Consumer Rating
(3)
1997 BMW 8 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Attractive shape, decent performance.
  • Why buy this German two-seater when you can get a Porsche 911 for the same price?
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

What do you get when you purchase a BMW 8-Series coupe? A car that costs way too much. Of course, BMW enthusiasts will argue that we are missing the boat, but we really have no idea who is supposed to buy this vehicle.

The distinguishing feature of the BMW 8-Series is a noticeable lack of intent, a definite aberration in the standard order of BMW vehicle design. Initially developed as a luxury sports coupe, the 8-Series is now wallowing in a schizophrenic never-never land. Is the car sporty? Well its looks are appealing, but BMW's own M3 positively dusts the 8-Series in the performance category. Is the 8-Series luxurious? Though filled with interesting and well-appointed accouterments such as an on-board computer, Nappa leather upholstery, six-disc CD changer, 440-watt stereo and a heated driver's door lock, we think that it has a very cramped interior and don't feel that it is nicer than its competitors from Mercedes, Lincoln and Lexus.

Unfortunately, BMW pulled the impressive CSi from the 8-Series lineup in 1996, removing the performance component that may have justified the exorbitant price asked for these cars. We feel that if you want a small, German sports car that costs between $70,000 and $90,000, you should look at a Porsche Carrera. If you simply want an exclusive luxury car that has a performance component, check out the Lexus SC coupes; you'll be able to buy two for the price of one 8-Series.

1997 Highlights

Engine displacement is bumped up, making the 1997 840Ci and 850Ci a bit stronger than last year's models. BMW's five-speed Steptronic is now standard on both models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 BMW 8 Series.

5(33%)
4(33%)
3(34%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
3 reviews
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love and Obsession
crcruznsf,10/12/2002
I fell in love with the 8-series when it first debuted in 1991, and dreamed of owning one. Purchased my mid-life crisis car in 2000, and I have been in driver heaven ever since. Handling, handling, handling, on rails! Sinks into the road at high speed (tops at around 160, and yes, I got a ticket). Just drove cross-country with it and it was much more fun than flying first class. Averaged 25 mpg for the 3500 mile trip! Now I have to buy an SUV, because this baby will never see snow. Can't say enough about the design and execution. Routine maintenance costs are what you'd expect for a car in this class.
What they should have built originally
KElliott,04/20/2003
This is not your father's 850. A stock machine was given to Steve Dinan and $45,000 later, a twin-turbo super coupe was delivered. Suffice it to say that all of the performance short comings were eliminated as there now lurks a 525hp, 550 lb.torque well mannered V12 waiting to be driven. Less then 50 V12s were altered and of the 8's, most were automatics (not as much fun as the 6 speed but very well behaved). This combination of raw power, slot-car handling, and technology, all brought together in what is perhaps the best looking vehicle that Munich has ever produced, is hard to beat.
do your own work
geof gaertner,07/08/2017
840Ci 2dr Coupe
the BMW 840 is a great car to drive and gets looks everywhere you go. BUT....parts are hard to find and some have to be fabricated . the wiring of the front headlights (all ) needs to be repaired due to cheap wire and brittle plastic .IN a whole as I stated it's a GREAT CAR but labor intensive and you are better off if you can do most of the work yourself .mine is a 1995 and I have put a LOT OF MONEY in mine to keep it running and looking great AND I do most of my own work .thanks GEOF-G .I have to add that since 2017 I no longer have this great car ,because of a woman who stopped short to look at something on the side of thee road . I think of buying another 840 but I don’t know if I have the energy to keep up with it. ( 71 years old ) .
See all 3 reviews of the 1997 BMW 8 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
282 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
12 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
322 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1997 BMW 8 Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1997 BMW 8 Series

Used 1997 BMW 8 Series Overview

The Used 1997 BMW 8 Series is offered in the following submodels: 8 Series Coupe. Available styles include 840Ci 2dr Coupe, and 850Ci 2dr Coupe.

