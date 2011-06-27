  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 8 Series
  4. Used 1993 BMW 8 Series
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

1993 BMW 8 Series Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2020
2019
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
BMW 8 Series for Sale
List Price Estimate
Not Available
Used 8 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

The 850i is now called the 850Ci. A passenger airbag is added to the standard equipment list, as is a split-fold rear seat. All interior materials have been upgraded over previous models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 BMW 8 Series.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

THE BEST OF THE BEST!
carguyeleven,02/02/2003
I have owned several sports cars; Corvette, Porsche, Supra, and a 740il BMW. After driving this car I was astounded by the handling, comfort and feeling of safety behind a car weighing over 4 thousand pounds and having a 12cylinder engine in front of me. The car flat moves and handles like a dream. The definition of a weekend car. I personaly like toys on a car, lots of options and gages, this car was like Disneyland for me. If you haven't driven one of these do it just for fun. You'll love it!
Ulitinate Luxury Sports Coupe
McGarrett,04/05/2009
You close the heavy driver side door, the windows automatically seal, the leather seats contour to your body, you turn the key and the 300bhp V12 breathes to life, tune your favorite music, adjust your sunglasses, and you are ready to start your day. The big 5.0 litre V12 idles effortlessly waiting for your next command. The heavy chassised coupe gives you the sense of security, perfect balance and power. Owners of newer BMWs, Mercedes, Porsches glance over and eye the classic lines, and wonder how your older coupe would match up against their newer car. You turn up the Mozart, and smile knowing you are driving one the the best engineered and elegant luxury sports coupes ever built.
Style/performance v12
BMW ,04/22/2010
V12, everyone is look at this car every time I drive out, I feel like driving the $150,000 car but only cost me $10,000 with the performance/style and comfort. Quality
See all 3 reviews of the 1993 BMW 8 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
296 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1993 BMW 8 Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 BMW 8 Series

Used 1993 BMW 8 Series Overview

The Used 1993 BMW 8 Series is offered in the following submodels: 8 Series Coupe. Available styles include 850Ci 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 BMW 8 Series?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 BMW 8 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 BMW 8 Series for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 BMW 8 Series.

Can't find a used 1993 BMW 8 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW 8 Series for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,725.

Find a used BMW for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,350.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW 8 Series for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $11,703.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $14,476.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 BMW 8 Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW 8 Series lease specials

Related Used 1993 BMW 8 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles