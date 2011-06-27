Estimated values
2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,578
|$21,360
|$23,758
|Clean
|$17,804
|$20,453
|$22,701
|Average
|$16,256
|$18,639
|$20,589
|Rough
|$14,709
|$16,825
|$18,477
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,137
|$22,091
|$24,633
|Clean
|$18,340
|$21,153
|$23,538
|Average
|$16,746
|$19,277
|$21,348
|Rough
|$15,151
|$17,400
|$19,157
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,454
|$23,458
|$26,048
|Clean
|$19,602
|$22,462
|$24,890
|Average
|$17,898
|$20,469
|$22,574
|Rough
|$16,194
|$18,477
|$20,258
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,744
|$20,499
|$22,869
|Clean
|$17,005
|$19,628
|$21,852
|Average
|$15,526
|$17,887
|$19,819
|Rough
|$14,048
|$16,146
|$17,786
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,671
|$26,944
|$29,772
|Clean
|$22,685
|$25,800
|$28,448
|Average
|$20,713
|$23,511
|$25,801
|Rough
|$18,741
|$21,223
|$23,154
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,666
|$22,657
|$25,234
|Clean
|$18,846
|$21,695
|$24,112
|Average
|$17,208
|$19,771
|$21,868
|Rough
|$15,570
|$17,847
|$19,625
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,220
|$24,290
|$26,940
|Clean
|$20,336
|$23,258
|$25,742
|Average
|$18,568
|$21,196
|$23,347
|Rough
|$16,801
|$19,133
|$20,952
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,034
|$26,140
|$28,827
|Clean
|$22,075
|$25,030
|$27,545
|Average
|$20,156
|$22,810
|$24,982
|Rough
|$18,237
|$20,590
|$22,419