Used 2016 BMW X1 for Sale Near Me
1,862 listings
- 90,129 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995$3,913 Below Market
- 22,915 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,950$3,628 Below Market
- 37,749 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,805$3,886 Below Market
- 25,024 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,900$3,984 Below Market
- 36,253 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,900$2,287 Below Market
- 56,062 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,000$2,943 Below Market
- 52,969 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$17,391$2,354 Below Market
- 26,421 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,795$3,441 Below Market
- 82,520 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,750$2,520 Below Market
- certified
2016 BMW X1 xDrive28i32,121 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,991$2,762 Below Market
- 41,455 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,998
- 15,125 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,992$1,025 Below Market
- 21,991 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,700$821 Below Market
- 24,537 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,290$976 Below Market
- 34,677 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,596
- 36,973 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,935$2,694 Below Market
- 47,246 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,450$1,713 Below Market
- 6,232 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,305$204 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the BMW X1
KennethZ,04/28/2016
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I was cross shopping the Audi Q5, Mercedes GLC, BMW X3, and Volkswagen GTI. And then I saw this new X1. I was thinking to wait for the next gen Q5, but I decided to buy this car. It’s a handsome car inside out. The interior is very spacious. The headroom and legroom are comparable or even bigger than the current Q5, GLC, X3, and GTI. It’s even comparable to the larger X5. (X5 vs X1: F head 40, 41.9; R head 39.3, 39.4; F leg 40, 40.4; R leg 36.6, 37) I am 5’10, 165 lbs, I fit in the back seat comfortably even when the front seat is all the way back. And my car is not even with the sliding rear seat option. The trunk is also big, fits $200+ groceries from Costco easily. The engine is potent. The transmission is smooth. The handle is nimble. The acceleration is quick. It’s fuel efficient. Overall it’s a very practical car. I understand it’s being categorized as a subcompact SUV/SAV, but you really have to test drive and get inside of the car to understand what I’m talking about. It’s BIG!!! OK, now the bad. The front seat is too narrow. The gas pedal is too close to the side wall of the center console. The center console storage is relatively small. There is still noticeable turbo lag when stop and go. The suspension is too hard, you can feel every tinny hole and bump on the road. The LED headlight and taillight only come with the premium package, and the price is pretty premium for that.
