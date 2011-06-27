I've had the car for about 1 week so far, but have always admired and yearned to get into one some day. That day has now come due to a very soft market for older V12 coupes. I paid about 10% of the once princely sum of 100K here in Canada. The car has just 40,000 miles and is near perfect in every way. The car is astoundingly beautiful. It's 10 times more visually pleasing than the 2009 Mercedes CL550 or any other large coupe save for the DBS. Remember, this car is 17 years old. BMW should re-hire whoever had the design input of this car. (although, truth be told, I drive a modern Z4, which I thought was satan-ugly 6 years ago). The Z4 is now beautiful, so what do I know??

