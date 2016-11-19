Used 2017 BMW X1 for Sale Near Me

1,862 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
X1 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,862 listings
  • 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i in Black
    certified

    2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i

    28,553 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,991

    $7,890 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i in Gray
    used

    2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i

    19,268 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,992

    $3,944 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW X1 sDrive28i in Black
    certified

    2017 BMW X1 sDrive28i

    19,230 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,985

    $3,543 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i in White
    used

    2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i

    29,626 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $23,573

    $4,222 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i in Gray
    certified

    2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i

    8,982 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,800

    $4,534 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i in Gray
    certified

    2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i

    30,413 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,396

    $4,298 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i in Light Blue
    certified

    2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i

    20,381 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,998

    $4,555 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW X1 sDrive28i in White
    used

    2017 BMW X1 sDrive28i

    21,418 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,800

    $7,392 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW X1 sDrive28i in Gray
    certified

    2017 BMW X1 sDrive28i

    20,375 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,195

    $4,556 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i in Black
    certified

    2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i

    20,677 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,495

    $3,431 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i in Silver
    certified

    2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i

    26,654 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,495

    $3,242 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i in Gray
    certified

    2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i

    21,610 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,000

    $3,004 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i in Dark Green
    used

    2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i

    31,239 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $25,500

    $4,577 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i in Black
    certified

    2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i

    25,298 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,999

    $3,812 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i in White
    certified

    2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i

    15,927 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,990

    $3,151 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i in Black
    certified

    2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i

    26,980 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,490

    $3,819 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW X1 sDrive28i in Dark Brown
    used

    2017 BMW X1 sDrive28i

    35,180 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $22,000

    $3,525 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i in Black
    used

    2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i

    29,636 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,000

    $4,314 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW X1 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,862 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X1
  4. Used 2017 BMW X1

Consumer Reviews for the BMW X1

Read recent reviews for the BMW X1
Overall Consumer Rating
3.825 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
  • 5
    (28%)
  • 4
    (48%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (12%)
Bigger than it looks Driving Dynamics Control with
RIchard,11/19/2016
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I recently purchased a 2017 BMW X1 Xdrive. I have previously owned (2) 3 series and (1) 5 series. IMO, the 2017 X1 is the best value for the money of all the other BMW's I have owned. It is not the best handling or planted to the road BMW I've owned, actually it is the least. But, for its class, its absolutely the best handling and value for money. For this class(small CUV), I actually prefer the front drive platform to give it the best overall use of space. This little CUV(I consider it a cuv instead of SUV), because its actually more like a slightly raised hatchback or wagon but looks like a SUV. The 2017 is slightly revised from the complete remodel in 2016. The 2016 has a standard sport suspension but for 2017 they changed suspensions and made the sport or M suspension available as an option with the M sport package only. I assumed I would like the 2016 better but after test driving the 2016 and 2017 models, I actually preferred the 2017 suspension better. IMO, the 2016 is a little harsh and hard. I think the 2016 having a sport suspension and awd the handling is amazing but a little hard for many people interested in a suv. The 2017 has a more comfortable feeling but still offers terrific handling, especially for its class. I really enjoy the std "Driving Dynamics control" with Eco, comfort and sport settings. In sport it changes the heft and feel of the steering and even though it probably doesn't effect the suspension, some how it does effect the over all feeling of the handling and seems to improve it. I drive all the time in sport setting. I have not driven the FWD only model but I am pretty sure the AWD model provides better handling and a more planted feeling. For those of you that don't want to purchase the M sports package that includes sport suspension, the standard suspension with sport setting and awd still offers great handling in the 2017. This car zips around and goes into tight spots pretty easy. Its actually a small car but feels very big inside and that's because of the front wheel drive platform it offers a much better use of space. The back seats offer plenty room. The cargo space in back is plenty big and also there is space underneath the floor on the back that provides even more storage. There is also plenty of head room in the X1. The quality of the plastics are good, typical Teutonic German simple look but a luxury look and feel to dash. The std front seat probably needs a little more cushion but the standard vinyl seats look good. If you are looking for a small suv(cuv) I think the BMW x1 is clearly the best in its class.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
X1
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related BMW X1 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings