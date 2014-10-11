Used 2015 Chrysler 200 for Sale Near Me

I picked up my new 200 Limited less than a month ago and love it so far. The styling, in and out, is above all the other mid size sedans out there. I love the rotary shift and the 9 speed works well. The car feels like a quality auto. The doors and hood close with a quality sounding thunk. Much better than my wife's Rav 4 in terms of quality build. Chrysler has made a quantum leap from the previous 200. THe ride is quiet and comfortable without being floaty. The engine is smoother than Rav or Altima. I am excited to drive this car to work every day. I am getting about 34 mpg in everyday mixed driving. I drove Camry, Accord, Altima, Fusion, Sonata with the 200 coming out on top. Try it. Update at over 20,000 miles. Still love the car overall but the tranny is beginning to try my patience (more the programming than the hardware. The programming has been updated 3 times and every time it gets worse than the previous generation. I really had no major issues with the initial programming except the cold (below 20 degrees) first 1-2 shift seemed very lethargic. That didn't change but then the highway downshifts from 9th would only go to 7th then up to eighth etc. Now, after the last update, the downshift, when coming to a stop, has become very rough and jarring and some 1-2 shifts are very jarring. My wife even commented on it. It is going in again next week for another reflash of transmission module, so we will see if anything has been remedied. Otherwise, I love the car and it features. It is super comfortable and doors, hood and trunk sound extremely solid when closed. Toyota could take some lessons. Still getting 34 mpg in mixed driving. Update at about 28,000 miles. Still love the car and the tranny is behaving much better after the last reflash. This is the most comfortable car I have ever owned. Seat comfort is superb and the features are great. 36,000 mile update: Still love my 200. No repairs needed as of yet besides normal maintenance. Still love the comfort and build quality. Still at 34 MPG overall. Just turned 50,000 miles and still am happy with my 200. THe only type of repair required so far was a new battery recently. I just checked the milage today and still at over 34 MPG in everyday driving. THe car is still super comfortable and overall solid. The tranny is behaving pretty well with no serious issues. If they still made this car I would seriously consider another one. I did trade the vehicle now. We still own a FCA vehilcle as now invested in new Ram 1500

