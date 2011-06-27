1996 BMW 8 Series Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1996 Highlights
The high-performance 850CSi has been dropped. The remaining 850Ci and 840Ci models now feature the speed-sensitive variable assist steering system previously available only on the 850Ci. The 840Ci gets two upgrades previously exclusive to the V12 model: the Steptronic automatic transmission and bird's eye maple interior trim. A slightly larger displacement for the V8 engine results in more torque (310 lb-ft vs. 295 lb-ft) at lower rpm but horsepower remains at 282. Both models receive a redesigned audio system and automatic-locking retractor seatbelts to better accommodate child seats.
Most helpful consumer reviews
abruzzo6969,05/28/2003
a really very fast car.... excellent acceleration... presice brakes also... the style looks very classy too
Melrin4SC,01/13/2004
a few minor tweeks and this would have been the best prodcution car ever produced,... period. But unfortunately it is a bit too heavy. But several great firsts and innovations came out on this car before all others. 5 speed Steptronic, EDC and DSC, better than AST+4. reduce empty weight by about 900 pounds would make it so much more drivable, and almsot tossable with the '96 on drive train. But still gets surprising fuel economy for a car this heavy.
thomas,03/08/2008
This car gets heads turning, fair at the gas pump, sleek to drive and is easy to handle. The best to own, hope you get one!
MPG
12 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
322 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
372 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
282 hp @ 5700 rpm
