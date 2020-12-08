Used 2018 BMW X1 for Sale Near Me

United BMW - Alpharetta / Georgia

Mediterranean Blue Metallic exterior and Canberra Beige interior, sDrive28i trim. REDUCED FROM $28,828!, EPA 32 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! Excellent Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner, BMW Certified, GREAT MILES 16,396! Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Turbo Charged, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, TRANSMISSION: STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC, FINE-WOOD 'FINELINE' TRIM with PEARL CHR..., CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle. SEE MORE!CERTIFIED PRE-OWNEDBMW is now offering a more comprehensive warranty beginning in 2014 that will cover Navigation, Small Electronics, Cupholders, Headlights, and much more! This vehicle's warranty coverage has been extended, as it's now being back by BMW's 5-year/Unlimited mile CPO protection plan! Just like before, this vehicle has been inspected by a BMW-trained technician and we're holding it to the same high CPO standards! On top of that, we at United BMW stand behind our Certified BMW's by offering a 3-day Penske Promise that allows you the opportunity to return the vehicle within the first 3 days or 300 miles if you are not satisfied with your purchase! See dealer for additional information! OPTION PACKAGESCONVENIENCE PACKAGE Auto-Dimming Interior & Driver Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Ambient Lighting, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, Power-Folding Mirrors, Panoramic Moonroof, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1 year All Access subscription Rear Spoiler VISIT US TODAYUnited BMW is proud to be the #1 volume BMW dealer in the Nation as well as the largest retailer in Penske Automotive Group. BMW of North America has awarded United BMW with it's SIXTH consecutive Center of Excellence Award! United BMW is the only BMW dealership in Georgia to win this prestigious award! It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. United BMW of Roswell is not responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify features and options -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 BMW X1 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBXHU7C33J5H45034

Stock: R23430A

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-22-2020