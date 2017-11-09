Overall rating 7.8 / 10

With the growing popularity of smaller, parking lot-friendly sport-utility vehicles, traditional vehicles such as sedans and wagons are being left in the dust. And SUVs such as the 2018 BMW X1 show why. Its small small size is perfect for urban driving, while its low load floor and large cargo volume are perfect for hauling duty. It is more expensive than many of its traditional competitors, but the BMW X1 is aiming to give compact crossover buyers who want something more sporty or luxurious a good choice in this already crowded market.

It starts with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (228 hp, 258 lb-ft) sending power to either the front or, optionally, all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Either powertrain combination is lively yet smooth, and the X1 can zip to 60 mph in a class-leading 6.5 seconds. But the X1 isn't all about sportiness; its 40/20/40-split rear seatback increases flexibility for carrying large or bulky items and people at the same time.

But there some downsides to having a performance crossover. For one, the same sticky tire and sporty suspension setup that keeps the chassis stable and stuck in the turns also transmits high frequency bumps and noise into the cabin. Although noise levels are no worse than others, the harsh ride over bumpy surfaces may leave drivers wishing for a softer setup. Also, technology features that are standard or packaged together in got-to-have option groups, such as parking sensors and Apple CarPlay connectivity, are stand-alone options, so double-check your build sheet before committing to the car.

Overall, though, the 2018 BMW X1's functional and sporty characteristics warrant a solid recommendation.

Notably, we picked the 2018 BMW X1 as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury SUVs for 2018.