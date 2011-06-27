2022 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
MSRP range: $99,900
|MSRP This is the retail price of the vehicle with typically equipped options.
|$100,895
|Edmunds suggests you pay This is the price Edmunds suggests you pay based on hundreds of nearby sales up through July 26th.
|$100,895
2022 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Review
- Engines are smooth and powerful
- Nimble handling for such a big car
- Surprisingly usable cargo space
- Luxurious and comfortable interior
- Low roofline compromises rear headroom, ease of entry and visibility
- Infotainment system takes a long time to master
- M Sport package and previously optional leather upgrade are now standard
- Part of the first 8 Series Gran Coupe generation introduced for 2020
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe.
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $99,900
- MPG & Fuel
- 17 City / 24 Hwy / 19 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 18.0 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 5 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: all wheel drive
- Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
- Engine
- V8 cylinder
- Horsepower: 523 hp @ 5500 rpm
- Torque: 553 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 4 yr./ 50000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 200.3 in. / Height: 55.4 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 84.1 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 76.1 in.
- Curb Weight: 4758 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 15.5 cu.ft.
FAQ
Is the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 8 Series Gran Coupe both on the road and at the track. You probably care about BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 8 Series Gran Coupe gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 8 Series Gran Coupe has 15.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe:
- M Sport package and previously optional leather upgrade are now standard
- Part of the first 8 Series Gran Coupe generation introduced for 2020
Is the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe reliable?
To determine whether the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 8 Series Gran Coupe. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 8 Series Gran Coupe's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 8 Series Gran Coupe is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe?
The least-expensive 2022 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is the 2022 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe M850i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $99,900.
Other versions include:
- M850i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $99,900
What are the different models of BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe?
If you're interested in the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, the next question is, which 8 Series Gran Coupe model is right for you? 8 Series Gran Coupe variants include M850i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of 8 Series Gran Coupe models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
