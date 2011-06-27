  1. Home
1992 BMW 8 Series Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

BMW's most expensive coupe gets a few tweaks for 1992. Models equipped with an automatic transmission now have a shift interlock to prevent the car from unintentionally being shifted out of "park". BMW's Electronic Damping System is improved for 1992 as well, offering greater diversity between the sports and comfort settings.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 BMW 8 Series.

5(33%)
4(67%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

850i hits the sweet spot for this 40+
Larry LaRose,06/19/2009
I've had the car for about 1 week so far, but have always admired and yearned to get into one some day. That day has now come due to a very soft market for older V12 coupes. I paid about 10% of the once princely sum of 100K here in Canada. The car has just 40,000 miles and is near perfect in every way. The car is astoundingly beautiful. It's 10 times more visually pleasing than the 2009 Mercedes CL550 or any other large coupe save for the DBS. Remember, this car is 17 years old. BMW should re-hire whoever had the design input of this car. (although, truth be told, I drive a modern Z4, which I thought was satan-ugly 6 years ago). The Z4 is now beautiful, so what do I know??
Just don't break anytning
K Elliott,03/09/2003
Dinan Engineering took the car and "supercouped it". Significant engine and suspension modifications done resulting in a very different automobile than what came out of the factory. Original auto is very nice, however, somewhat underpowered. A true GT car, for the right driver there are few more pleasing automobiles on the road. But, should something go wrong...get out your checkbook and it won't be pretty.
After 8 years of ownership
Jim S,09/05/2005
The 8 series is a super-coupe, the king of the heavy cruisers of the autobahn. Although heavy, it still responds well to driver input and was a major departure for BMW in that it was a heavy coupe with all the creature comforts. In town it is a little ponderous, and sometimes shows its 4100lb curb weight. However, on the highway, it shines. The E31, as it is known in the BMW world, has a timeless and artistic form that draws a crowd of admirers wherever you stop. The main question I've gottn about my now 14 year old car is, "is that the new model?" Truly a beautiful and unique automobile.
Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
296 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
