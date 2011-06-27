  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 8 Series
  4. Used 1996 BMW 8 Series
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

1996 BMW 8 Series Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2020
2019
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
BMW 8 Series for Sale
List Price Estimate
$9,097 - $20,095
Used 8 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1996 Highlights

The high-performance 850CSi has been dropped. The remaining 850Ci and 840Ci models now feature the speed-sensitive variable assist steering system previously available only on the 850Ci. The 840Ci gets two upgrades previously exclusive to the V12 model: the Steptronic automatic transmission and bird's eye maple interior trim. A slightly larger displacement for the V8 engine results in more torque (310 lb-ft vs. 295 lb-ft) at lower rpm but horsepower remains at 282. Both models receive a redesigned audio system and automatic-locking retractor seatbelts to better accommodate child seats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 BMW 8 Series.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

bmw 850 csi
abruzzo6969,05/28/2003
a really very fast car.... excellent acceleration... presice brakes also... the style looks very classy too
.....almost
Melrin4SC,01/13/2004
a few minor tweeks and this would have been the best prodcution car ever produced,... period. But unfortunately it is a bit too heavy. But several great firsts and innovations came out on this car before all others. 5 speed Steptronic, EDC and DSC, better than AST+4. reduce empty weight by about 900 pounds would make it so much more drivable, and almsot tossable with the '96 on drive train. But still gets surprising fuel economy for a car this heavy.
Wonderful to own and drive
thomas,03/08/2008
This car gets heads turning, fair at the gas pump, sleek to drive and is easy to handle. The best to own, hope you get one!
See all 3 reviews of the 1996 BMW 8 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
322 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
372 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
282 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 1996 BMW 8 Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 BMW 8 Series

Used 1996 BMW 8 Series Overview

The Used 1996 BMW 8 Series is offered in the following submodels: 8 Series Coupe, 8 Series 850CSi. Available styles include 850Ci 2dr Coupe, 850CSi 2dr Coupe, and 840Ci 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 BMW 8 Series?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 BMW 8 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 BMW 8 Series for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 BMW 8 Series.

Can't find a used 1996 BMW 8 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW 8 Series for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,418.

Find a used BMW for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $14,223.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW 8 Series for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $8,364.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $11,714.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 BMW 8 Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW 8 Series lease specials

Related Used 1996 BMW 8 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles