Consumer Rating
(27)
2015 BMW X1 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong engines
  • sport sedan-like handling
  • quick acceleration
  • good fuel economy.
  • Small cargo capacity
  • cramped backseat
  • automatic stop-start system is intrusive.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 BMW X1 has sharp handling and exciting performance, which is rare for a small crossover SUV. However, most other luxury crossovers are roomier and can offer more value for the money.

Vehicle overview

Small crossover SUVs are great vehicles for small families. They can ferry a few kids to school every day, or can be loaded up with a bit of extra luggage for a weekend road trip. To satisfy all sorts of families, BMW offers all sorts of crossovers, in various shapes and sizes, aiming to have one for each lifestyle. The 2015 BMW X1 is the smallest SUV in its lineup, and while the X1 doesn't offer much in the way of utility, it definitely has "sport" covered. It's an entertaining option that stands out among its rivals.

It all starts with its engines. You might think the standard turbocharged four-cylinder engine is the best choice for fuel economy and you'd be right, but it's actually a spirited engine that delivers swift acceleration. Still, it can't match the entertainment you'll get from BMW's 300-horsepower turbocharged inline-6. Being such a small SUV also helps the X1 feel nimble, whether it's around town or on your favorite back roads. In this way, the X1 definitely remains true to its BMW badge.

Not everyone is looking for a fun-to-drive SUV, though, and while its diminutive size may make it nimble, it takes away from the practicality one likely expects from a crossover. With only 15 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, its size is more comparable to a hatchback than a small SUV, and you'll have a tough time carrying much luggage on the family vacation. Backseat space is limited, too. Given this lack of utility, the X1's price (especially when loaded up with its many desirable options) may seem rather steep.

In the past, the X1 was really without apples-to-apples competitors, as its size and character didn't really line up with bigger "compact" luxury crossovers that more realistically compete with BMW's X3. For 2015, though, several similarly sized luxury SUVs have arrived in what is becoming a new segment. The Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class and Porsche Macan are comparable to the X1, as is the older, but still desirable Infiniti QX50. None of these is likely to be a great choice for family transport, so if space is a priority, shopping one size up remains a good idea. If you're looking for sport more than space, though, the 2015 BMW X1 certainly won't disappoint.

2015 BMW X1 models

The 2015 BMW X1 is offered in three trim levels: sDrive28i, xDrive28i and xDrive35i. The sDrive designation indicates rear-wheel drive, while xDrive models are all-wheel drive.

The sDrive28i comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglamps, automatic wipers, cruise control, automatic climate control, eight-way manual front seats, "SensaTec" premium vinyl upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, auxiliary audio jack, HD radio and an iPod/USB audio interface. The xDrive28i adds all-wheel drive and hill descent control.

Along with its more powerful engine, the xDrive35i adds 18-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, LED running lights, a panoramic sunroof, upgraded interior trim and eight-way power front seats (with driver memory settings). These extra items are all available on the 28i models.

There are additional stand-alone options, including an 11-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system, but most available features are bundled into packages. Note that some must be purchased in combination with others.

The Premium package adds keyless ignition and entry, front seat power lumbar support, auto-dimming mirrors, leather upholstery and satellite radio (along with the panoramic sunroof and power front seats in the 28i models). The Cold Weather package includes heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

The Technology package includes the iDrive system with an 8.8-inch display, a navigation system, iPhone app integration (including Pandora and Stitcher Internet radio) and BMW Remote Services (which allows both Apple and Android users to lock the car remotely and turn on the climate control, among various other tasks). The Driver Assistance package (which requires the Technology package) adds a rearview camera and front and rear parking sensors. The Ultimate package includes all the features of the Premium, Technology and Driver Assistance packages.

In addition to those packages there's a trio of "Design Lines." The xLine and Sport Line are mostly cosmetic and add items like 18-inch wheels, unique body trim and multi-adjustable sport seats. The M Sport Line features enhancements such as an aero body kit, a sport-tuned suspension, paddle shifters, a higher top speed limiter, multi-adjustable sport seats and cosmetic tweaks such as blackout window frames and unique interior trim.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 BMW X1 carries over unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The rear-drive X1 sDrive28i and all-wheel-drive xDrive28i are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine that produces 240 hp and 260 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic is standard, as is a stop-start system that shuts off the engine when stopped to save fuel. EPA-estimated fuel economy is impressive at 27 mpg combined (23 city/34 highway) for the sDrive and 26 mpg combined (22 city/32 highway) for the xDrive.

The X1 xDrive35i gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 with 300 hp and 300 lb-ft of torque, matched to a six-speed automatic. All-wheel drive is standard. In Edmunds testing, the X1 xDrive35i sprinted to 60 mph in a quick 5.4 seconds. The EPA estimates 21 mpg combined (18/27), which is actually better than some less powerful compact crossovers.

Safety

Every 2015 BMW X1 comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes (with automatic brake drying), front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, active front-seat head restraints and on xDrive versions, hill descent control. Also standard is the BMW Assist emergency communications system, which provides automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery and on-demand roadside assistance during an included 10-year subscription. Optional equipment includes front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera, but one must select both the Technology and Driver Assistance packages to get them.

In Edmunds brake testing, the X1 stopped from 60 mph in 125 feet, which is similar to the larger and heavier X3, but about average for the class. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the X1 received the best possible rating of "Good" in moderate-overlap frontal offset, side impact, roof strength and head restraint tests. It received the second-worst rating of "Marginal" in the Institute's small-overlap frontal crash test.

Driving

Despite our love for BMW's fantastic turbocharged six-cylinder, the base 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine is still well suited to the X1's nimble character. Although the four-cylinder doesn't provide the same brute strength or throaty soundtrack as the six, it is smooth, and passing power is more than sufficient. It's also impressively fuel-efficient. You get an auto stop-start function to help save gas, but it's annoying in traffic, as the engine doesn't restart as quickly or smoothly as we'd like. Fortunately, you can manually disable this feature.

While the optional M Sport Line upgrades give the X1 sharp reflexes on twisty back roads, the standard suspension provides enough capability to keep most drivers happy. There's a fine balance of low-speed ride comfort and high-speed stability, and the X1's smaller size and lower stance makes it feel noticeably more agile and responsive than the X3. It never quite replicates the sedan experience you'd get in the BMW 3 Series (a notably tough act to follow), but for a crossover, the 2015 BMW X1 is undeniably impressive.

Interior

Cabin quality in the X1 is typical BMW, meaning clear gauges, sensible ergonomics and solid build and materials quality throughout. BMW's optional iDrive electronics interface might seem complicated before you get used to it, but overall, it works quite well for controlling various audio, navigation and smartphone functions, thanks to its straightforward menu design and fast processing times.

The driving position is more SUV than sedan, as you sit high and peer down the X1's sculpted hood. Yet the steering wheel is chunky and contributes to the sensation that this is a driver's car rather than a grocery getter. We've found that the base seats in the sDrive28i provide poor lumbar support and lateral bolstering, so we recommend opting for the available sport seats, which solve both of these problems.

The X1 may seem useful because it's a crossover, but when you look a bit closer, things aren't as practical as they seem. The rear seat is a bit flat (to allow it to fold down somewhat flat), and legroom and headroom are tight for adults. Parents with small children in particular may want to look elsewhere, as bulky rear-facing child safety seats will likely force you to move the front seats uncomfortably far forward. With the rear seats up, cargo capacity rates 14.8 cubic feet. Fold them down and space opens up to 47.7 cubes. Almost any other small luxury crossover SUV offers more.

5(48%)
4(26%)
3(19%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.1
27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Goldilocks Size, Gold Bullion Price
theomdude,04/14/2015
sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Replaced our 325iT because the new "Sportwagons" only came in AWD - out of our price range, heavy, and lower performance. A base model is affordable by BMW standards, but to get the rear-view camera, we had to buy the costly nav and "driver assist" packages. (This may not be true with the new X1 that's on the Mini chassis.) The best interior (IMO) is the extra cost Terra/Petrol leather (Milk chocolate with white/blue piping) which only came with the extra cost XLine Package that included 18 inch lower profile (harsher riding and more expensive to replace) tires. Not really for a large family of large people, but for our purposes, occasionally carrying four normal size adults, it's perfect. All that said, we stretched our budget for a well optioned car with a sticker of $49,500 and we love it. Downside: It came with run-flat tires, unrepairable, harder-riding and expensive to replace. The newer X1s can be had with a limited-service spare and non-run-flat tires.
Great AWD wagon
JD,02/17/2016
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I love my 2015 X1, and more so after driving a 2016. The 2015 X1 has a unique style and look that maintained classic BMW driver focused interior and handling. The Valencia orange makes the curves on the exterior pop. She handles beautifully and has been very dependable. The new X1 interior drives me nuts! It's cheesy! The 2015 is sleek and serious compared to the weird seat and dash configuration in the newer models. The 2015 knows what it's about and the 2016 is confused by trying to satisfy all the criticisms of the ignorant American car critics!
Sport Hatchback that BMW doen't technically make
Craig,08/18/2015
sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I know that everyone is jumping in the small crossover SUV pool but the X-1 (in my opinion) doesn't really strike me as an SUV. What it strikes me as is a 3 Series of 2 generations ago, re-imagined as a sport hatchback. I've had mine for a couple months and I really couldn't be happier with my decision. Mine is loaded: Ultimate package, X-Line package, Adaptive Xenon Lighting package, Cold-weather package, etc. but I bought it as a dealer demo with 6,800 miles on it so it was about $8,000 or so below sticker. We are empty-nesters and my wife has a Ford Explorer so I really could have gotten by with a smaller sport sedan or even a coupe (I test drove both). However, I am a cyclist and backpacker so having a bit more utility in the vehicle I drive every day kind of put the X-1 over the top for me. Plus the price was lower than a 3 series or a 228i AND I really don't feel like I gave up much in the way of driving dynamics. With 240hp and 260 lb/ft of torque, there is simply gobs of power on tap in this 3,500 lb car. I got the rwd version (we don't get much snow if any) so it handles like a true German sports sedan. It's shorter (nose-to-tail), narrower and lighter than the 3 Series wagon and it's like 9 inches shorter (in height) than the X3 so it really is more of a hatchback than a wagon or SUV. I also like that it has 7" of ground clearance: not enough to introduce too much lean in the corners, but enough to not have to worry about hitting curbs and parking barriers in parking lots. It's a very nice touring car on your favorite 2 lane hwy (or even the interstate) and it scoots around town or back roads as zippy as you want to. It has plenty of headroom in front and back. Negatives? Leg room in the back is a bit tight for adults, only 2 will comfortably ride in the back (due to the transmission tunnel), and there's a bit too much wind and road noise on the interstate for a BMW (in my opinion--having owned BMWs before). All of that I can live with because the virtues of this car far outweigh the negatives.
Awesome Ride
JC,08/02/2016
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
I got this car trading in a 2013 Jetta Sportwagen TDI polluter and could not be happier, even though I took a beating on the trade in value, thanks to VW's fraudulent practices. We'll see if they ever make it right, but, I'm over it. This BMW is an incredible machine. It feels solid, looks fantastic outside, clean and elegant inside with wood trim and, most important, it is really, really fun to drive -- super responsive with a kick that will throw your head back in fourth gear, great acceleration from a dead stop, awesome handling, sweet engine sounds, just a beautiful little beast. I've got a C7 Corvette, manual with sports package and this thing compares favorably in terms of driving dynamics. I mean, driving to work every morning is a treat, not a chore. My particular x1 is a loaded M Sport 35i -- don't think there's anything it hasn't got. It's real comfortable inside -- I'm 6'1" and find the front seat roomy. The controls are easy to use and the infotainment system I like much better than the one on the Corvette -- shorter learning curve, more intuitive. I have no idea what the mileage is and don't care, really. Whatever they say it is, I'm sure mine is much less because of the way I drive. I did try the eco-boost thing and it does improve mileage -- there's a little readout that tell you how much, but, when it's on, the car doesn't drive like a BMW. I think it's good for long highway trips when you're just going along at the speed limit for hours, but when you're actually driving the car, forget it. You don't buy a car like this to save on gas. For that, get a Prius. So, bottom line, I am totally sold on this car. I hate the fact that, for 2016, BMW ruined it, making it front wheel drive and sticking you with the smaller engine and the eight speed transmission, but, hey, I got the sweet spot, seems like and I will keep this car for a very long time. Update 8/3/17 Everything above is still true. I'm always thinking about cars, but there is just no way I could sell this BMW. I took it for a road trip earlier this year and it was great on a long drive, comfortable and, for me, the absolutely perfect size. Looks like I'm stuck with it. By the way, these cars are very hard to find. I friend of mine wants one just like it and we looked regionally and, tricked out like mine, didn't find one. Update 2/3/18 Same old story. I'm buying an extended warranty to 100K on this baby. I keep looking at stuff and don't see anything that matches it, so, since I've only got a two car garage, when I get to the place where I just can't resist the new car itch any longer, the C7 will have to go. I love it, but I love this BMR more. On the VW, I did finally get a few K from them. I still took a loss and will never even look at a VW again, but something is better than nothing, as the say. Update 8/4/18 No changes except for new tires. Love this car. Update 2/6/20 Best care I've ever owned. Extended warranty in place. Service plan in place. Good to go for a long, long time. I keep getting offers from the dealership telling me what a deal i could get on a new one, trading this guy in. Are you kidding? I wouldn't swap a 2015 x1 for a 2019 x1 even up.
See all 27 reviews of the 2015 BMW X1
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 BMW X1

Used 2015 BMW X1 Overview

The Used 2015 BMW X1 is offered in the following submodels: X1 SUV. Available styles include xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 BMW X1?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 BMW X1 trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i is priced between $13,751 and$13,770 with odometer readings between 58407 and88863 miles.

