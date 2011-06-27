  1. Home
1995 BMW 8 Series Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

No changes for the 8 Series.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 BMW 8 Series.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A Classic for the future - buy one now!
Jeffrey Bowers,05/05/2002
If you have the opportunity to drive one of these German thoroughbreds, grab that opportunity with both hands. This is a superb machine engineered more like a jet fighter than an automobile, unlike the common or garden tin boxes around today. Lie back in luxury and float on air, effortlessly swallowing up the miles. If you are lucky enough to have the chance to buy one, do!
Once in a Lifetime
Fastest M8,05/11/2006
The pinnacle of BMW design and engineering is captured in this "no expense spared to develop" ultimate BMW supercoupe. An absolute dream to drive, you are the master of the universe on the highway with monstrous amounts of torque available at any speed or in any gear to propel you past virtually any plebian motorcar you may encounter along the way. The design of the 850CSi stills turns heads 15 years following its introduction, and the car is swiftly becoming a collectible with a sizeable cult following. BMW simply never built one better than the 850CSi - it's the total package of exclusivity, luxury and performance.
840CI the Best Ride
Luigi Sciabarrasi,03/16/2003
The 8 is the most misunderstood auto design of the 90's, not a sports car but a pure touring luxury ride with the heart of sport car, the best design BMW has ever come up with. Its too bad that BMW luxuary & Americans with soft rides.
A few thoughts
rabbitman,03/06/2002
I have driven the car for 4 years and about 50,000. It steers great and the suspension is awesome. I dropped in the Dinan chips which boosted performance and was worth the cost. I had an extended warranty that paid for some large repairs and I would not buy and 840 without one unless ou have a certified BMW mechanics
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
10 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
372 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
282 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
12 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
322 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1995 BMW 8 Series Overview

The Used 1995 BMW 8 Series is offered in the following submodels: 8 Series Coupe, 8 Series 850CSi. Available styles include 850CSi 2dr Coupe, 840Ci 2dr Coupe, and 850Ci 2dr Coupe.

