Vehicle overview

Few things in life can kick rationality to the curb like a thrilling high-performance car, and the 2016 Audi S7 is a case in point. The rational decision, you see, would be to buy the considerably cheaper A7 hatchback on which the S7 is based. The A7 is plenty quick in its own right, packing 333 hp this year in 3.0T form, and handles ably enough. But the S7 kicks it up a few more notches by swapping in a 450-hp V8, while its suspension and brakes are also suitably upgraded. As such, the S7 is quick enough to outgun most full-on sports cars in a straight line, and it goes around corners with more verve. Good luck staying rational with that kind of performance at your disposal.

Beyond its athletic moves and stunning swiftness, the S7 also scores on less exciting, but still important fronts. A smooth ride makes this Audi a great choice for road trips or nights on the town, while surprisingly respectable fuel economy makes that sizzling V8 a guilt-free indulgence. Thanks to the S7's sleek hatchback body style, there's an abundance of cargo capacity compared to typical sedans. And in keeping with Audi tradition, the S7's cabin is as sumptuous as they come, fitted with superb materials and technology features.

Of course, Audi isn't the only luxury automaker capable of seducing buyers with a sleek V8-powered four-door. The 2016 BMW 650i Gran Coupe is likewise handsome and enticing, while the 2016 Mercedes Benz CLS550 is comparably quick and attractive in a more muscular way. If you don't mind spending more, the 2016 Porsche Panamera's peerless driving dynamics are mighty tempting, though its styling remains controversial -- and you'll have to pony up for the GTS or one of the Turbo models if you want a V8.

Stiff competition notwithstanding, the 2016 Audi S7 is a great driver's car with a good measure of practicality and undeniable aesthetic appeal. Even if the logical part of you says the standard A7 will be just fine, we definitely recommend being a little irrational and taking the S7 for a spin.