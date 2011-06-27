Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon Consumer Reviews
The near-perfect car
I've had this car for 2500 miles now. All of the superlatives lavished on it by the auto press are apt and well deserved. I traded a 2005 CTS-V sedan and a 2010 CTS Performance Series Wagon in on this 2012 car that combines the functionality of both, a terrific if unusual combination. The car is docile and tractable when needs be and a manageable, hairy beast when the opportunity arises to let 'er rip. My mileage during break-in averaged 19 mpg, a little higher than EPA spec as has been my experience with my previous "V". The rainsense wipers take some getting used to...I would prefer a simple timeout as in past models...find it distracting waiting for the wiper to resond.
Wow, just wow. Auto, not manual here.
My first Caddy. My 3rd sports wagon (4th if you count a parent's Subaru that I cut my teeth on). I was in the market for a sports wagon that would be a little bigger than my beloved 2005 Subaru Outback XT Limited. That XT engine was a 300 whp (thanks to open source safe tuning) with 2 tone dash (black upper to keep glare down) but tan leather for heat rejection, a huge sunroof, heated seats, dual climate control, etc. Panamera's lack of 5 seats, and S7 too, ruled them out (3 kids). The lack of BMW 5 series wagons since 2010 and the Audi Allroad based on the smaller A4 left a gap in the market, and on a lark, I test drove the CTS-V wagon. Holy Handling Batman, this thing is amazing.
