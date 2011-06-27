1992 BMW 8 Series Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
Not Available
Used 8 Series for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
BMW's most expensive coupe gets a few tweaks for 1992. Models equipped with an automatic transmission now have a shift interlock to prevent the car from unintentionally being shifted out of "park". BMW's Electronic Damping System is improved for 1992 as well, offering greater diversity between the sports and comfort settings.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 BMW 8 Series.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Larry LaRose,06/19/2009
I've had the car for about 1 week so far, but have always admired and yearned to get into one some day. That day has now come due to a very soft market for older V12 coupes. I paid about 10% of the once princely sum of 100K here in Canada. The car has just 40,000 miles and is near perfect in every way. The car is astoundingly beautiful. It's 10 times more visually pleasing than the 2009 Mercedes CL550 or any other large coupe save for the DBS. Remember, this car is 17 years old. BMW should re-hire whoever had the design input of this car. (although, truth be told, I drive a modern Z4, which I thought was satan-ugly 6 years ago). The Z4 is now beautiful, so what do I know??
K Elliott,03/09/2003
Dinan Engineering took the car and "supercouped it". Significant engine and suspension modifications done resulting in a very different automobile than what came out of the factory. Original auto is very nice, however, somewhat underpowered. A true GT car, for the right driver there are few more pleasing automobiles on the road. But, should something go wrong...get out your checkbook and it won't be pretty.
Jim S,09/05/2005
The 8 series is a super-coupe, the king of the heavy cruisers of the autobahn. Although heavy, it still responds well to driver input and was a major departure for BMW in that it was a heavy coupe with all the creature comforts. In town it is a little ponderous, and sometimes shows its 4100lb curb weight. However, on the highway, it shines. The E31, as it is known in the BMW world, has a timeless and artistic form that draws a crowd of admirers wherever you stop. The main question I've gottn about my now 14 year old car is, "is that the new model?" Truly a beautiful and unique automobile.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 BMW 8 Series features & specs
MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
296 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the 8 Series
Related Used 1992 BMW 8 Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3
- BMW Z4 2019
- 2021 BMW 7 Series
- 2020 X4
- 2020 Z4