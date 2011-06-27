Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon Consumer Reviews

gwoffreym , 01/07/2012

13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I've had this car for 2500 miles now. All of the superlatives lavished on it by the auto press are apt and well deserved. I traded a 2005 CTS-V sedan and a 2010 CTS Performance Series Wagon in on this 2012 car that combines the functionality of both, a terrific if unusual combination. The car is docile and tractable when needs be and a manageable, hairy beast when the opportunity arises to let 'er rip. My mileage during break-in averaged 19 mpg, a little higher than EPA spec as has been my experience with my previous "V". The rainsense wipers take some getting used to...I would prefer a simple timeout as in past models...find it distracting waiting for the wiper to resond.