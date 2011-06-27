Painted in non-factory Lamborghini yellow and with M5 18 inch "parallel" chrome rims, it looks simply stunning. Since I live in Acapulco, my son living in San Diego keeps the BMW garaged and serviced. The 850 is driven every other day, and I personally get to use it for a week every two months or so. There are few cars for any amount of money, that offer this fabulous driving experience. A real head-turner, even in La Jolla people just stop and stare. The rear seat, once you get in, is extremely comfortable, and regularly drive around with 4 passengers. The 850 is so quiet and stable that it is easy to go 100 MPH without noticing. In Sport Mode, performance is awesome.

Read more