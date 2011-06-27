I got this car trading in a 2013 Jetta Sportwagen TDI polluter and could not be happier, even though I took a beating on the trade in value, thanks to VW's fraudulent practices. We'll see if they ever make it right, but, I'm over it. This BMW is an incredible machine. It feels solid, looks fantastic outside, clean and elegant inside with wood trim and, most important, it is really, really fun to drive -- super responsive with a kick that will throw your head back in fourth gear, great acceleration from a dead stop, awesome handling, sweet engine sounds, just a beautiful little beast. I've got a C7 Corvette, manual with sports package and this thing compares favorably in terms of driving dynamics. I mean, driving to work every morning is a treat, not a chore. My particular x1 is a loaded M Sport 35i -- don't think there's anything it hasn't got. It's real comfortable inside -- I'm 6'1" and find the front seat roomy. The controls are easy to use and the infotainment system I like much better than the one on the Corvette -- shorter learning curve, more intuitive. I have no idea what the mileage is and don't care, really. Whatever they say it is, I'm sure mine is much less because of the way I drive. I did try the eco-boost thing and it does improve mileage -- there's a little readout that tell you how much, but, when it's on, the car doesn't drive like a BMW. I think it's good for long highway trips when you're just going along at the speed limit for hours, but when you're actually driving the car, forget it. You don't buy a car like this to save on gas. For that, get a Prius. So, bottom line, I am totally sold on this car. I hate the fact that, for 2016, BMW ruined it, making it front wheel drive and sticking you with the smaller engine and the eight speed transmission, but, hey, I got the sweet spot, seems like and I will keep this car for a very long time. Update 8/3/17 Everything above is still true. I'm always thinking about cars, but there is just no way I could sell this BMW. I took it for a road trip earlier this year and it was great on a long drive, comfortable and, for me, the absolutely perfect size. Looks like I'm stuck with it. By the way, these cars are very hard to find. I friend of mine wants one just like it and we looked regionally and, tricked out like mine, didn't find one. Update 2/3/18 Same old story. I'm buying an extended warranty to 100K on this baby. I keep looking at stuff and don't see anything that matches it, so, since I've only got a two car garage, when I get to the place where I just can't resist the new car itch any longer, the C7 will have to go. I love it, but I love this BMR more. On the VW, I did finally get a few K from them. I still took a loss and will never even look at a VW again, but something is better than nothing, as the say. Update 8/4/18 No changes except for new tires. Love this car. Update 2/6/20 Best care I've ever owned. Extended warranty in place. Service plan in place. Good to go for a long, long time. I keep getting offers from the dealership telling me what a deal i could get on a new one, trading this guy in. Are you kidding? I wouldn't swap a 2015 x1 for a 2019 x1 even up.

