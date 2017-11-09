  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.8 / 10
Consumer Rating
(23)
Appraise this car

2018 BMW X1 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong and responsive turbo engine
  • Sharp handling makes it fun to drive
  • Plenty of rear passenger and cargo room
  • High-quality materials and fit-and-finish
  • Standard sport suspension may be jarring on rough roads
  • Not particularly quiet on the highway
Which X1 does Edmunds recommend?

Unless you specifically need the all-weather capability of the all-wheel-drive xDrive28i, we recommend the front-wheel-drive X1 sDrive28i with the Convenience package. Add in Apple CarPlay and Park Distance Control options and you'll have a luxury vehicle that's well-equipped without breaking the bank.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.8 / 10

With the growing popularity of smaller, parking lot-friendly sport-utility vehicles, traditional vehicles such as sedans and wagons are being left in the dust. And SUVs such as the 2018 BMW X1 show why. Its small small size is perfect for urban driving, while its low load floor and large cargo volume are perfect for hauling duty. It is more expensive than many of its traditional competitors, but the BMW X1 is aiming to give compact crossover buyers who want something more sporty or luxurious a good choice in this already crowded market.

It starts with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (228 hp, 258 lb-ft) sending power to either the front or, optionally, all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Either powertrain combination is lively yet smooth, and the X1 can zip to 60 mph in a class-leading 6.5 seconds. But the X1 isn't all about sportiness; its 40/20/40-split rear seatback increases flexibility for carrying large or bulky items and people at the same time.

But there some downsides to having a performance crossover. For one, the same sticky tire and sporty suspension setup that keeps the chassis stable and stuck in the turns also transmits high frequency bumps and noise into the cabin. Although noise levels are no worse than others, the harsh ride over bumpy surfaces may leave drivers wishing for a softer setup. Also, technology features that are standard or packaged together in got-to-have option groups, such as parking sensors and Apple CarPlay connectivity, are stand-alone options, so double-check your build sheet before committing to the car.

Overall, though, the 2018 BMW X1's functional and sporty characteristics warrant a solid recommendation.

Notably, we picked the 2018 BMW X1 as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury SUVs for 2018.

2018 BMW X1 models

The 2018 BMW X1 is a five-seat compact SUV in the luxury segment. It comes in two versions: the front-wheel-drive X1 sDrive28i and the all-wheel-drive X1 xDrive28i. From there, you have two directions to go: xLine Design or the sportier M Sport Design. After that, you can add various option groups that BMW calls tiers. The M Sport Design already comes with the Convenience group, which is optional on the xLine Design. Afterward, packages and stand-alone options are available based on which initial design and group you select.

Powered by a peppy 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (228 hp, 258 lb-ft) and an eight-speed automatic transmission, the BMW X1 is an engaging small luxury crossover. With the xLine Design, the X1 comes standard with 18-inch wheels, foglamps, keyless ignition, automatic wipers and a power tailgate. On the inside, standard equipment includes a 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory settings and a seven-speaker audio system.

An available Convenience package adds a panoramic sunroof, ambient interior lighting, auto-dimming mirrors, keyless entry, satellite radio and adjustable front-seat lumbar support.

The M Sport Design package includes the features of the xLine Design's Convenience group and adds various visual and performance upgrades that include different 18-inch wheels, gloss-black exterior trim, special interior trim, a sport-tuned transmission and sport front seats.

Both models can be equipped with a Premium equipment group that includes LED headlights, a heated steering wheel and heated front seats, a head-up display and a navigation system.

Also available is a Driver Assistance package (includes automatic high beams, lane departure warning and front collision warning and mitigation) and a Luxury package (leather seating surfaces and wood trim).

Other options include a 12-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound system, Apple CarPlay connectivity, parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, in-car Wi-Fi hotspot and wireless charging capability, and sliding and reclining rear seat adjustability. M Sport Design cars can also swap out for stickier performance tires and a stiffer M Sport suspension.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 BMW X1 xDrive28i (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Driving

8.0
Dynamics is where the X1 excels. It is quicker than the Audi Q3 and the Mercedes GLA 250 to 60 mph, posts some of the shortest stopping distances in its class, and sets a high bar in handling prowess. Yet it is the ease of driving this compact SUV that leaves the deepest impression.

Acceleration

9.0
Power delivery is smooth and refined during routine driving, and there's good punch under hard acceleration, too. The eight-speed automatic shifts quickly and helps the X1 accelerate to 60 mph in a class-leading 6.5 seconds.

Braking

8.0
The brake pedal provides a smooth and progressive feel that is easy to manage in stop-and-go driving. In a simulated-panic stop from 60 mph, the X1 needed just 109 feet to stop, one of the best results in its segment.

Steering

8.0
The steering requires a little more effort than some competitors, but not oppressively so. It is still easy to direct through low-speed maneuvers.

Handling

7.0
The X1's all-wheel-drive system, rather than being a detriment, makes it feel more agile around corners. There's more grip than we expected from the all-season tires.

Drivability

9.0
If you're looking to suddenly overtake a car, there's a slight delay between pressing the accelerator and starting the pass. In all other scenarios, for a compact luxury SUV, the X1 is as easy to drive as it gets.

Comfort

6.0
Many will find the X1 offers suitable levels of comfort, though some may take exception to its higher noise levels and the firmness of its standard sport suspension. Although the interior noise is worth a mention, we'd add the X1 is no louder than others in the class.

Seat comfort

6.0
The driver seat bottom is hard and narrow and offers minimal lateral support. Its seatback has better bolstering. Despite its deficiencies, it remains reasonably comfortable on long drives. The rear seats are similarly shaped and cushioned.

Ride comfort

6.0
The ride is firm, more so than the ride in other competitors. It can be harsh over road imperfections; it doesn't tend to absorb them well. You might find the ride too busy and choppy over anything but smooth asphalt.

Noise & vibration

6.0
The cabin is loud. Road and tire noise is prominent, while the engine note remains tucked quietly away. Some may find this unpleasant, yet this issue is shared across brands in this segment and can be considered the norm.

Climate control

Although the buttons are small, the dual-zone climate control system is easy to use. Leaving it on auto is the best thing to do since the controls for the diverter fan speed are finicky to use.

Interior

9.0
The interior cargo area and ease of cabin access set the X1 apart from the pack. A smart use of under-floor compartments maximizes storage in the back, while the size of the door openings and seat placement make it easy to move in and out of the cabin.

Ease of use

9.0
A highly adjustable driver seat and steering column will suit a wide range of driving positions. The central display screen is well-positioned, and all climate and entertainment system controls are laid out clearly and logical to operate.

Getting in/getting out

9.0
The X1 may offer the easiest entry of any vehicle in its class. Its combination of low door sills, taller seat bottom and mild side bolsters work together to simplify the process. Small doors help in parking spots but are somewhat heavy for their size.

Roominess

8.0
The front seats offer a lot of adjustment for as much leg-, headroom and elbow room as you'll need to be comfortable. The rear seat accommodations are also the largest in class, particularly in leg- and headroom, and are suitable for adults.

Visibility

8.0
A tall windshield and reasonably low hood promote good forward sight lines. The wide rear roof pillars limit over-the-shoulder visibility to a degree.

Quality

9.0
Tight tolerances between panels, quality leather-wrapped seats and surfaces, and sleek-looking brushed aluminum trim give the X1 the high-quality feel we've come to expect from BMW.

Utility

9.0
The X1 sports the highest cargo capacity and lowest liftover height in its class. The cargo volume advantage is mainly due to the large underfloor storage where a spare tire might be otherwise. The 40/20/40-split second row folds flat.

Technology

Navigation is available with the Premium Tier equipment group. The iDrive infotainment system is straightforward to operate. Apple CarPlay, wireless charging and built-in Wi-Fi capability are all worthwhile options to get.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.8 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort6.0
Interior9.0
Utility9.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 BMW X1.

5(52%)
4(18%)
3(13%)
2(4%)
1(13%)
3.9
23 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

BMW X1 S
Ken,01/26/2018
sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I have had my X1 for 2 months and love it. I like driving smaller cars but I wanted easy access and storage. I was debating on going with the CRV or the CX5 however when I compared the refinement and drive there was only one clear choice. I only have a few items I wish BMW would adjust, more safety features available (blind spot), standard LED headlights, add 1/2 inch to an inch to the seat bottoms, and easier option selections.
X1 IS ONE GREAT SAV
REL,05/04/2018
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Researched and drove CRV, Tuareg, Escape, GLA, Q3. No comparison. The fit, finish of the cabin and exterior are flawless. It's fun to drive, has an insanely small turning radius and scoots around the city effortlessly. Have been driving for 3 months and love every minute. It's comfortable for my family, easy in and out, good on gas mileage, has a lot of great utility and storage and the 2018 looks great and sporty vs 1st generation which looked a bit odd.
2018 BMW style
sam,08/21/2018
sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
My wife has a 2016 X1 x series and loves it. This 2018 s series is great. Ride is tolerable, not the smoothest, acceleration is great, but you get the BMW ultimate driving experience. I recommend ordering the sport seats, which we fortunately got with the car, the sliding rear seats ($300) and the LED lighting. There is not the high level of standard offerings like the X3 or X5 but there is a price point. Wish BMW offered more choices for ambient lighting as only red-orange and white is available, X3 and up offer many more color options. Can't complain as I got great deal on SAV, better than Honda or Subaru Touring models. Check summer offerings....
BMW X1 is #1 - Love to drive
Luv to Drive,12/20/2018
sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I wanted a small SUV. I test drove the Jaguar F-Pace, the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Evoque. I was completely UNDER whelmed by all three. Especially considering the price tag on those vehicles. I went and had lunch then decided to stop by my local BMW dealership, BMW of Mobile, AL. After explaining what I wanted to fit my needs, they suggested I test drive the X1. Before I got off the lot, I knew that was the car for me. Plus my 15 yr old son commented that the back seats had way more leg room then any of the other three cars mentioned. It is so much fun to drive. I love the control the front wheel drive gives around corners and driving in rain (we get a lot of rain). I have the upgraded driver assist package and love the LED lights at night that turn with the car. It gives me extra visibility during deer season. Mine came equipped with the sport seats which are extremely comfortable. I will also mention that the sun roof is fully operable. The other three cars mentioned only come with moon roofs - no fresh air on nice days. The interior is sleek and modern with LED lighting (can change red or clear) on the trim. Easy phone integration for bluetooth and connecting to Spotify for music. The best bonus - I am averaging 28.4 miles per gallon. I encourage anyone that is looking for a small SUV to test drive the X1 before you buy. This car has it all - Sporty and sleek modern luxury.
See all 23 reviews of the 2018 BMW X1
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
228 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
228 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2018 BMW X1 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the X1 models:

Remote Services
Allows the driver to use a special smartphone app to locate the car, lock and unlock the doors, and honk the horn or flash the lights.
Speed Limit Info
Informs the driver of speed limit changes by using a camera to read the sign and display the corresponding information in the dash.
City Collision Mitigation
Warns you about an imminent forward collision and can automatically apply the brakes to help avoid or mitigate an accident.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

