Estimated values
1994 Buick Century Custom 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,350
|$1,761
|Clean
|$522
|$1,191
|$1,553
|Average
|$379
|$871
|$1,136
|Rough
|$236
|$552
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Buick Century Special 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,350
|$1,761
|Clean
|$522
|$1,191
|$1,553
|Average
|$379
|$871
|$1,136
|Rough
|$236
|$552
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Buick Century Special 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,350
|$1,761
|Clean
|$522
|$1,191
|$1,553
|Average
|$379
|$871
|$1,136
|Rough
|$236
|$552
|$720