1991 BMW 8 Series Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

BMW's replacement for the 635CSi, the 850i offers V12 power, a six-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive. Standard traction control, a driver airbag, antilock brakes and power head restraints are a few of the safety features found on this expensive BMW coupe. A four-speed automatic transmission is optional.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Living with a legend
Acapulco,02/21/2009
Painted in non-factory Lamborghini yellow and with M5 18 inch "parallel" chrome rims, it looks simply stunning. Since I live in Acapulco, my son living in San Diego keeps the BMW garaged and serviced. The 850 is driven every other day, and I personally get to use it for a week every two months or so. There are few cars for any amount of money, that offer this fabulous driving experience. A real head-turner, even in La Jolla people just stop and stare. The rear seat, once you get in, is extremely comfortable, and regularly drive around with 4 passengers. The 850 is so quiet and stable that it is easy to go 100 MPH without noticing. In Sport Mode, performance is awesome.
You will be treated like you are famous
Vette Killer,07/17/2003
This is one powerful and beautiful driving machine. However as any car that started out with a price tag of 80+ grand, you are going to have to keep some cash in the bank for upkeep. Forget about gas mileage, the car loves to drink like a college frat boy. However, you should see peoples faces when you zoom by them at 150 mph. It makes it all worth while. The valet's love it as well. Not a car for the broke. "If you have the means, I highly recommend picking one up" - Ferris Bueller
One hot ride!
bomber428,12/09/2003
I was a little concerned about maintenance costs of what was once a very expensive car going on 13 years old, but I have been very surprised. Very solid, reliable, and what a head turner. Decent fuel economy for a V12 at about 18 mpg with the 6 speed manual.
Like Wine & Cheese - BMW 850 i
CLechner@cox.net,04/19/2006
Fifteen after the production of my BMW 850i-V12-sixspeed, appreciation for this vehicle continues to grow. Over the years of having several new vehicles, import & domestic, none have deserved or earned the rights to a parking spot in my garage like the 850i. This vehicle was so advanced for its time that until recent years many manufacturers couldn't or didn't offer options that were standard on all 850s. Undoubtedly, given advancements in engineering & technology, the modern car will improve. Faster, lighter, more frills on the dash to play with... But nothing compares to the sound and feel you get when behind the wheel of 4500 lb coupe, roaring V12 engine, & winding open road. Nothing!!!
See all 9 reviews of the 1991 BMW 8 Series
Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
296 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 BMW 8 Series Overview

The Used 1991 BMW 8 Series is offered in the following submodels: 8 Series Coupe. Available styles include 850i 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 BMW 8 Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

