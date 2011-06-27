  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi TTS
  4. Used 2018 Audi TTS
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Audi TTS quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2018 TTS
Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,950
See TTS Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$52,950
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$52,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.6/383.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$52,950
Torque280 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower292 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$52,950
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$52,950
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$52,950
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
155 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$52,950
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$52,950
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,950
Audi Cargo Boxyes
USB Cablesyes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Mats (Front Mats Only)yes
Audi Exclusive Package- Calendula Yellow Interioryes
S Sport Seat Packageyes
Audi Exclusive Package- Cloudy Gray Interioryes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Audi Exclusive Package- Crimson Red Interioryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$52,950
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,950
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front head room37.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,950
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room33.8 in.
Rear leg room28.9 in.
Rear shoulder room47.9 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,950
Audi Beam-Ringsyes
Audi Beam-quattroyes
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
20" 10-Y-Spoke Design Forged Wheelsyes
Red Brake Calipersyes
Paint ProtectionPartial hood and fenders
Black Optic Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$52,950
Length165.0 in.
Curb weight3241 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Height52.8 in.
EPA interior volume87.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.6 in.
Width72.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$52,950
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black
  • Vegas Yellow
  • Ibis White
  • Tango Red Metallic
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Ara Blue Crystal Effect
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Nano Gray Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Cloudy Gray Accents, premium leather
  • Black w/Calendula Yellow Accents, premium leather
  • Black w/Crimson Red Accents, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Rotor Gray, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Express Red, premium leather
  • Rotor Gray, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$52,950
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
245/35R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$52,950
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$52,950
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See TTS Inventory

Related Used 2018 Audi TTS quattro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles