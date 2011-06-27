Used 1994 Buick Century Consumer Reviews
Great visibility
I purchased a 1994 Buick Century from my father's estate. I first noticed that the car has excellent visibility so often lacking in newer vehicles. The car is great on the highway because of it's performance, it handles well, and I also appreciate it in the city because my all around visibility is so good. My main concern about the car is that the heat indicator seems to climb while on the highway. I recently had the radiator flushed and was told all was well, but it did not solve the problem of the heat gauge. This makes me nervous for long travel......if this problem could be solved, I would absolutely love this car.
Reliable and comfortable
Great comfortable car to drive very reliable with 140,000. I bought this from the in laws who owned it along time before and no major issues. I would recommend it to anyone looking for a cheaper reliable car
One Good Car
4th Buick,1st Century. I have no major problems with any of the Buicks I have owned. Just little things that normally go wrong. Looks are OK, but it has gotten me cross country from Seattle to Connecticut twice and with unsurpassed fuel mileage, 23 mpg plus and still above 21 mpg. Car has been paid off for over 8 years now and I am amazed that car makers can't come up with anything better. Guess they don't get it.
O.K. Car
I got this car from my grandmother and it was okay at first, a basic, bland Hertz Rent-A-car. But I'm glad i got rid of it at the 100,000 mile mark cuz the tranny was going
Buicks foever
Inherititsed this car in 06 with 28000. Always garaged and well maintained. Presently has 69000. Other than a little overnight sitting starting problem.this car is a gem. Having its 60000 tune up this weekend. It's a V6 gets 28mpg highway. I will give this to a nephew or garaged it forever.This puff is staying in the family.Keep up the good work. Interested in the new lacross
