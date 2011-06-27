Vehicle overview

If you're looking for sporty performance, respectable utility and a luxurious vibe that's all wrapped up in a small package, the 2014 BMW X1 is a great place to start your search. The X1 was introduced to the United States last year and, despite a few key competitors, it remains a stand-out in the compact luxury crossover class.

The BMW X1 is as well-equipped and fun to drive as any other small BMW. It is essentially a smaller version of the X3, and the X1 uses the same engines as its big brother. Those engines include a strong yet efficient turbocharged four-cylinder or an even more powerful 300-horsepower turbocharged inline-6. The X1 is also 6.6 inches shorter in length and 5 inches shorter in height than the X3, and those dimensions help deliver sportiness and agility that many larger rivals can't provide.

Due to its petite dimensions, though, the X1 does have a few drawbacks. The most obvious of these is its lack of interior cargo space. With less than 15 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, long family vacations will pose a problem. And while small children will be OK in the back, there's really not enough headroom or legroom to comfortably accommodate adults or even infants in rear-facing car seats. Another consideration is the price of options on the 2014 BMW X1. Base prices for the X1 are attractively low, but the bottom line rises quickly as most upgrades are grouped in expensive packages. Granted, this is also the case on many other premium-brand crossovers, but it stands out on the X1, which can easily end up costing you as much as, or more than, competitors with more space and comparable equipment.

Among these roomier rivals are the Acura RDX, Audi Q5 and Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class. None of them match the X1's raw athleticism, but the Audi is still pretty sporty and the Acura offers V6 power for about the same price as a four-cylinder X1. Another option is the Infiniti QX50 (formerly known as the EX37), which is similar in size to the X1 (albeit with a bit more cargo space), though its gas mileage isn't as good. If you want something more stylish, you could also consider the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque or, on the bargain end of the spectrum, the Mini Cooper Countryman. Overall, though, we like the 2014 BMW X1 because it actually delivers on its promise of being small, and this translates to classic BMW levels of performance in a compact luxury crossover. For consumers who don't need a lot of space, the X1 is worth a test-drive.