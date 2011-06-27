1994 BMW 8 Series Review
1994 Highlights
Two new models are introduced to the 8 Series: the 840Ci and the 850CSi. The 840Ci has the same V8 found in the 740 and 540. The 850CSi gets an increased displacement V12 that offers a whopping 372 horsepower. The CSi comes standard with a sports suspension and a six-speed manual transmission. Unfortunately, the introduction of the CSi takes away from the sportiness of the 850Ci, which is now saddled with a four-speed automatic as the only transmission choice.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Jud,02/07/2003
The 8 Series line was one of the last classic designs before BMWs ugly design transformation. The 850CSi is the BMW Motorsport ("M") version of the 8 Series. BMW only imported 225 850CSi's during model years 1994-95 to North America. I like the styling, the engineering, and the build quality of the vehicle. The car is sure-footed and goes from 0 to 60 in 5.8 seconds. Annual maintenance runs about $500/year. Insurance and license fees have dropped to realistic levels; Parts availability is excellent. Since acquiring the 850CSi, I'm pleased with its performance, value, and fun to drive factor.
matt,01/10/2005
I've owned 2 850ci's. The CSi is what the 850 should have been. It still looks great on the road and I get asked all the time "is that the new one?" Timeless styling, superb handling, seat of the pants acceleration. This is my third E31 and I've already bought another one. Pricing guides are way off as I wouldn't sell this one for almost double what it is rated on here and KBB. Two thumbs up for this amazing car!
Tom Jacobs,08/31/2016
850CSi 2dr Coupe
The market rate on these cars in 2016 is around $45,000+ for higher mileage cars and $85,000 for low mileage (under 70k). Edmonds needs to get with the actual market value on the BMW 850CSi. Only 225 were brought to the US. This car has a higher resale value than the 850Ci and 840Ci.
MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
296 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
11 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
372 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
282 hp @ 5800 rpm
