Used 1993 Buick Century Custom Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Century
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)344.4/459.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room50.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.6 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
Measurements
Length189.1 in.
Curb weight2903 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height53.7 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • White
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
