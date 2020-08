Used 2016 BMW X1 for Sale Near Me

Goudy Honda - Alhambra / California

*** LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT! *** CLEAN 1 OWNER CARFAX *** WELL MAINTAINED *** VERY COMFORTABLE RIDE *** BACKUP CAMERA *** BLUETOOTH *** PANORAMA ROOF *** PUSH TO START *** NAVIGATION SYSTEM *** CD/MP3 *** PARKING SENSORS *** HEADS UP DISPLAY *** POWER TAILGATE *** AND MORE *** *** Dealer installed accessories are additional ***. This Black 2016 BMW X1 xDrive28i might be just the SUV AWD for you. Exhibiting a stunning black exterior and a black interior, this vehicle won't be on the market for long.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBXHT3C30G5E47092

Stock: 401577A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-28-2020