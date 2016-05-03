Used 2014 BMW X1 for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i in White
    used

    2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i

    90,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

    $2,358 Below Market
  • 2014 BMW X1 sDrive28i in Silver
    used

    2014 BMW X1 sDrive28i

    93,307 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,195

    $1,801 Below Market
  • 2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i in Silver
    used

    2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i

    75,488 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $12,950

    $1,954 Below Market
  • 2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i in Black
    used

    2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i

    43,931 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,500

    $2,098 Below Market
  • 2014 BMW X1 xDrive35i in Gray
    used

    2014 BMW X1 xDrive35i

    86,950 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,997

    $1,802 Below Market
  • 2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i

    112,952 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,995

    $1,913 Below Market
  • 2014 BMW X1 xDrive35i in Black
    used

    2014 BMW X1 xDrive35i

    74,041 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,999

    $1,878 Below Market
  • 2014 BMW X1 sDrive28i in Black
    used

    2014 BMW X1 sDrive28i

    78,545 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,490

    $1,568 Below Market
  • 2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i in Black
    used

    2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i

    57,617 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,538

    $12,580 Below Market
  • 2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i in Silver
    used

    2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i

    98,289 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,999

    $2,113 Below Market
  • 2014 BMW X1 sDrive28i in Silver
    used

    2014 BMW X1 sDrive28i

    78,136 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,950

    $1,397 Below Market
  • 2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i in White
    used

    2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i

    102,473 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,444

    $956 Below Market
  • 2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i in White
    used

    2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i

    111,226 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,995

    $1,507 Below Market
  • 2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i in White
    used

    2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i

    50,133 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,789

    $1,557 Below Market
  • 2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i in White
    used

    2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i

    122,049 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,999

    $1,241 Below Market
  • 2014 BMW X1 xDrive35i in Black
    used

    2014 BMW X1 xDrive35i

    63,366 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,990

  • 2014 BMW X1 xDrive35i in Gray
    used

    2014 BMW X1 xDrive35i

    36,098 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,999

    $226 Below Market
  • 2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i in White
    used

    2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i

    74,707 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    $393 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the BMW X1

Bought pre-owned, driven for 2yrs and 30,000 miles
Gone247,03/05/2016
sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
This is a great lil X1 and at a great price point for a 2014 used BMW. I downsized from my 2005 X5 which I loved and miss very much (had 160k miles and never a major repair or problem). I've always been happy with BMW's. I've owned 7, 5, 3 and X series throughout the last 20 or so years. The reason I down sized is because I'm a commuter and was looking for something that can give me 30mpg on the hwy. It was the BMW or Subaru. I've also enjoyed Subaru's and nowadays these are my only two choices of go to vehicles for cars as a daily driver. I'm a car enthusiast and have owned Ferrari, Mercedes, Lexus and plenty other luxury and sports cars. I'm not posting to brag I'm posting so the reader knows I have choices and know about many cars from first hand driving experience. This X1 is great in handling around town. I got this due to it's looks, compact size for ease of downtown parking, cargo area for placing travel bags, groceries and 60/40 split that I can slide in my surfboard. The only reason I didn't choose the Subaru is I really don't visit the snow that much. But if you get the X1 in the xDrive it'll be a very close match. I got the sDrive because it feels more like driving a sports car with that real wheel power and cutting in tight corners when I punch it around the twisties and I like that feeling. Go for the Ultimate Package as it'll include many features like Navigation, Rear Camera and Parking Distance Control. What I miss is having that extra space or elbow room when I have passengers and sitting much higher up (comparing with my old X5). What I love better is the newer electronics and fuel efficiency and having the Ultimate Package amenities. If you're looking into a used X1 then go with 2014 or 2015 model years. 2013 was the first year this model hit the US and the 2016 has been completely redesigned in and out. The deals are on the 2014 for all the lease returns that hit and chances are you'll still get the 4 year/50k miles free maintenance plan that's remaining and Certified Pre-Owned near bumper to bumper warranty if you buy it from a BMW dealer. All the BMW dealerships I checked out actually had better deals compared to other car lots.
