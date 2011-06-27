Used 2010 BMW 6 Series Consumer Reviews

2010 6er Germany Martin , 04/06/2010 7 of 17 people found this review helpful This car is straight up powerful  and I have the luxury of living and driving in Germany. Bringing this car to the US will be a sin as one cannot fully appreciate the power and excitement that this car delivers. I dread the day when I have to drive the stagnant highways stateside. I will miss the infamous autobahns and the speeds at which I can drive this great car. Handling is effortless and superb. "I live for the moments that I take my 6er either to work every day or just out for a spin on weekends. My 2010 BMW 650i Coupe is a world class car and true head spinner from the poor slackers that are stuck in their tiny 3 Series and Z4 Coupes. Report Abuse

Get the Convertible! Beemerluvr4ever , 06/18/2010 4 of 11 people found this review helpful I recently purchased my 2010 650 CIC and I traded an 09 M3 Coupe and an 09 G37 Convertible for this beauty. Although I was very reluctant to give up my M3, I was happy to dump the Infiniti after only 3 months. I am a small person (5'8") so was concerned about the size of the car. After test driving it for only 5 minutes, I knew it was going to be my next Beemer (my 15th). For the size of the car, when I am driving it, it feels like a comfortable coupe, excellent driving behavior and surprisingly good on gas (25 MPG HWY at 80 MPH average). I got it with the sport package and every available option (black and beige) it is comfortable, fun to drive and has excellent road manners. Perfect

HIGH MAINTENANCE Big Ham , 06/06/2020 650i 2dr Coupe (4.8L 8cyl 6A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful After four years of ownership, the cost of repairs has been equivalent to buying a brand new 3 series. I've done alternator bracket gasket, valve stem seals, coolant transfer pipe, transfer case gasket, transmission pan, oil pan gasket, a/c condenser, a/c evaporator and heater control valve. I haven't yet addressed the slipping transmission and the clunking from the rear suspension. I bought this car from the dealership, and I take care of my stuff. Buyer beware.

Buy the best- my 15th BMW Jim , 06/27/2010 3 of 16 people found this review helpful This is my 55th car and my 15th BMW. I have always driven BMW's,Mercedes as well as all the Japanese competitors. I bought my 10 650 Convertible when I actually went in to buy another M3 Convertible and have no regrets. I am a small person so was concerned about the size of the car (I am 5'8") I got the fully loaded Sport with every available option and got a fantastic deal. Just 2 days after I bought it, I took it on a 2000 mile road trip, what an amazing car! I averaged 24-26 MPG (at between 80-90 MPH) having coming from an 09 M3 Coupe, I do miss that punch that the M3 delivers, but my 650 handles very well and is quite quick. The creature comforts are far superior to any competitors!