT YOU CAN RELY ON. DON'T HESITATE COME IN TODAY AND TAKE A LOOK AT OUR TOP QUALITY VEHICLESALL OF OUR CARS CLEAN AND SANITIZED FOR YOUR PROTECTION.Recent Arrival! Certified. 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury Black RavenCadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * 172 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateOdometer is 9278 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 17/26 City/Highway MPGLuxury Package 1SB (All-Wheel Drive Drivetrain, Dual-Outlet Stainless-Steel Exhaust, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Variable-Effort Steering, and Upper & Lower Auxiliary Daytime Running Lamps), Radio: Cadillac User Experience w/Embedded Nav (Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feature and SiriusXM Satellite Radio & HD Radio), Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 4-Way Driver Power Lumbar Control, 4-Way Front Passenger Power Lumbar Control, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61N5S32J9164659
Stock: GA4533
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 34,310 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$26,995$2,904 Below Market
South Easton Motor Sales - South Easton / Massachusetts
SOUTH EASTON MOTOR SALES IS OPEN FOR ONLINE SALES! SEMSCARS.NET - PHONE: 508-238-1077 - TEXT: 508-717-8999 - ASK ABOUT OUR NO HASSLE, LOW INTEREST, FIRST TIME BUYER'S PROGRAM. PRICED BELOW MARKET AVERAGE -34,000 MILES! LUXURY PACKAGE! 5-PASSENGER, AUTOMATIC, AWD, 6CYL, A/C, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, A/C SEATS, PANORAMIC SUN ROOF, FACTORY NAVIGATION, 360 CAMERA AND MUCH MORE! EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. FINANCING AVAILABLE. FIRST TIME BUYER PROGRAMS AVAILABLE. CALL OR E-MAIL FOR DETAILS. WE HAVE OVER 50 4X4'S IN STOCK! OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! WE TAKE PRIDEIN OUR VEHICLES AND IT SHOWS! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK! SINCE 1947!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61N5S3XJ9150959
Stock: 17874
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 47,178 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$22,068$2,661 Below Market
Fields Cadillac - St. Augustine / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Radiant Silver Metallic 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT Welcome to Fields Cadillac St Augustine home of the largest selection of Pre-Owned Cadillac's in North Florida! Recent Arrival! 19/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61M5S31J9171007
Stock: P2608A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 54,168 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$20,364$3,616 Below Market
AutoNation Cadillac Port Richey - Port Richey / Florida
Leather Seats Navigation System Tire; Compact Spare; T135/70R18; Blackwall Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Black Raven Cadillac User Experience With Embedded Navigation Engine; 3.6L Sidi Dohc V6 Vvt Luxury Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket; 8-Way Power Driver And Front Passenger Seat Adjusters Shale With Jet Black Accents; Leather Seating Surfaces With Mini-Perforation Tool Kit; Road Emergency Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Wheel; 18" X 4" (45.7 Cm X 10.2 Cm) Aluminum Spare Wheels; 19" X 8.5" (48.3 Cm X 21.6 Cm) Sterling Silver Premium Painted Finish Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ** 2-Owner CarFax ** There is still plenty of tread left on the tires. This vehicle was tastefully optioned. With just 54,168 miles, this car is barely broken in. Very clean interior! Very smooth ride! All interior components are in good working order. A XTS in this condition, with these options and this color combination is an absolute rarity! Our Buy it Now price is priced to move fast---act quickly! The perfect blend of luxury and performance. ** AutoNation Cadillac prices every vehicle based on what they are actually selling for in the Market. This makes negotiations here at our Dealership Easy! We do the homework for you! We always ensure you receive a Worry-Free Purchase Experience! We also back all of our Pre-Owned Vehicles with a 5 Day 250 Mile Money Back Guarantee! ** All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61M5S36J9132767
Stock: J9132767
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 45,807 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$24,790
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61N5S32J9165522
Stock: 10428552
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 50,765 milesGreat Deal
$19,995$3,992 Below Market
Priority INFINITI of Greenbrier - Chesapeak / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61M5S33J9173227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,356 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$27,407
Kelley Buick GMC of Bartow - Bartow / Florida
This black 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury has FWD, 3.6L V6 gas engine, 6 speed automatic transmission and Kona brown leather seats. This Luxury package also features ABS, emergency communication system, low tire pressure warning, traction control, key-less entry, remote start, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloy wheels, Bluetooth, push button start, dual climate controls, heated and cooled seats, sunroof, 1SB Preferred Equipment package, touch screen radio with back up camera and a Navigation System. According to the AutoCheck, this Cadillac XTS has had owner. This used Cadillac is located at Kelley Buick GMC, 255 W Van Fleet Dr, Bartow, FL 33830. Or call us at 1-844-885-6132 All prices are plus tax, title, license, dealer fee, Other restrictions may apply, Floor mats, second keys, and owner manuals may not be available on pre-owned vehicles. The above internet sales price is dependent on the customer qualifying for the $1,000 Kelley Automotive Group Trade Incentive and the $1,000 Kelley Automotive Group Finance Incentive. To qualify for the Trade Incentive, customer must trade in a vehicle worth $5,000 or more at any Kelley Automotive Group location. To qualify for the Finance Incentive, customer must finance $20,000 or more through the Kelley Automotive Group finance office for a minimum of six months. ' Must finance with dealership to qualify for internet price. '
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61M5S3XJ9122811
Stock: R20123
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 14,084 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star DealerFair Deal
$31,251$828 Below Market
Lexus of Watertown - Watertown / Massachusetts
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 14,084! NAV, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Sunroof, Satellite Radio, CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, Heated Rear Seat, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE WITH EMBEDDE... SERVICE WORK This vehicle meets Massachusetts Safety Guidelines. The service work performed on this 2018 Cadillac XTS includes: KEY FEATURES INCLUDE All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Satellite Radio. OPTION PACKAGES DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE includes Safety Alert Seat, (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, (UFG) Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, (UE4) Following Distance Indicator, (UEU) Forward Collision Alert, (UVH) Surround Vision and (UHY) Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, SUNROOF, ULTRAVIEW, POWER, KONA BROWN WITH JET BLACK ACCENTS, FULL LEATHER SEATS WITH MINI-PERFORATION (Available at extra charge. Includes Natural finish wood trim.), LPO, INTERIOR PROTECTION PACKAGE includes (VAV) All-weather floor mats, LPO and (VLI) All-weather cargo mat, LPO, ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (304 hp [227 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 264 lb-ft of torque [358 N-m] @ 5300 rpm) (STD), CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM stereo with connected navigation providing real-time traffic, 8" diagonal color information display, one type A and one type C full function USBs VISIT US TODAY At Lexus of Watertown, we're located at the center of luxury, service and convenience. Boston Lexus drivers who choose our Watertown dealership are treated to a first-class experience from the moment they walk through our doors. Whether you're doing so with the intention of buying or leasing a new or L/Certified Lexus, or you're simply seeking service for the model you're already driving, we're thrilled to assist you. Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61N5S38J9127390
Stock: 1101475A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 22,606 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$24,900$2,465 Below Market
Hedrick's Chevrolet - Clovis / California
Family owned since 1944. 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Audio Package, Climate Package, Leather Seats, License Plate Front Mount Package, Safety Package, Security Package, Sound Package, Standard Suspension Package, Steel Wheels, Suspension Package, Technology Package, Trim Package, Value Package, XTS Luxury, 4D Sedan, 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic, FWD, Radiant Silver Metallic, Jet Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces. Odometer is 14325 miles below market average! 19/28 City/Highway MPG Proudly serving the Central Valley. Call us today at: 559/291-7711.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61M5S32J9116405
Stock: U4795
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 26,767 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$28,988
Ron Carter Cadillac - Friendswood / Texas
Ron Carter Cadillac Certified 172 point certification (ask for your copy), Free from any services needed at time of delivery/like new delivery, Carfax certified/no accidents, Free from any recalls, includes Cadillac Certified Preowned Limited 6yr/100,000 mile Warranty (from original in-service date), Ron Carter Basic Concierge Program/loaners for owners program (appointment only, and 20 mile radius pick-up and delivery), *ASK YOUR SALES CONSULTANT ABOUT CADILLAC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED (CPO) COVERAGE WITH PLATINUM PACKAGE* Ron Carter 5 Star Promise - Every customer will be completely Satisfied. We understand time is your most valuable asset. We deliver Cadillac tests drives to your door. Our Goal is to be $1000 lower than any Cadillac offer. Our Goal is to trade for your vehicle for $500 more than any dealer. Loaners for owners.Ron Carter 5-Star Promise: We Deliver Cadillac Test Drives to Your Door, We Will Beat Any other New Cadillac Dealer offer by $1,000, We Will Buy Your Car for $500 More Than Anyone, Loaners for Owners Delivered to Your Door. See Ron Carter for details. Your CarFax report contains information gathered from over 20,000 data sources, including every US and Canadian DMV. It has had only one previous owner, is accident free and comes with a CarFax Buy Back Guarantee. Get it while it's hot! Soft and luxurious leather seating. Come by today to see this one in person. Never get lost again with this certified 2018 XTS's easy to use navigation system. You'll also love this car's heated seats, a sunroof, EPA estimated 22 MPG combined fuel rating, rear view camera and power mirrors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61M5S36J9117069
Stock: P9803
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 24,410 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$26,991
Central Houston Nissan - Houston / Texas
Thank you for visiting another one of Central Houston Nissan's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury with 24,410mi. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61M5S3XJ9135378
Stock: P7271
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 76,042 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$19,950$2,043 Below Market
Stingray Chevrolet Bartow - Bartow / Florida
Black Raven 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVTRecent Arrival! 19/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61M5S36J9170550
Stock: J9170550
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 16,110 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$30,977
Sewell Cadillac of Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas
Navigation, and Heated/Cooled Seats are just a few of the options offered on this exceptional 2018 Cadillac XTS being presented for sale at Sewell Cadillac of Grapevine. Outstanding value goes hand-in-hand with exceptional peace of mind when you choose a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle from Sewell. A vehicle that earns its manufacturer's Certified Pre-Owned distinction is something special. It meets strict age and mileage requirements, and it has passed dozens, even hundreds, of inspection points. The process is so rigorous, a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle may actually carry a longer warranty than a new vehicle. Each manufacturer's Certified Pre-Owned program is unique and your Sewell associate will provide all of the program details to you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61M5S34J9171115
Stock: 5084709
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 40,620 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$23,918$596 Below Market
Skyline Mitsubishi - Thornton / Colorado
Certified. phantom gray metallic Luxury FWD ***At Skyline Mitsubishi we have financing for everyone. Call 303-465-5512.*****, "Dealer Handling charge is included in the asking price".19/28 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: Dealin Doug Certified Advantage Pre-Owned Vehicle 3 Year 100,000 mile Limited Powertrain Warranty. Includes 24/7 emergency roadside assistance. The Dealin Doug Certified Advantage pre-owned limited powertrain warranty begins on the vehicle purchase date and continues up to 3 years or 100,000 miles on the odometer, whichever occurs first.Here at Skyline Mitsubishi we do care about our valued customers.Welcome to Skyline Mitsubishi. Please bring this ad down and present it for a coupon worth up to $500.00 off your purchase. Please ask for the Internet Manager when calling for information on our vehicles or to schedule a test drive. Thank you. *Quoted prices, coupons and Internet Discounts are ONLY valid when purchasing from our Internet Department.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61M5S30J9170964
Stock: 18160
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-06-2019
- 11,946 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,988
Ron Carter Cadillac - Friendswood / Texas
Ron Carter Cadillac Certified 172 point certification (ask for your copy), Free from any services needed at time of delivery/like new delivery, Carfax certified/no accidents, Free from any recalls, includes Cadillac Certified Preowned Limited 6yr/100,000 mile Warranty (from original in-service date), Ron Carter Basic Concierge Program/loaners for owners program (appointment only, and 20 mile radius pick-up and delivery), *ASK YOUR SALES CONSULTANT ABOUT CADILLAC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED (CPO) COVERAGE WITH PLATINUM PACKAGE* Ron Carter 5 Star Promise - Every customer will be completely Satisfied. We understand time is your most valuable asset. We deliver Cadillac tests drives to your door. Our Goal is to be $1000 lower than any Cadillac offer. Our Goal is to trade for your vehicle for $500 more than any dealer. Loaners for owners.Ron Carter 5-Star Promise: We Deliver Cadillac Test Drives to Your Door, We Will Beat Any other New Cadillac Dealer offer by $1,000, We Will Buy Your Car for $500 More Than Anyone, Loaners for Owners Delivered to Your Door. See Ron Carter for details. No sour lemons here, with the confidence that comes from a CarFax History Report. It has had only one previous owner, is accident free and comes with a CarFax Buy Back Guarantee. The odometer reads a low 11,946 miles. Now is the right time to buy. Soft and luxurious leather seating. You'll also love this certified 2018 XTS's premium 'turn-by-turn' navigation system, heated seats, a sunroof, a great fuel rating (EPA estimated 22 MPG combined) and backup camera.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61M5S37J9118523
Stock: P9836
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-24-2020
