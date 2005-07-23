Used 1993 Buick Century for Sale Near Me

This was my first car. I inherited it from my grandfather in 1998 with only 26K miles on it. I drove it from North Carolina to Los Angeles, drove it in L.A. traffic for years, drove to Denver and back, to San Francisco and back countless times, and to Arizona where we lived in the mountains for three years. Now that the car is 12 years old and has 136K miles on it, it has a few minor cosmetic issues, but still runs beautifully. I recently drove it cross country again and it did exactly as it was asked the entire trip. This car has never let me down, never failed to start on the first try (except once when I needed to replace the fuel pump), and overall has been wonderful. Highly recommended.

