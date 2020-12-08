Used 2018 BMW X1 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 12,380 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,490$3,434 Below Market
BMW of Henderson - Henderson / Nevada
Convenience Package Black; Dakota Leather Upholstery Navigation Business Park Distance Control Dark Olive Metallic Heated Front Seats & Steering Wheel Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Wireless Charging Navigation System Apple Carplay Compatibility Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Wheels: 18" X 7.5" Alloy Y Spoke This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X1 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXHU7C30J5H40454
Stock: J5H40454
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 16,130 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$30,980$4,140 Below Market
McDonald Mazda West - Lakewood / Colorado
2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i ** 16k Low Mileage ** ALL WHEEL DRIVE ** Highly looked after Estoril blue metallic color ** Well equipped with M Sport package, premium package, driver assistance package ** Harmon Kardon sound, dynamic cruise control, park distance control and much more! Mechanically inspected and reconditioned.McDonald Mazda West specializes in Certified Pre-Owned Mazda vehicles and the very best Pre-Owned vehicles of every make. All of our Pre-Owned vehicles are fully inspected and reconditioned to our high standard. McDonald Automotive is a family owned dealer group, dedicated to community involvement and ensuring that we provide the very best quality vehicles for over 50 years. Please call us today at 720-449-9900 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXHT3C38J5K28675
Stock: WXJ5K28675
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 31,283 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,411$5,064 Below Market
Rountree Moore Nissan - Lake City / Florida
The Rountree Moore Advantage: 3 Years of No-Cost Maintenance! Lifetime Loaner Vehicles! 5 Years of Roadside Assistance! 5 Day Return Policy! This is a locally serviced non-smoker trade-in! The price has just been reduced!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X1 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXHU7C30J5H41975
Stock: IH41975
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 15,198 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,948$4,392 Below Market
Rocks Auto Exchange - Westfield / Indiana
2018 BMW X1 XDRIVE 2.8 ONE OWNER GREAT SERVICE RECORDSLOW MILES PANORAMIC MOONROOF HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL POWER REAR HATCH BACK UP CAMERA BLIND SIDE ALERT AND MUCH MORE VERY NICE NON SMOKER LIKE NEW.ROCKS AUTO EXCHANGE 2 518 E MAIN ST. WESTFIELD IN 46074. CALL: 317-399-7851 Visit our website www.RocksAutoExchange.com for more information and/or photos.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXHT3C38J5F89214
Stock: 20107
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,724 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,880
Autobahn BMW - Fort Worth / Texas
Sale Pending DW! Call CHARLES GRAHAM at (817)-409-3119 for more information. Certified 2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i Glacier Silver Metallic on Black Leather Convenience Package, Luxury Package, xLine, Heated Front Seats, Navigation, Apple CarPlay Compatible Clean CarFax. One Owner Call (817) 409-3119 Please contact our Pre-Owned Internet Sales Manager CHARLES GRAHAM. He will be glad to answer questions and schedule a test drive for you. You may also reach him at preownedadvisor@autobahnfw.com BMW Certified Pre-Owned warranty will cover this vehicle to 3/9/2023 w/ UNLIMITED MILES during that period! Call (817) 409-3119 Call CHARLES GRAHAM at (817)-409-3119
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXHT3C33J5K24615
Stock: B23277A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-30-2020
- 38,425 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,888$4,275 Below Market
Napleton's Arlington Heights Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Arlington Heights / Illinois
2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i Alpine White * POWER PANARAMIC SUNROOF, ONE OWNER, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Front Seats, Power Liftgate, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, SensaTec Upholstery. CARFAX One-Owner. 22/31 City/Highway MPG 22/31 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS) * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) Napleton is 2nd to NONE, since 1931! Serving the following suburbs, Buffalo Grove, Mount Prospect, Palatine, Schaumburg, Des Plaines, Northbrook, Wooddale, Roselle, Park Ridge, Deerfield, Skokie, Wheeling, Elk Grove village, Hoffman Estates and Rolling Meadows.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXHT3C30J5K21140
Stock: J6431A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 23,747 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,965$3,478 Below Market
Lockhart Cadillac of Fishers - Fishers / Indiana
The health and safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. We are closely monitoring the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and continuously assessing its potential impact on our operations. We are extending pick up and drop off abilities.We are still open and now are providing valet pickup and drop off for our sales and service departments for customers of the dealership. Stay home, and we'll come to you! We are committed to our customers health and safety.Alpine White 2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V TwinPower TurboHome Delivery Available!, Schedule an At-Home Test Drive!.22/31 City/Highway MPGAwards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS) * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Here at Lockhart, We Strive to Provide the Highest Quality Vehicles and Service. Stop by or Call Today to Experience the LOCKHART DIFFERENCE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXHT3C33J5F88049
Stock: 20K574
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 15,338 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,977$4,078 Below Market
Baron BMW - Merriam / Kansas
Looking for a 2018 BMW X1? This is it. This 2018 BMW X1 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. On almost any road condition, this BMW X1 xDrive28i offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. Why spend more money than you have to? This BMW X1 will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD BMW X1 xDrive28i equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. This low mileage BMW X1 has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXHT3C39J5L32964
Stock: J5L32964
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 26,190 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,995$4,259 Below Market
BMW of Westlake - Westlake / Ohio
One owner, clean CarFax, BMW X1 xDrive28i equipped with Luxury Package, xLine, Navigation, Head-up Display, Convenience Package, Heated Power Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Package, Driving Assistance Package, Lane Departure Warning, Fine Wood Fineline Trim, Hi-fi Sound System, Satellite Radio, Rear-view Camera, Satin Aluminum Roof Rails and Panoramic Moonroof! BMW Certified Pre-owned warranty to August of 2022 with Unlimited Mileage. BMW of Westlake has been serving Northeast Ohio's BMW needs for over 30 years. Please visit our DealerRater Page at: http://goo.gl/Xq280 to explore our ratings, BMW of Westlake has been voted the Ohio BMW Dealer of the Year for 2020, 2019, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 and 2013! For questions or inquiries call 440-887-0000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXHT3C30J5F88722
Stock: WB13867P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 41,165 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,995$4,277 Below Market
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
2018 BMW X1 X-Drive 28i Clean Carfax, 41 K Miles Only, Balance Of Full Factory Warranty ( Verify w Manufacturer ) Convenience Pkg, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Black Sapphire Metallic w Black Leather Interior, Well Equipped with 4WD/AWD, ABS Brakes, Ambient Lights, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, CD Audio, Cruise Control, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Front Seat Heaters, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Seats, Memory Seat(s), Overhead Airbags, Parking Sensors, Power Liftgate/DeckLid, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat(s), Power Windows, Power Fold Mirrors, Rear Defroster, Rear View Camera, Satellite Radio Ready, Side Airbags, Smart Key, Traction Control, Turbo Charged Engine, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXHT3C3XJ5F89442
Stock: AT12774
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 16,396 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,995$2,763 Below Market
United BMW - Alpharetta / Georgia
Mediterranean Blue Metallic exterior and Canberra Beige interior, sDrive28i trim. REDUCED FROM $28,828!, EPA 32 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! Excellent Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner, BMW Certified, GREAT MILES 16,396! Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Turbo Charged, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, TRANSMISSION: STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC, FINE-WOOD 'FINELINE' TRIM with PEARL CHR..., CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle. SEE MORE!CERTIFIED PRE-OWNEDBMW is now offering a more comprehensive warranty beginning in 2014 that will cover Navigation, Small Electronics, Cupholders, Headlights, and much more! This vehicle's warranty coverage has been extended, as it's now being back by BMW's 5-year/Unlimited mile CPO protection plan! Just like before, this vehicle has been inspected by a BMW-trained technician and we're holding it to the same high CPO standards! On top of that, we at United BMW stand behind our Certified BMW's by offering a 3-day Penske Promise that allows you the opportunity to return the vehicle within the first 3 days or 300 miles if you are not satisfied with your purchase! See dealer for additional information! OPTION PACKAGESCONVENIENCE PACKAGE Auto-Dimming Interior & Driver Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Ambient Lighting, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, Power-Folding Mirrors, Panoramic Moonroof, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1 year All Access subscription Rear Spoiler VISIT US TODAYUnited BMW is proud to be the #1 volume BMW dealer in the Nation as well as the largest retailer in Penske Automotive Group. BMW of North America has awarded United BMW with it's SIXTH consecutive Center of Excellence Award! United BMW is the only BMW dealership in Georgia to win this prestigious award! It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. United BMW of Roswell is not responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify features and options -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X1 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXHU7C33J5H45034
Stock: R23430A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 25,109 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,394$4,686 Below Market
Kuni BMW - Beaverton / Oregon
FUEL EFFICIENT 31 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! GREAT MILES 25,103! Onboard Communications System, CD Player, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Turbo, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera KEY FEATURES INCLUDE All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release. EXPERTS CONCLUDE Edmunds.com explains 'Dynamics is where the X1 excels. It is quicker than the Audi Q3 and the Mercedes GLA 250 to 60 mph, posts some of the shortest stopping distances in its class, and sets a high bar in handling prowess.'. Great Gas Mileage: 31 MPG Hwy. VISIT US TODAY Kuni BMW is the largest BMW Center in Oregon. At Kuni BMW we take a tremendous amount of pride in the relationships we develop with our clients. The philosophy at Kuni BMW has always been to hire the most dedicated, professional, and knowledgeable staff possible. We invite you to make your purchase of an Ultimate Driving Machine from the Ultimate BMW Center. This vehicle is equipped with Stargard theft recovery system accessory for an additional $695. Sale price may include any or all applicable offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXHT3C38J5F89570
Stock: PJ5F89570
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 28,434 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,473$4,319 Below Market
Gengras Chevrolet - East Hartford / Connecticut
BMW Certified Pre-Owned 2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i in Alpine White with Black Interior...Very Well Equipped XLINE Model with Rear View Camera, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Power Panoramic Moonroof, Power Tailgate, 18' Style 569 Bi Color Alloy Wheels, Black High Gloss Trim, Hands Free Bluetooth, Alarm System, Sport Seats, Sport Leather Steering Wheel, iPod/USB Connectivity, Convenience Package and so much MORE...BMW Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires.* Multipoint Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $0...BMW of West Springfield - Part of the Gengras Family of Dealerships and the Fastest Growing BMW Dealer in the Northeast...Gengras - People Come First!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXHT3C34J5F91784
Stock: L91784
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 19,211 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$27,691$3,301 Below Market
Best Chevrolet - Kenner / Louisiana
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 19,211! PRICED TO MOVE $500 below NADA Retail! Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Turbo Charged, Power Liftgate. WHY BUY FROM BEST CHEVROLET? Best Chevrolet has been proudly serving the greater New Orleans area since 1998, over a decade of service involving the sell and finance of New and used Chevrolet models and quality pre-owned vehicles of other makes and models, as well as performing the preventative maintenance and engine repair on all vehicles. We're a family owned and operated dealership, having strong relations to the people in the New Orleans, Metairie, Kenner and LaPlace areas. EXPERTS RAVE Edmunds.com's review says 'Dynamics is where the X1 excels. It is quicker than the Audi Q3 and the Mercedes GLA 250 to 60 mph, posts some of the shortest stopping distances in its class, and sets a high bar in handling prowess.'. Pricing analysis performed on 8/12/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X1 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXHU7C36J5L05452
Stock: P10160
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 2,674 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,900$5,140 Below Market
Critz Buick GMC - Savannah / Georgia
BMW Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, LOW MILES - 2,649! REDUCED FROM $50,195!, PRICED TO MOVE $2,100 below NADA Retail! Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, All Wheel Drive, PREMIUM PACKAGE, iPod/MP3 Input SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES M SPORT PACKAGE Transmission: Sport Automatic, Wheels: 18' x 7.5' Double-Spoke Bi-Color Style 570M, Alum Hexagon Trim w/Estoril Blue Matte Highlight, Without Lines Designation Outside, High-Gloss Roof Rails, Sport Seats, Auto-Dimming Interior & Driver Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Ambient Lighting, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, Power-Folding Mirrors, Panoramic Moonroof, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1 year All Access subscription, M Steering Wheel, M Sport Package (337), Universal Garage-Door Opener, Aerodynamic Kit, PREMIUM PACKAGE Navigation w/Touchpad Controller, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Head-Up Display, Remote Services, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, Heated Front Seats, CANBERRA BEIGE, DAKOTA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, ACC STOP & GO + ACTIVE DRIVING ASSISTANT automatic high beams and speed limit info, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL Parking Assistant, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE: Active Driving Assistant, automatic high beams, speed limit info, lane departure warning, forward collision warning and city collision mitigation, WHEELS: 19' X 8.0' LIGHT-ALLOY DOUBLE-SPOKE Style 572 M Bicolor, Tires: 225/45R19 Performance, GLACIER SILVER METALLIC, APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY, FINE-WOOD 'FINELINE' TRIM W/PEARL CHROME ACCENT. A GREAT TIME TO BUY This X1 xDrive28i is priced $2,100 below NADA Retail. Pricing analysis performed on 8/21/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXHT3C36J5F89793
Stock: 5543A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 11,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,988$3,975 Below Market
BMW of Ontario - Ontario / California
BMW FINANCIAL IS OFFERING 0.99% FINANCING ON SELECTED CERTIFIED MODELS, SO NOW IS THE TIME TO BUY! CALL OR STOP BY TO VIEW OUR HUGE SELECTION OF CERTIFIED VEHICLES. WE WILL TAKE EXCELLENT CARE OF YOU AT BMW OF ONTARIO. SEE YOU SOON. ***CERTIFIED !!. 2018 Jet Black Panoramic Moonroof. BMW X1 xDrive28i AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V TwinPower TurboRecent Arrival! Odometer is 10991 miles below market average! 22/31 City/Highway MPGBMW Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Multipoint Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires. * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $0Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS) Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact BMW of Ontario Used Car Sales at 888-324-9048 or bmwofontariosales@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXHT3C34J5L31186
Stock: P18969
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 20,643 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,000$2,582 Below Market
BMW of Cincinnati North - Cincinnati / Ohio
CARFAX 1-Owner, BMW Certified, ONLY 20,643 Miles! EPA 32 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Turbo, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, TRANSMISSION: STEPTRONIC AUTOMATICOPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE Navigation w/Touchpad Controller, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Head-Up Display, Remote Services, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, Heated Front Seats, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE Auto-Dimming Interior & Driver Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Ambient Lighting, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, Power-Folding Mirrors, Panoramic Moonroof, SiriusXM Satellite RadioPURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection plan, Additional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid deliveryMORE ABOUT USAt BMW of Cincinnati North, a Jake Sweeney Company, we are currently serving Cincinnati, Mason, West Chester, Ross, Monroe, Maineville and Middletown Ohio. We know that customer service is of the utmost importance as we treat the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X1 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXHU7C37J5L07940
Stock: B72998
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 29,934 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,672$3,864 Below Market
BMW of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
***BMW FACTORY CERTIFIED***UNLIMITED MILE WARRANTY CLEAN CARFAX * 1 OWNER * HEATED STEERING WHEEL & FRONT SEATS * POWER TAILGATE * FINE WOOD FINELINE TRIM * PARK DISTANCE CONTROL * PARKING ASSISTANT * CONVENIENCE PACKAGE * 19 LIGHT ALLOY WHEELS * ALARM SYSTEM * REAR VIEW CAMERA * NAVIGATION BUSINESS***BMW Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires.* Transferable Warranty* Multipoint Point Inspection* Vehicle HistoryCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Clean Carfax, One Owner, Local Trade. Awards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS) * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)23/32 City/Highway MPGCall BMW of Sarasota at (844) 735-5757 to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 5151 Clark Rd, Sarasota FL 34233.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X1 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXHU7C36J5H39258
Stock: H39258
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW X1 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the BMW X1
- 5(52%)
- 4(17%)
- 3(13%)
- 2(4%)
- 1(13%)
Related BMW X1 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Toyota Yaris 2013
- Used Nissan 370Z 2012
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2016
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2018
- Used Lexus GS F 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2015
- Used INFINITI Q60 2011
- Used Kia K900 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2012
- Used Audi A3 2012
- Used Cadillac DTS 2010
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2017
- Used Audi RS 7 2017
- Used Cadillac CT4 2015
- Used Kia Soul EV 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Crosstrek
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Used Chevrolet SS
- Used GMC Terrain
- Used INFINITI Q60
- Used Hyundai Equus
- Used Volvo XC40
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet S-10
Shop used models by city
- Used BMW 4 Series Tuscaloosa AL
- Used BMW 5 Series Providence RI
- Used BMW X2 Naples FL
- Used BMW X4 Orange CA
- Used BMW 7 Series Macon GA
- Used BMW X5 Greensboro NC
- Used BMW X5 M Athens GA
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 Worcester MA
- Used BMW X1 Seattle WA
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Clearwater FL
Shop used model years by city
- Used BMW X5 2016 Paterson NJ
- Used BMW M3 2016 Hialeah FL
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2016 Los Angeles CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Tundra News
- 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan Murano News
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2020 Impreza
- GMC Savana 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2020 Cayenne
- Chevrolet Impala 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Lexus NX 300 2019
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2021 GR Supra
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Pilot
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2021 Toyota Tacoma News
- 2021 Lexus IS 350 News