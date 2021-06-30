  1. Home
Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $35,000
  • Full redesign could come for 2022
  • Front-wheel drive standard, all-wheel drive optional
  • Spacious interior
  • May kick off the third X1 generation for 2022
2022 BMW X1 Review
Ronald Montoya
6/30/2021
What is the X1?

The BMW X1 is an extra-small luxury SUV. In BMW's lineup, the X1 is smaller than an X3 but offers more practicality than the sportier-styled X2. It comes standard in front-wheel drive and offers optional all-wheel drive in the higher trim levels. Our editors have praised the current X1 for its fun-to-drive demeanor and excellent cargo space and passenger accommodations.

The X1 went into 2021 with no changes. The year before, it received a midcycle refresh, which gave it a face-lift in the front and rear, plus a larger infotainment screen. There are a number of reports indicating that the BMW X1 will be fully redesigned soon. The redesign would kick off the third X1 generation, but it's unclear at this time whether it will be a 2022 or a 2023 model.

The current X1, though, sits near the top of our rankings. In the top spot lies the Mercedes-Benz GLB, a subcompact SUV that has a generous cargo area and offers an optional third row of seating. The X1 also competes with the Audi A3 and Lexus UX 200. If you want a greater emphasis on technology, the Q3 might be worth looking into. And while the UX 200 doesn't score as well in our ratings as the X1, it does offer a fuel-efficient hybrid option.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The BMW X1 is ranked No. 2 in the extra-small luxury category, but there is still room for improvement in its competitive class. We're hoping the coming redesign addresses the harsh ride quality some of our editors noted on the current model and revises the interior to make it feel a bit more special.

