2017 BMW X1 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong performance from its turbocharged engine
  • One of the best-handling compact luxury crossovers you're going to find
  • More rear passenger and cargo room than most other competitors
  • High-level interior fit, finish and materials
  • Standard sport suspension can be jarring on rough roads
  • Steering feels less precise than some of BMW's sport sedans
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The 2017 X1 is BMW's smallest and most affordable utility vehicle, yet it offers a surprising amount of passenger and cargo space. It delivers trademark BMW quality inside and out, and despite having less power than earlier versions, the X1 still accelerates and handles better than most in its class.

The X1 starts with a front-wheel-drive chassis shared with the Mini Cooper family (BMW owns Mini), a portfolio of small cars known for their nimble handling. From there it gets a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that delivers plenty of power and reasonable mileage thanks to a standard eight-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is also available for those who need extra traction in winter weather.

A sizable cabin makes the X1 comfortable for adults front and rear, while the wide open cargo area has more space than most of the other crossovers in this class. Advanced technology features such as adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance and a color head-up display are also available.

With the growing class of small luxury crossovers, the BMW X1 is still one of the most appealing choices. Competitors including the Audi Q3 and Mercedes-Benz GLA250 have many of the same features, but adults will have trouble getting comfortable in their snug backseats. Both crossovers are also quite a bit slower than the X1. The distinctly styled Lexus NX 200t has a nicely appointed cabin of its own and a good-sized rear seat but offers less cargo space.

The larger and more expensive Acura RDX is better suited to families than the others and remains an excellent value for shoppers who prefer a six-cylinder engine. An X1 can still work for a small family. Its predecessor was more focused on a sporty driving experience, but today's model is far more practical and worth considering if you want a useful luxury crossover with big spirit and a small footprint.

The BMW X1 comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes (with automatic brake drying), front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, front knee airbags, active front-seat head restraints and hill descent control. The BMW Assist emergency communications system also comes standard and provides automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery and on-demand roadside assistance.

Optional safety equipment includes the rearview camera and front and rear parking sensors that are part of the basic Driver Assistance package. The Plus version of that package provides more advanced driver aids such as a front collision warning and mitigation system with pedestrian detection and lane departure warning.

In Edmunds testing, an X1 with 19-inch wheels and all-season tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 109 feet, an exceptionally short stopping distance for a car in this class. The X1 also earned high marks in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, posting a top Good score in the small- and moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) categories.

Notably, we picked the BMW X1 as one of Edmunds' Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2017.

2017 BMW X1 models

The 2017 BMW X1 is a small luxury crossover that seats five. It's offered in X1 sDrive28i (front-wheel-drive) or X1 xDrive28i (all-wheel-drive) trim levels.

Standard equipment includes 18-inch wheels, foglights, rain-sensing wipers, a power liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, eight-way power front seats, driver seat/side mirror memory settings, premium vinyl upholstery and a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat. Standard electronic features include BMW's iDrive interface with a touchpad controller and a 6.5-inch screen, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a seven-speaker sound system with HD radio, a CD player and a USB input.

Several options packages are available for the X1. The Premium package adds keyless ignition and entry, a hands-free power liftgate, adaptive LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, power folding side mirrors, front seat power lumbar, and interior ambient lighting. The Luxury package adds real leather upholstery and wood or aluminum trim, while the Technology package is a must for smartphone power users; it packages BMW's integrated smartphone apps, navigation and an upgraded 8.8-inch display screen.

Opting for the M Sport package offers a choice of different 18- or 19-inch alloy wheels, sportier programming for the automatic transmission, a sport-tuned suspension, exterior aerodynamic trim pieces, sport seats, and an M Sport steering wheel with paddle shifters. Note that this package requires that you order performance run-flat tires as a no-cost add-on in lieu of the standard all-season, run-flat tires.

The Driver Assistance package comes in two levels and bundles several safety features. The base package includes a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, and an automated system that can parallel park for you. The Driver Assistance Plus package adds a front collision warning/mitigation system with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, automatic high-beams, and speed limit information. The Plus package must be purchased in combination with the adaptive cruise control option.

The Cold Weather package adds heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, although you lose the heated wheel if you also opt for the Driver Assistance Plus package.

One individual option that most X1 buyers should consider is the reclining/sliding (fore and aft) rear seat, which also includes power-folding capability. Other notable single options include 19-inch wheels and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

The 2017 BMW X1 is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The engine is rated at 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The X1 is available in either front- or all-wheel drive (the latter includes hill descent control).

In Edmunds testing, an X1 with 19-inch all-season tires accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, making it one of the quicker small crossovers in the segment. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 26 mpg combined (23 city/32 highway). The all-wheel-drive X1 gets 25 mpg combined.

Driving

Most shoppers will be happy with the X1's turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It delivers its power in a silky, linear fashion under most driving conditions and returns solid fuel economy relative to its power rating. The eight-speed automatic transmission shifts smoothly and unobtrusively, although you need to set the X1 in Sport mode to feel its full potential.

The previous-generation BMW X1 was known for extraordinary handling and athleticism. You'll still have a blast driving the new, second-gen model in tight turns and long sweeping curves, but generally the X1 feels more like a utility vehicle and less like a sport sedan. Ride comfort takes greater priority on the 2017 BMW X1, though you'll likely want to avoid the 19-inch wheels if you regularly drive on rough roads.

Interior

The current X1 has one of the most elegant cabins in the price range. The dash looks and feels expensive, combining BMW's classic analog gauges with modern technology and high-quality materials, but you'll need to pony up extra for the larger 8.8-inch display to enjoy the full effect.

One option worth the money is the reclining/sliding rear seat. With the seats upright, you have 17.8 cubic feet available for groceries and cargo. Folded down (at the touch of a button), the upgraded rear seats open up 58.7 cubic feet, which is an above-average volume for a small luxury crossover. Owners will also find plenty of small storage slots in the front seat, as well as a fold-flat front seat that makes carrying extra-long items possible.

BMW's iDrive technology interface continues to improve with each iteration. It's easy to use, with an integrated touchpad on the main control dial that lets you scrawl text and number inputs with your fingertip. The menu structure is straightforward, and processing times are fast, helping minimize distraction.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 BMW X1.

5(28%)
4(48%)
3(8%)
2(4%)
1(12%)
3.8
25 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Bigger than it looks Driving Dynamics Control with
RIchard,11/19/2016
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I recently purchased a 2017 BMW X1 Xdrive. I have previously owned (2) 3 series and (1) 5 series. IMO, the 2017 X1 is the best value for the money of all the other BMW's I have owned. It is not the best handling or planted to the road BMW I've owned, actually it is the least. But, for its class, its absolutely the best handling and value for money. For this class(small CUV), I actually prefer the front drive platform to give it the best overall use of space. This little CUV(I consider it a cuv instead of SUV), because its actually more like a slightly raised hatchback or wagon but looks like a SUV. The 2017 is slightly revised from the complete remodel in 2016. The 2016 has a standard sport suspension but for 2017 they changed suspensions and made the sport or M suspension available as an option with the M sport package only. I assumed I would like the 2016 better but after test driving the 2016 and 2017 models, I actually preferred the 2017 suspension better. IMO, the 2016 is a little harsh and hard. I think the 2016 having a sport suspension and awd the handling is amazing but a little hard for many people interested in a suv. The 2017 has a more comfortable feeling but still offers terrific handling, especially for its class. I really enjoy the std "Driving Dynamics control" with Eco, comfort and sport settings. In sport it changes the heft and feel of the steering and even though it probably doesn't effect the suspension, some how it does effect the over all feeling of the handling and seems to improve it. I drive all the time in sport setting. I have not driven the FWD only model but I am pretty sure the AWD model provides better handling and a more planted feeling. For those of you that don't want to purchase the M sports package that includes sport suspension, the standard suspension with sport setting and awd still offers great handling in the 2017. This car zips around and goes into tight spots pretty easy. Its actually a small car but feels very big inside and that's because of the front wheel drive platform it offers a much better use of space. The back seats offer plenty room. The cargo space in back is plenty big and also there is space underneath the floor on the back that provides even more storage. There is also plenty of head room in the X1. The quality of the plastics are good, typical Teutonic German simple look but a luxury look and feel to dash. The std front seat probably needs a little more cushion but the standard vinyl seats look good. If you are looking for a small suv(cuv) I think the BMW x1 is clearly the best in its class.
First BMW
Harry,01/08/2017
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
We shopped around for quite some time looking for a small/midsize crossover. We test drove literally dozens of vehicles: Mazda, Audi, Benz, Honda, Ford, to name a few. We were between the Volvo XC 60 and the Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. We loved the Volvo but the price at $52K out the door was a little more than we were willing to pay. We were about to settle on the Hyundai (even though it didn't drive especially well) when the night before I read an article about the X1 and figured we'll go check it out before settling on the Hyundai. To our delight, we loved the way the X1 looked, drove, and its interior is bigger than it seems from the outside. The trunk was the biggest surprise to us with the underneath compartment. We loved the car. We compromised on the base X-Drive model MSRP of $36K but got them down to $33K. We took it home that night and have been enjoying it ever since. Nearly 1 month later, we have gotten a good feel for the X1. Our biggest complaints have to do with some basic features lacking in the base model which we knew going in. The fully loaded Hyundai had all the features I'm talking about i.e. LED Headlights, XM Radio, Blind Spot monitoring, Sunroof, backup camera, adaptive cruise, forward collision warning, integrated sunshades, heated seats, navigation to name some big ones. The X1 does have some of these features if you elect certain packages but the price will quickly climb into the 40's and beyond. Ultimately, we chose the BMW because it drove 100 times better than the Hyundai and at the end of the day, no matter how much you dress up a Hyundai it is still a Hyundai and drives as such. We've been averaging 25MPG combined which is better than all the other vehicles we tried especially with an all-wheel drive. Besides our lack of options our only other complaint really is the suspension. As expert reviewers have stated, the X1's suspension is very stiff and you feel it when you go over speed bumps or bumps in the road. But I still prefer the stiffness over the squishyness of the Hyundai's body roll suspension. Another weird thing our X1 lacks is the ability to control the rear dome light from the rear. It's an odd design flaw but we'll get over it. Ultimately, we are very pleased with our decision.
2017 X1, My 13th BMW
Walter John S,08/11/2017
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
This is a small SUV, but it holds me very well, 6'3 255lbs. This small version of an SUV has an comfortable ride, a little stiff for some, but not for BMWers. It handles very very well. Superior acceleration for a 4cyl engine. Good visibility all the way around.This X1 is fully loaded, but a blind spot monitor was not available at any cost. It must be the only BMW without that option. Why? I think the BSP is a great option, it has saved me a couple of times from cutting somebody off or even an accident that would have been my fault. My wife drives the car mostly, and she loves it. Small enough so that she can park and maneuver around things fairly easily, but large enough to feel like you have some metal between you and the other idiots who drive so nutsy on our local roads. I find the interior of the X1 a little inferior in quality materials from other BMW's, still good stuff, but somehow it seems a little weak for a BMW. The technology and especially the layout of the interior is the best there is, anywhere. We test drove the Audi Q3, Lexus NX, BMW was a clear winner over these two comparable models. I would give this BMW 4.5 stars if not for the lacking BSP. It only gets 4 as is. My 2006 M3 convertible soft top is still my favorite, it gets a 5 along with my Porsche Macan S, the only two cars I have ever given a 5 rating to, and I have owned LOTS of high end cars and SUV's. Cheers............... Update......... 6 months in, very happy with the car. My wife drives it mostly and she loves it. Perfect size and good fuel economy for all the running around she does.
agree to disagree
alan,10/29/2016
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
previous owner of earlier bmw's, mini cooper S', porsche and ferrari, as well as a slew of others, I am compelled to disagree with earlier gentleman' statement about harsher ride, this X-1 we bought precisely because as a small cross-over this rides impeccably well, so much more than we ever anticipated, which is why we bought it! Keep it out of sport mode! Or not I use it for performance purposes, my spouse does not, the choice is ours to make. We looked at four door clubman, f-pace jags, MB slams & c's, none do what this car does especially for the price, none!
See all 25 reviews of the 2017 BMW X1
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
228 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
228 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2017 BMW X1 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2017 BMW X1 Overview

The Used 2017 BMW X1 is offered in the following submodels: X1 SUV. Available styles include sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

