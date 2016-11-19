Used 2017 BMW X1 for Sale Near Me
- 28,553 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,991$7,890 Below Market
Wyoming Valley BMW - Wilkes-Barre / Pennsylvania
Recent Arrival! *BMW CERTIFIED*, *SPORT PACKAGE*, *COLD WEATHER PACKAGE*, Aerodynamic Kit, Alum Hexagon Trim w/Estoril Blue Matte Highlight, Ambient Lighting, Auto-Dimming Interior & Driver Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Driving Assistance Package, Heated Front Seats, High-Gloss Roof Rails, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, Lumbar Support, M Sport Package, M Sport Package (337), M Sport Suspension, M Steering Wheel, Panoramic Moonroof, Park Distance Control, Parking Assistant, Power-Folding Mirrors, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera, Shadowline Exterior Trim, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Sport Seats, Universal Garage-Door Opener, Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Light-Alloy Double-Spoke, Without Lines Designation Outside. 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i M SPORTOdometer is 6033 miles below market average! 22/31 City/Highway MPGBMW Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle History* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires.* Warranty Deductible: $0* Multipoint Point Inspection* Roadside AssistanceAwards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2017 IIHS Top Safety PickNapleton Wyoming Valley’s Market Driven Pricing- One Price, The Best Price, No Haggle
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXHT3C39H5F83559
Stock: BPOL3559
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 19,268 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,992$3,944 Below Market
Gravity Autos Roswell - Roswell / Georgia
RETAIL PRICE (ORIGINALLY NEW)$44,495.00, THIS 2017 BMW X1 xDrive HAS UPGRADES WORTH OVER 9000 $ !!!, CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS, ONE OWNER, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY AVAILABLE, NAVIGATION/GPS, BACK UP WARNING SENSORS!, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, AWD/ALL WHEEL DRIVE, PANORAMIC ROOF, Heated Steering Wheel Heated front seats $550 Driving Assistance Package Rear view camera Park Distance Control Parking Assistant $1,150 [ZPP] Premium Package Power-Folding Mirrors Universal garage-door opener Comfort Access keyless entry Panoramic moonroof Auto-dimming mirrors Auto-dimming rearview mirror Lumbar support Ambient Lighting LED Headlights w/ Cornering SiriusXM Radio w/ 1 year sub. $3,250POWER LIFTGATE, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Ambient Lighting, Auto-Dimming Interior & Driver Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driving Assistance Package, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD Area Coding (North America), Electronic Stability Control, Fine-Wood Oak Grain Trim w/Pearl Chrome Accent, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, In-Dash CD Player, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, Low tire pressure warning, Lumbar Support, Luxury Package, MP3 decoder, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Panoramic Moonroof, Park Distance Control, Parking Assistant, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power-Folding Mirrors, Premium Package, Radio: Professional w/Bluetooth/USB, Rear seat center armrest, Rear-View Camera, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Universal Garage-Door Opener.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXHT3Z3XH4A56112
Stock: A56112
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- certified
2017 BMW X1 sDrive28i19,230 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,985$3,543 Below Market
Vista BMW Coconut Creek - Coconut Creek / Florida
Your time is valuable. We believe in aggressively pricing our inventory at fair market value. NO HAGGLING NECESSARY. One price + taxes and fees...Certified. 2017 BMW X1 sDrive28i Jet Black MSRP:$38,145, Ambient Lighting, Auto-Dimming Interior & Driver Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, Lumbar Support, Panoramic Moonroof, Power-Folding Mirrors, Premium Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Universal Garage-Door Opener. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 9893 miles below market average! BMW Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires.* Multipoint Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $0* Transferable Warranty23/32 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick For Sale Premium Package (Ambient Lighting, Auto-Dimming Interior & Driver Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, Lumbar Support, Panoramic Moonroof, Power-Folding Mirrors, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, and Universal Garage-Door Opener), BMW Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 3.15 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD Area Coding (North America), Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, In-Dash CD Player, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Professional w/Bluetooth/USB, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SensaTec Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Alloy Y Spoke (Style 569) For Sale. Reviews:* Strong performance from its turbocharged engine; one of the best-handling compact luxury crossovers you're going to find; class-leading cargo capacity; more rear passenger room than most other competitors; high-level interior fit, finish and materials; free maintenance for first four years or 50,000 miles. Source: Edmunds* Strong performance from its turbocharged engine; One of the best-handling compact luxury crossovers you're going to find; More rear passenger and cargo room than most other competitors; High-level interior fit, finish and materials Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X1 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXHU7C30H5H38567
Stock: B18670
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 29,626 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$23,573$4,222 Below Market
North Coast Auto Mall Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i White 4D Sport Utility 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V TwinPower TurboRear parking sensors, Keyless start, Bluetooth, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Ambient Lighting, Auto-Dimming Interior & Driver Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, BMW Connected App Compatibility, BMW Online & BMW Apps, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth w/Smartphone Integration, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, Lumbar Support, Memory seat, Navigation System, Navigation w/Touchpad Controller, Panoramic Moonroof, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power-Folding Mirrors, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera, Remote Services, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Technology Package, Universal Garage-Door Opener, Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Alloy Y Spoke (Style 569).CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 9610 miles below market average! 22/31 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2017 IIHS Top Safety PickFinancing is available for all credit situations. The financing team at North Coast Auto Mall has decades of experience and wide-ranging lending relationships to get you financed on the vehicle of your dreams! Visit us online at www.northcoastauto.com Here, at North Coast Auto Mall, we are proud to offer low mile, late model inventory at incredible prices. All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by ASE certified technicians. North Coast Auto Mall sets out to offer all clients great prices, flexible financing terms, high-quality vehicles, and a thoroughly transparent buying process. Please call us today to begin your purchase!Reviews:* Strong performance from its turbocharged engine; one of the best-handling compact luxury crossovers you're going to find; class-leading cargo capacity; more rear passenger room than most other competitors; high-level interior fit, finish and materials; free maintenance for first four years or 50,000 miles. Source: Edmunds* Strong performance from its turbocharged engine; One of the best-handling compact luxury crossovers you're going to find; More rear passenger and cargo room than most other competitors; High-level interior fit, finish and materials Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXHT3C30H5F81621
Stock: F81621C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 8,982 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,800$4,534 Below Market
BMW Encinitas - Encinitas / California
Premium Package Panoramic Moonroof Navigation Business Driving Assistance Package Mineral Gray Metallic Wheels: 19" X 8.0" Light Alloy Y Spoke (Style 511) Cold Weather Package Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Fine-Wood 'Fineline' Trim W/Pearl Chrome Accent Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Sensatec Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. VERY HARD TO FIND CERTIFIED ALL WHEEL DRIVE X1!! PREMIUM, DRIVER ASSISTANCE AND COLD WEATHER PACKAGES, MOONROOF AND NAVIGATION. This BMW includes: PREMIUM PACKAGE Keyless Start HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Generic Sun/Moonroof Satellite Radio Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Sun/Moonroof Power Folding Mirrors Driver Adjustable Lumbar Dual Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling BLACK, SENSATEC UPHOLSTERY Premium Synthetic Seats MINERAL GRAY METALLIC NAVIGATION BUSINESS Smart Device Integration Navigation System PANORAMIC MOONROOF Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Dual Moonroof DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Automatic Parking Back-Up Camera WHEELS: 19 Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Front Seat(s) FINE-WOOD 'FINELINE' TRIM W/PEARL CHROME ACCENT Woodgrain Interior Trim *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Why own a car when you can own a lifestyle? We at BMW Encinitas offer you nothing less than the best with our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. This vehicle meets BMW's highest level of standards, allowing us to provide you with what you deserve. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this BMW X1 xDrive28i, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXHT3C31H5F81174
Stock: H5F81174
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 30,413 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,396$4,298 Below Market
BMW of Denver Downtown - Denver / Colorado
Certified Pre-Owned, xLine, Luxury package, Cold weather package, Premium package,Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Panoramic moonroof, Multifunction steering wheel, Power tailgate, Roof rails, Hi-fi sound system, BMW assist eCall, Dynamic cruise control, Smartphone integration, Bluetooth connectivity,and much more! CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 5YR/UNLIMITED MILE Protection... 1-Owner, Guaranteed Carfax - No Accidents!FANTASTIC SONIC-PRICE SAVINGS, without the haggle! Why pay inflated prices when you can pay a guaranteed lowest Sonic Price right from the start?Make an appointment to see it here today! 1-855-445-0576.USED VEHICLES MAY BE SUBJECT TO UNREPAIRED MANUFACTURER RECALLS.PLEASE CONTACT THE MANUFACTURER OR A DEALER FOR THAT LINE MAKE FOR RECALLASSISTANCE/QUESTIONS OR CHECK THE NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATIONWEBSITE FOR CURRENT RECALL INFORMATION BEFORE PURCHASINGhttps://www.safercar.gov/Visit BMW of Denver Downtown at 1040 South Colorado Blvd Denver, CO 80246 today. /s/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXHT3C39H5F68396
Stock: SH5F68396
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 20,381 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,998$4,555 Below Market
Herb Chambers BMW of Boston - Boston / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this BMW X1 xDrive28i includes: Total Value: $2,818. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, 2 Tires Replaced, Wheel/Tire Balance, Brake Inspection, Front Brakes Pads Replaced, Front Brake Rotors Replaced, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, 2 Keys with Programmed Key Fobs, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry. CARFAX 1-Owner Reduced from $31,598. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE Additional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid delivery, 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection plan . *BMW Certified Pre-Owned*As part of our BMW Certified Preowned Inventory, this vehicle additionally features the following:* All scheduled maintenance has been performed on time and by certified BMW Master Technicians at an officially licensed BMW dealership.* Interior and Exterior are free of dents, dings, scratches, and stains.* BMW Technology options and software are up to date.* Has passed a rigorous BMW Multi-Point Inspection performed by a certified BMW Master Technician. (Includes all physical, electrical, and digital systems and components.) * Road Tested (5 miles) personally by a certified BMW Master Technician.* Fluid levels checked and fluids used meet all BMW high performance standards.* Tires checked or replaced to meet BMW high performance standards.* Brakes checked or replaced to meet BMW high performance standards.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXHT3C31H5F84298
Stock: BB6655
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 21,418 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,800$7,392 Below Market
Exotic Auto Group - Elizabeth / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X1 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXHU7C31H5H35466
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 BMW X1 sDrive28i20,375 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,195$4,556 Below Market
United BMW - Alpharetta / Georgia
CARFAX 1-Owner, BMW Certified ! BMW Certified, Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 20,375! Mineral Gray Metallic exterior and Black interior, sDrive28i trim. REDUCED FROM $27,855!, FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Turbo, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, NAVIGATION BUSINESS, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED STEPTRONIC AUTO..., PREMIUM PACKAGE, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought here. READ MORE!CERTIFIED PRE-OWNEDBMW is now offering a more comprehensive warranty beginning in 2014 that will cover Navigation, Small Electronics, Cupholders, Headlights, and much more! This vehicle's warranty coverage has been extended, as it's now being back by BMW's 5-year/Unlimited mile CPO protection plan! Just like before, this vehicle has been inspected by a BMW-trained technician and we're holding it to the same high CPO standards! On top of that, we at United BMW stand behind our Certified BMW's by offering a 3-day Penske Promise that allows you the opportunity to return the vehicle within the first 3 days or 300 miles if you are not satisfied with your purchase! See dealer for additional information! OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE Auto-Dimming Interior & Driver Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Ambient Lighting, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support WHY BUY FROM USUnited BMW is proud to be the #1 volume BMW dealer in the Nation as well as the largest retailer in Penske Automotive Group. BMW of North America has awarded United BMW with it's SIXTH consecutive Center of Excellence Award! United BMW is the only BMW dealership in Georgia to win this prestigious award! It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. United BMW of Roswell is not responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify features and options -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X1 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXHU7C37H5H36556
Stock: RM23246
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 20,677 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,495$3,431 Below Market
Passport BMW - Suitland / Maryland
BMW Certified, ONLY 20,677 Miles! Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Seats, Turbo Charged, All Wheel Drive, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Power Liftgate, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE , NAVIGATION BUSINESS , TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED STEPTRONIC AUTO. Aluminum Wheels, PREMIUM PACKAGE. TIBBFX.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE Auto-Dimming Interior & Driver Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Ambient Lighting, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, Power-Folding Mirrors, Panoramic Moonroof, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, Universal Garage-Door Opener, NAVIGATION BUSINESS BMW Online & BMW Apps, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, BMW Connected App CompatibilityPURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCEAdditional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid delivery, 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection planVISIT US TODAYPassport BMW is your full service dealer for new BMW and pre-owned sales, service and parts, and serves Washington DC, Suitland, Waldorf, and all of the VA and MD Washington DC Metro Area. All pricing is inclusive of rebates and incentives and is plus tax, tags, government fees, freight (new cars) and a dealer service fee of $500 (not required by law). See center for details. Experience "The Ultimate Driving Machine" today! Full Or Scheduled Maintenance MAY Be Available. Check With Center For Details .Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Using CARFAX vehicle history reports every used vehicle's title can be researched against an extensive database. CARFAX Vehicle History Reports include title information (including salvaged or junked titles) flood damage history total loss accident history odometer readings lemon history number of owners accident indicators (such as airbag deployments) state emissions inspection results service records and vehicle use (taxi rental lease etc.). This high level of consumer protection allows you to choose and purchase any of our quality vehicles with the confidence you deserve. Note CARFAX records may be incomplete and there may also be delays in reporting information. Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open manufacturer recalls for a vehicle from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's recall website https//vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXHT3Z34H4A55991
Stock: P63433
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 26,654 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,495$3,242 Below Market
Lauderdale BMW of Pembroke Pines - Pembroke Pines / Florida
Sales Price Includes All Applicable Rebates/Incentives , BMW CERTIFICATION of up to 5 years/unlimited miles!, Bluetooth, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Ambient Lighting, Auto-Dimming Interior & Driver Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, CD player, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, Lumbar Support, Panoramic Moonroof, Power Front Seats, Power Liftgate, Power-Folding Mirrors, Premium Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Universal Garage-Door Opener, Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Alloy Y Spoke (Style 569). 22/31 City/Highway MPGAWD Glacier Silver Metallic Certified.Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXHT3Z35H4A56664
Stock: H4A56664
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 21,610 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,000$3,004 Below Market
BMW of Palm Springs - Palm Springs / California
BMW of Palm Springs proudly offers this beautiful * 2017 BMW X1 * in Mineral Gray Metallic over a Black w/SensaTec Upholstery interior with 21610 miles. The X1 is powered by a 2.0L BMW TwinPower Turbo 4-cylinder engine producing 228hp and 258lb-ft of torque through All wheel drive Platform and 8-Speed automatic Transmission. This X1 is further enhanced with the following: Cold Weather Package(Heated front seats) Premium Package(Power-Folding Mirrors, Universal garage-door opener, Comfort Access keyless entry, Panoramic moonroof, Auto-dimming mirrors, Auto-dimming rearview mirror, Lumbar support, Ambient Lighting, LED Headlights w/ Cornering, SiriusXM Radio) xLine(18" wheel 569 w/ as non rft, Fine Wood Fineline Trim) Mineral Grey Metallic Navigation Business Luggage Compartment Mat Wheel Locks BMW of Palm Springs is a member of the indiGO Auto Group. Our dealership features a beautiful BMW Corporate Identity showroom, fully staffed factory certified service center, parts department, finance department, detail department, and BMW accessories boutique. Allow us to also help arrange transportation of your new car directly to your home anywhere in the world. Trade-in proposals are always welcome. If you like this vehicle and have questions, simply call, email, or drop by our location at *3737 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264.* We invite you to Activate Your Ownership with us today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXHT3C36H5F70333
Stock: PH5F70333
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 31,239 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$25,500$4,577 Below Market
Auto Connection of Lancaster - Lancaster / Pennsylvania
2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle !!! HERE IS A CLEAN CARFAX LOW MILEAGE X1 WITH LOTS OF OPTIONS !! LANE GUIDANCE/PEDISTRIAN WANING SYSTEM/CRASH COLLISION PROTECTION SYSTEM**HEATED LEATHER SEATS** HEATED STEERING WHEEL**PANORAMIC SUNROOF**PWR LIFT GATE**NAVIGATION SYSTEM**BACK CAMERA**FRONT AND REAR PARK SENSORS**KEYLESS COMFORT ACCESS !!! This vehicle is Auto Connection NO-HASSLE GUARANTEED LOW PRICE with NO HIDDEN CHARGES! Visit Auto Connection of Lancaster online at Auto-Connection.com and call 717-824-3789 or email sales@aclcars.com to schedule your test drive today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXHT3C36H5F70056
Stock: F70056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,298 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,999$3,812 Below Market
Stevens Creek BMW - Santa Clara / California
This BMW X1 has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. IIHS Top Safety Pick. Only 25,298 Miles! WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" LIGHT ALLOY Y-SPOKE (STYLE 566), NAVIGATION BUSINESS -inc: BMW Online & BMW Apps, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, BMW Connected App Compatibility, LUXURY PACKAGE -inc: Fine-Wood Oak Grain Trim w/Pearl Chrome Accent.* This BMW X1 Features the Following Options *DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE -inc: Parking Assistant, Rear View Camera, Park Distance Control, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE -inc: Heated Front Seats , ENHANCED USB & BLUETOOTH W/SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION, BLACK, DAKOTA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, BLACK SAPPHIRE METALLIC, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Alloy Y Spoke (Style 569), Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed STEPTRONIC Automatic -inc: sport and manual shift modes and Adaptive Transmission Control (ATC).* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Stevens Creek BMW, 4343 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXHT3Z39H4A52133
Stock: LH4A52133
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 15,927 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,990$3,151 Below Market
Princeton BMW - Hamilton Twp / New Jersey
Certified. White 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i AWD 8-Speed Automatic Steptronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V TwinPower Turbo Ambient Lighting, Auto-Dimming Interior & Driver Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Heated Front Seats, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, Lumbar Support, Panoramic Moonroof, Power-Folding Mirrors, Premium Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Universal Garage-Door Opener.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 10818 miles below market average! 22/31 City/Highway MPGBMW Details: * 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires. * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Transferable Warranty * Multipoint Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Roadside AssistanceAwards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2017 IIHS Top Safety PickReviews: * Strong performance from its turbocharged engine; one of the best-handling compact luxury crossovers you're going to find; class-leading cargo capacity; more rear passenger room than most other competitors; high-level interior fit, finish and materials; free maintenance for first four years or 50,000 miles. Source: Edmunds * Strong performance from its turbocharged engine; One of the best-handling compact luxury crossovers you're going to find; More rear passenger and cargo room than most other competitors; High-level interior fit, finish and materials Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXHT3C35H5F83834
Stock: H5F83834
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 26,980 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,490$3,819 Below Market
BMW of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Mocha; Dakota Leather Upholstery Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Jet Black
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXHT3Z30H4A53834
Stock: H4A53834
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 35,180 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,000$3,525 Below Market
Indy Auto Man - Indianapolis / Indiana
Indy Auto Man is proud to offer this terrific 2017 BMW X1 in Brown. This vehicle has passed our inspection and comes with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Backup camera, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Regular oil changes, Service records available, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Push-button start, USB Port, AUX Input Jack, X1 sDrive28i, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V TwinPower Turbo, 8-Speed Automatic, FWD, Brown.Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 848 miles below market average! 23/32 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Strong performance from its turbocharged engine; one of the best-handling compact luxury crossovers you're going to find; class-leading cargo capacity; more rear passenger room than most other competitors; high-level interior fit, finish and materials; free maintenance for first four years or 50,000 miles. Source: Edmunds * Strong performance from its turbocharged engine; One of the best-handling compact luxury crossovers you're going to find; More rear passenger and cargo room than most other competitors; High-level interior fit, finish and materials Source: EdmundsAwards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2017 IIHS Top Safety PickHere at Indy Auto Man, we're committed to providing our Indianapolis, Greenwood, Beech Grove, and Carmel drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of budget-friendly used cars to car loans and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. The Indy Auto Man team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Consider joining us at 4031 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46227 where we're a just a quick drive away from Fishers, Westfield, Plainfield, Noblesville, Whitestown, and beyond. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.indyautoman.com or call us at (317) 814-7520.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X1 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXHU7C30H5H33708
Stock: J33708
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 29,636 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,000$4,314 Below Market
BMW of Peoria - Peoria / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Jet Black 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i. ORIGINAL MSRP $46,325. PREMIUM TECH DRIVING ASSISTANCE COLD WEATHER PACKAGES. Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Ambient Lighting, Auto-Dimming Interior & Driver Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, BMW Connected App Compatibility, BMW Online & BMW Apps, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Driving Assistance Package, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth w/Smartphone Integration, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, Lumbar Support, Navigation w/Touchpad Controller, Panoramic Moonroof, Park Distance Control, Parking Assistant, Power-Folding Mirrors, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera, Remote Services, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Technology Package, Universal Garage-Door Opener.22/31 City/Highway MPGCall today to set up a test drive! Located at BMW of Peoria in Peoria, IL. 1720 W. Pioneer Parkway. Located at BMW of Peoria, 1720 W Pioneer Parkway Peoria, Illinois 61615. We are family-owned, and have been serving Central Illinois since 1963. We have access to virtually every make and model of car, truck, and SUV! CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE!!Awards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick Reviews:* Strong performance from its turbocharged engine; One of the best-handling compact luxury crossovers you're going to find; More rear passenger and cargo room than most other competitors; High-level interior fit, finish and materials Source: Edmunds* Strong performance from its turbocharged engine; one of the best-handling compact luxury crossovers you're going to find; class-leading cargo capacity; more rear passenger room than most other competitors; high-level interior fit, finish and materials; free maintenance for first four years or 50,000 miles. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBXHT3C36H5F85981
Stock: BZ5720
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
Consumer Reviews for the BMW X1
- 5(28%)
- 4(48%)
- 3(8%)
- 2(4%)
- 1(12%)
