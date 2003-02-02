Used 1993 BMW 8 Series for Sale Near Me

BMW of Minnetonka - Minnetonka / Minnesota

Price Includes BMW Financial Services APR Finance Credit and BMW Loyalty Credit. Must be financed through BMW Financial Services to Qualify for Price.Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Active Park Distance Control, Auto High-beam Headlights, Comfort Seating Package, Delay-off headlights, Drive Recorder, Driving Assistance Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Fully automatic headlights, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Multi-Functional Seats, Navigation System, Parking Assistant Plus, Rain sensing wipers, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Surround View w/3D View, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19" x 8" Fr & 19" x 9" Rr M Dble-Spk (1UH).

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2020 BMW 8 Series 840i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBAAE4C09LCD97770

Stock: B7366

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-17-2020