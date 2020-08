Used 2017 BMW X1 for Sale Near Me

BMW Encinitas - Encinitas / California

Premium Package Panoramic Moonroof Navigation Business Driving Assistance Package Mineral Gray Metallic Wheels: 19" X 8.0" Light Alloy Y Spoke (Style 511) Cold Weather Package Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Fine-Wood 'Fineline' Trim W/Pearl Chrome Accent Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Sensatec Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. VERY HARD TO FIND CERTIFIED ALL WHEEL DRIVE X1!! PREMIUM, DRIVER ASSISTANCE AND COLD WEATHER PACKAGES, MOONROOF AND NAVIGATION. This BMW includes: PREMIUM PACKAGE Keyless Start HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Generic Sun/Moonroof Satellite Radio Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Sun/Moonroof Power Folding Mirrors Driver Adjustable Lumbar Dual Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling BLACK, SENSATEC UPHOLSTERY Premium Synthetic Seats MINERAL GRAY METALLIC NAVIGATION BUSINESS Smart Device Integration Navigation System PANORAMIC MOONROOF Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Dual Moonroof DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Automatic Parking Back-Up Camera WHEELS: 19 Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Front Seat(s) FINE-WOOD 'FINELINE' TRIM W/PEARL CHROME ACCENT Woodgrain Interior Trim *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Why own a car when you can own a lifestyle? We at BMW Encinitas offer you nothing less than the best with our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. This vehicle meets BMW's highest level of standards, allowing us to provide you with what you deserve. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this BMW X1 xDrive28i, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBXHT3C31H5F81174

Stock: H5F81174

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-15-2020