Used 2010 BMW 6 Series Consumer Reviews
2010 6er Germany
This car is straight up powerful and I have the luxury of living and driving in Germany. Bringing this car to the US will be a sin as one cannot fully appreciate the power and excitement that this car delivers. I dread the day when I have to drive the stagnant highways stateside. I will miss the infamous autobahns and the speeds at which I can drive this great car. Handling is effortless and superb. "I live for the moments that I take my 6er either to work every day or just out for a spin on weekends. My 2010 BMW 650i Coupe is a world class car and true head spinner from the poor slackers that are stuck in their tiny 3 Series and Z4 Coupes.
Get the Convertible!
I recently purchased my 2010 650 CIC and I traded an 09 M3 Coupe and an 09 G37 Convertible for this beauty. Although I was very reluctant to give up my M3, I was happy to dump the Infiniti after only 3 months. I am a small person (5'8") so was concerned about the size of the car. After test driving it for only 5 minutes, I knew it was going to be my next Beemer (my 15th). For the size of the car, when I am driving it, it feels like a comfortable coupe, excellent driving behavior and surprisingly good on gas (25 MPG HWY at 80 MPH average). I got it with the sport package and every available option (black and beige) it is comfortable, fun to drive and has excellent road manners. Perfect
HIGH MAINTENANCE
After four years of ownership, the cost of repairs has been equivalent to buying a brand new 3 series. I've done alternator bracket gasket, valve stem seals, coolant transfer pipe, transfer case gasket, transmission pan, oil pan gasket, a/c condenser, a/c evaporator and heater control valve. I haven't yet addressed the slipping transmission and the clunking from the rear suspension. I bought this car from the dealership, and I take care of my stuff. Buyer beware.
Buy the best- my 15th BMW
This is my 55th car and my 15th BMW. I have always driven BMW's,Mercedes as well as all the Japanese competitors. I bought my 10 650 Convertible when I actually went in to buy another M3 Convertible and have no regrets. I am a small person so was concerned about the size of the car (I am 5'8") I got the fully loaded Sport with every available option and got a fantastic deal. Just 2 days after I bought it, I took it on a 2000 mile road trip, what an amazing car! I averaged 24-26 MPG (at between 80-90 MPH) having coming from an 09 M3 Coupe, I do miss that punch that the M3 delivers, but my 650 handles very well and is quite quick. The creature comforts are far superior to any competitors!
