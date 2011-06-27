  1. Home
1994 BMW 8 Series Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Two new models are introduced to the 8 Series: the 840Ci and the 850CSi. The 840Ci has the same V8 found in the 740 and 540. The 850CSi gets an increased displacement V12 that offers a whopping 372 horsepower. The CSi comes standard with a sports suspension and a six-speed manual transmission. Unfortunately, the introduction of the CSi takes away from the sportiness of the 850Ci, which is now saddled with a four-speed automatic as the only transmission choice.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 BMW 8 Series.

5.0
3 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

BMW 850CSi - Affordable Supercar
Jud,02/07/2003
The 8 Series line was one of the last classic designs before BMWs ugly design transformation. The 850CSi is the BMW Motorsport ("M") version of the 8 Series. BMW only imported 225 850CSi's during model years 1994-95 to North America. I like the styling, the engineering, and the build quality of the vehicle. The car is sure-footed and goes from 0 to 60 in 5.8 seconds. Annual maintenance runs about $500/year. Insurance and license fees have dropped to realistic levels; Parts availability is excellent. Since acquiring the 850CSi, I'm pleased with its performance, value, and fun to drive factor.
ultimate thrill
matt,01/10/2005
I've owned 2 850ci's. The CSi is what the 850 should have been. It still looks great on the road and I get asked all the time "is that the new one?" Timeless styling, superb handling, seat of the pants acceleration. This is my third E31 and I've already bought another one. Pricing guides are way off as I wouldn't sell this one for almost double what it is rated on here and KBB. Two thumbs up for this amazing car!
It's worth more than Edmonds review
Tom Jacobs,08/31/2016
850CSi 2dr Coupe
The market rate on these cars in 2016 is around $45,000+ for higher mileage cars and $85,000 for low mileage (under 70k). Edmonds needs to get with the actual market value on the BMW 850CSi. Only 225 were brought to the US. This car has a higher resale value than the 850Ci and 840Ci.
Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
296 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
11 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
372 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
282 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 BMW 8 Series

Used 1994 BMW 8 Series Overview

The Used 1994 BMW 8 Series is offered in the following submodels: 8 Series Coupe, 8 Series 850CSi. Available styles include 850Ci 2dr Coupe, 850CSi 2dr Coupe, and 840Ci 2dr Coupe.

